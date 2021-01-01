« previous next »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 04:06:54 pm
Masch was not slow by any means, as was Lucas. Mascherano was everywhere on the pitch, covering for players and winning it back. He allowed our FBs to function like wingbacks. Rafa was one of the first proponents of attacking through the fullbacks and covering the gaps left by them through a player like Masch.

yep - top player
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 04:12:22 pm
yep - top player

Best defensive midfielder to ever play for Liverpool imo in winning the ball and covering for other players (mind you, I only started following the club in 98). He was everywhere on the pitch. As an attack minded fullback, he is exactly the type of player you want behind you.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:03:39 pm
I think he said Reece James was one of his toughest opponents, he did hold his own against Vinicius, but he is a better 1 on 1 defender than Trent, Trent is a better footballer technically though, horses for courses, we know what Trent is by now, hes determination and intensity when doing defensive duties can and will improve but he will never be as great as defender as some other full backs.
I think Reece James flatters to deceive. Because he is bulkier than Trent, people think he is better defensively. It's the same case with Luke Shaw.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 04:23:00 pm
I think Reece James flatters to deceive. Because he is bulkier than Trent, people think he is better defensively. It's the same case with Luke Shaw.
Luke Shaw is then the best defender in the world. ;)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 04:06:54 pm
Masch was not slow by any means, as was Lucas. Mascherano was everywhere on the pitch, covering for players and winning it back. He allowed our FBs to function like wingbacks. Rafa was one of the first proponents of attacking through the fullbacks and covering the gaps left by them through a player like Masch.

Mascherano was quick.
Need a good quality international right back to not overplay Trent. Someone good for us at circa £15m should be available
TAAs qualities are clear but we can't play him all the time. We need a right-sided Tsimikas. A dependable 2nd pick RB. If TAA gets injured wed see a real weakness.
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

At this stage and considering the injuries in midfield, I do wonder whether just giving him a dabble there might peak his interest and get him going again.

I know how irritating the shouts for him to be a midfielder over the last few years have been, and long-term I still hope he can get back to his best as a RB, but is Joe Gomez at RB and Trent at RCM going to be any worse than Trent at RB and Naby Keita at RCM at the moment?
He's not a midfielder though, his intensity and awareness isn't good enough as fullback, why put him in the middle where he will leave holes everywhere? It's like throwing in the towel with him as a fullback, a position 1 year ago he was the best in the world as..

I think it all stems back from last season, missing the 2 trophies, dropping for the world cup, I just think his heads gone and he can't get any rest whatsoever because we literally have no back up right back currently.

The guy just looks unhappy, like he's lost any sort of love in the game.

Trent was one of the best rightbacks in the world when he played as a right back, he needs a rest a re-focus and what we ask of him to be what it used to be and he'll bounce back.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:51:35 pm
He's not a midfielder though, his intensity and awareness isn't good enough as fullback, why put him in the middle where he will leave holes everywhere? It's like throwing in the towel with him as a fullback, a position 1 year ago he was the best in the world as..

I think it all stems back from last season, missing the 2 trophies, dropping for the world cup, I just think his heads gone and he can't get any rest whatsoever because we literally have no back up right back currently.

The guy just looks unhappy, like he's lost any sort of love in the game.

Trent was one of the best rightbacks in the world when he played as a right back, he needs a rest a re-focus and what we ask of him to be what it used to be and he'll bounce back.

Plenty of full backs have played on the outside of midfield - its not a complete unknown
Trent needs a break more than anyone. We can only hope a reset in midfield next season brings the best out of not only him, but the likes of Van Dijk and Robbo. Having said that, I do think he needs more serious competition and the addition of a strong RB next season is now essential.
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 04:06:54 pm
Masch was not slow by any means, as was Lucas. Mascherano was everywhere on the pitch, covering for players and winning it back. He allowed our FBs to function like wingbacks. Rafa was one of the first proponents of attacking through the fullbacks and covering the gaps left by them through a player like Masch.

Trent's performances tend to be as good as the cover he gets in midfield. The United game was a vintage Henderson and lo and behold he has a great game. He was left exposed against a world class forward in Vincius for this tie.

No player should be going 5 years without any serious cover/competition for his position. When Klopp has wanted to rest/drop him this season he's basically given Milner an hour or the last 30 minutes when he takes Trent off. THat's not a solution.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:13:07 pm
Trent's performances tend to be as good as the cover he gets in midfield. The United game was a vintage Henderson and lo and behold he has a great game. He was left exposed against a world class forward in Vincius for this tie.

Agree. See above. Put that Madid midfield in red and Trent becomes a different player.
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 04:06:54 pm
Masch was not slow by any means, as was Lucas. Mascherano was everywhere on the pitch, covering for players and winning it back. He allowed our FBs to function like wingbacks. Rafa was one of the first proponents of attacking through the fullbacks and covering the gaps left by them through a player like Masch. 

Rice seems slowish is what I meant.
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 07:08:03 pm
Plenty of full backs have played on the outside of midfield - its not a complete unknown

To play midfield for us is a very specific skillset, it's a totally different dynamic going from basically only having to look in one direction across the pitch to be scanning all around you at all times.

There is a reason he was worldclass, we created space for him, created time and opportunities for him to play his passing game. Where does he get that in midfield? Our midfield is a proper pig fight every single game, you get miliseconds on the ball to get it moved or you're in a battle.. He's struggling to win his duels with wingers as it is.. If you want him to be a midfielder you need to change how we play.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 05:13:21 pm
Need a good quality international right back to not overplay Trent. Someone good for us at circa £15m should be available
"He doesn't need competition because he plays every game."
Screw Southgate, no doubt how vocal he's been about Trent has not helped him!
Quote from: redhokie8 on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Screw Southgate, no doubt how vocal he's been about Trent has not helped him!

Southgate is safe. He was never going to like Trent but Trents form this season has been poor by his standards.
Re: backup, I'd prefer we brought in a reliable new CB, that would then free Gomez up to do more backup RB duty, where I think he's better than he's given credit for, plus of course we have some bloke called Ramsey or whatever who is allegedly a RB??
Klopp will never move him in midfield though. There are bigger chances for Alisson to start in midfield than Trent. Knowing this, i stopped even thinking about it long time ago.
