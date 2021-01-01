« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1084328 times)

Online tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11480 on: Today at 11:12:31 am »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 11:08:55 am
He reminds of Insua in a way.

I too remember Insua being the main creative force for a team that won everything going and racked up assists like crazy.  We really miss him down the left.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline b_joseph

  b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11481 on: Today at 11:17:57 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 11:07:49 am
So how has he won everything in the game from playing fullback aged 23?
For the baseball fans out there.

Derek jeter was a hall of fame shortstop who was also a horrid defensive player and played on and captained the last great baseball dynasty.
Not to say Trent is a horrid defender but it happens.


In Trents case. It just feels like his defensive issues have become more pronounced. And as a club, we even need to change it or account for it. At the moment, he is being left out to dry and its unfair. And I think you can see it in his demeanour.
If he plays RB...then use the correct midfielders to help him. If not, then change his position. And take so much responsibility off his shoulders.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11482 on: Today at 11:18:15 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:04 am
Well if nothing else, I guess thats maybe as low as the thread can go now. Christ :D

It went from Moreno to Insua.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11483 on: Today at 11:19:07 am »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 11:17:57 am
For the baseball fans out there.

Derek jeter was a hall of fame shortstop who was also a horrid defensive player and played on and captained the last great baseball dynasty.



Was he the guy Mark Wahlberg shot?

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11484 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:19:07 am
Was he the guy Mark Wahlberg shot?


Yep.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11485 on: Today at 11:19:52 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 11:03:53 am
The kid can't defend. Simple as.

Oh dear. Desperate for attention some on here.

Offline Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11486 on: Today at 11:28:19 am »
He just needs to go back to being a fullback, this drifting inside shite must be a right head pickler.. At times yesterday he was our no.10
Offline Jayo10

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11487 on: Today at 11:30:47 am »
Trent has won everything in a highly functioning team. His role is incredibly specialised, he is on the team sheet as a right back but he did most of his good work whipping quick passes/crosses in for our fluid attack in previous seasons.

On form and when we are flying, there was nobody else you could want in this position, defending was an afterthought, we outworked, outfought, outran and outscored everyone.

Trent is not a defender however. He simply cannot defend to a high level. Our right hand side will ALWAYS be a target for opposition looking to expose his adventurous nature. He shows zero aptitude in terms of defensive positioning off the ball, tracking back and regularly gets left on his heels by attackers of far less a calibre than Vinicius Jr. And when the team is not functioning at a high level, he will get shown up, its that simple. The sooner fans accept that the better. He has so much credit in the bank for all he has done and won for LFC, but we need to think like an elite club and arrest this slide. Trying to pretend this isn't an issue will be one of the reasons we plateau. Excuses such as " Midfield are not covering him adequately" will not cut it. In big games, you need to stand up one on one and win your battles defensively. Its what players at top clubs are expected to do.

Now it can go one of 2 ways, we can replace the guy, or else we can attempt to sign players that will hopefully see us become the marauding force we once were, where TAA's limitations will be masked and his strengths (of which are pretty numerous) will be amplified. But we simply cannot pretend that taking him out of the firing line for a few games will turn him into an accomplished elite CL defender capable of going toe to toe with elite attackers. It just will never happen. It might reawaken his attacking prowess, his passing will no doubt improve and the assists might start racking up again. But the defensive issues will always be there.

Another option is playing midfield, but I don't think its the answer, he doesn't have the athleticism to press. He has spent so long with so much space in front of him at right back, with time to pick his passes, its another level to jump into midfield where the game can be back to goal, taking passes under pressure etc...
Offline Smudge

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11488 on: Today at 11:34:32 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:19:52 am
Oh dear. Desperate for attention some on here.
So, he can?
Offline stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11489 on: Today at 11:36:29 am »
Part of the problem with Trent is that Salah doesn't track back as much as he used to (probably due to age) and he also doesn't get much help from midfield (like he did from Henderson). His defending at the back post appears to have become worse.

I think most of the problems are associated with a general falloff with the whole team. Fix the midfield and Trent will look much more secure. Salah will also need to be phased out but he is still far too valuable going forwards to do that yet.
#JFT97

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  Cut the music!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11490 on: Today at 12:02:38 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 11:08:55 am
He reminds of Insua in a way. Played more than he should have in a season and then burnt out. Both then and now, we didnt have adequate back up.  In this case we have had more than one season to get back up. Is there no way we can play Tsimikas at rb? A bit like arbeloa when he played on the opposite side for a bit.

