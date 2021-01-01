Midfield shouts don't make sense because you wont be able to replace his production at RB at his best, even if you had all the money in the world.



The blueprint is already there, its worked to the tune of 99, 97 and 93 points and 1 Champions League with 2 Finals



We need tactically astute athletic bodies in midfield and a very competent oven ready RB to come in and be a Trent lite in an attacking sense



I think there's two parts to this. You don't need his production from right back if he's in midfield, because he's still on the pitch. You'd just want someone who can cover right back competently out of possession and probably shift in to midfield sometimes to cover Trent going wide in possession. I also don't think you can really get a Trent lite, or at least it probably isn't worth giving a worse player the same freedom we give Trent as they're not likely to be good enough to justify it.We also don't seem to want to do the same midfield template as before to cover Trent/the full backs. It would be mad to want to spend big money on Bellingham where their primary purpose is to support a full back by defending more for them like we had with Wijnaldum/Milner/Henderson in those seasons.I don't think you need to move Trent in to midfield to get the best out of him, but given the players we have now and apparently want to sign it's a very different squad from the 18-20 side. I don't think you can run out the same kind of team, with the same roles as we usually did then.