He's not a midfielder though, his intensity and awareness isn't good enough as fullback, why put him in the middle where he will leave holes everywhere? It's like throwing in the towel with him as a fullback, a position 1 year ago he was the best in the world as..



I think it all stems back from last season, missing the 2 trophies, dropping for the world cup, I just think his heads gone and he can't get any rest whatsoever because we literally have no back up right back currently.



The guy just looks unhappy, like he's lost any sort of love in the game.



Trent was one of the best rightbacks in the world when he played as a right back, he needs a rest a re-focus and what we ask of him to be what it used to be and he'll bounce back.