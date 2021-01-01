Trent has won everything in a highly functioning team. His role is incredibly specialised, he is on the team sheet as a right back but he did most of his good work whipping quick passes/crosses in for our fluid attack in previous seasons.



On form and when we are flying, there was nobody else you could want in this position, defending was an afterthought, we outworked, outfought, outran and outscored everyone.



Trent is not a defender however. He simply cannot defend to a high level. Our right hand side will ALWAYS be a target for opposition looking to expose his adventurous nature. He shows zero aptitude in terms of defensive positioning off the ball, tracking back and regularly gets left on his heels by attackers of far less a calibre than Vinicius Jr. And when the team is not functioning at a high level, he will get shown up, its that simple. The sooner fans accept that the better. He has so much credit in the bank for all he has done and won for LFC, but we need to think like an elite club and arrest this slide. Trying to pretend this isn't an issue will be one of the reasons we plateau. Excuses such as " Midfield are not covering him adequately" will not cut it. In big games, you need to stand up one on one and win your battles defensively. Its what players at top clubs are expected to do.



Now it can go one of 2 ways, we can replace the guy, or else we can attempt to sign players that will hopefully see us become the marauding force we once were, where TAA's limitations will be masked and his strengths (of which are pretty numerous) will be amplified. But we simply cannot pretend that taking him out of the firing line for a few games will turn him into an accomplished elite CL defender capable of going toe to toe with elite attackers. It just will never happen. It might reawaken his attacking prowess, his passing will no doubt improve and the assists might start racking up again. But the defensive issues will always be there.



Another option is playing midfield, but I don't think its the answer, he doesn't have the athleticism to press. He has spent so long with so much space in front of him at right back, with time to pick his passes, its another level to jump into midfield where the game can be back to goal, taking passes under pressure etc...