That's some random shit.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline 24/7-nil

  "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11491 on: Today at 12:07:57 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 01:29:19 am
You clearly know very little.
Fixed.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline naka

  Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11492 on: Today at 12:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:28:19 am
He just needs to go back to being a fullback, this drifting inside shite must be a right head pickler.. At times yesterday he was our no.10
like a fair few he has had a poor season but he hasnt been helped by his fellow players.
a good off season, rest and some midfield reinforcements will allow trent to get back to being teh best in the business
Offline jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11493 on: Today at 12:19:53 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:36:29 am
Part of the problem with Trent is that Salah doesn't track back as much as he used to (probably due to age) and he also doesn't get much help from midfield (like he did from Henderson). His defending at the back post appears to have become worse.

I think most of the problems are associated with a general falloff with the whole team. Fix the midfield and Trent will look much more secure. Salah will also need to be phased out but he is still far too valuable going forwards to do that yet.

I suspect his main problem is he is shattered he has played so much football he looks like a player whose mentally tired. The first thing which goes with that is decision making, you could say that about a few players this season. Hes needs a proper rest, a good pre-season and some proper competition from inside the squad.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11494 on: Today at 12:22:04 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:36:29 am
Part of the problem with Trent is that Salah doesn't track back as much as he used to (probably due to age) and he also doesn't get much help from midfield (like he did from Henderson). His defending at the back post appears to have become worse.

I think most of the problems are associated with a general falloff with the whole team. Fix the midfield and Trent will look much more secure. Salah will also need to be phased out but he is still far too valuable going forwards to do that yet.
I thought Salah put a huge effort in last night to help Trent.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline b_joseph

  b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11495 on: Today at 01:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:22:04 pm
I thought Salah put a huge effort in last night to help Trent.
He did. But whenyou look at average position charts. Mo is always the furthest player up the field for us. Which is fine because he is Mo but it means you have the largest gap between him and Trent. And there is nobody in CM who can bridge that gap anymore.

A bunch of little issues become a large one. And that could be said for a few other areas too.
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11496 on: Today at 01:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:28:19 am
He just needs to go back to being a fullback, this drifting inside shite must be a right head pickler.. At times yesterday he was our no.10

This is the thing though, I don't think he has any ambition to play right back any more, I'd say he would love to play in midfield from now on. Whether that happens or not I don't know
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11497 on: Today at 01:34:56 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 11:08:55 am
He reminds of Insua in a way. Played more than he should have in a season and then burnt out. Both then and now, we didnt have adequate back up.  In this case we have had more than one season to get back up. Is there no way we can play Tsimikas at rb? A bit like arbeloa when he played on the opposite side for a bit.

You dumb motherfucker have you been in a coma this past six years?

 Trent = Insua  ;D
Online TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11498 on: Today at 01:48:22 pm »
Thought he defended well against an exceptionably good player last night. His passing wasnt his best last night but thats football

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online newterp

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11499 on: Today at 01:50:29 pm »
Carragher is such a dickhead.
Online Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11500 on: Today at 01:53:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:50:29 pm
Carragher is such a dickhead.

Water is wet, the sun is hot.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  blazed
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11501 on: Today at 01:56:20 pm »
Vinicus jr is one of the best wingers/wide forwards in the world.  TAA did ok against him imho.

Move on, this game was inconsequential given the first leg result.

Phuk yoo

Online Fordy

  Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11502 on: Today at 02:02:13 pm »
Not in the England squad
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11503 on: Today at 02:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:02:13 pm
Not in the England squad

Doesnt deserve to be on current form.
Online Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11504 on: Today at 02:03:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:32:54 am
I watched Reece James (who's apparently at the same level defensively) against him last season and he held his own. Vinicius is tricky and can go past anyone but not with the same ease as he was doing last night.

I think he said Reece James was one of his toughest opponents, he did hold his own against Vinicius, but he is a better 1 on 1 defender than Trent, Trent is a better footballer technically though, horses for courses, we know what Trent is by now, hes determination and intensity when doing defensive duties can and will improve but he will never be as great as defender as some other full backs.

This is not why he is in the team generally and you can't expect one player to have it all, Madrid for example won multiple CLs with Marcelo who is just as bad as a defender as Trent in the team for example, if we look at everything as a whole, we didn't have protection that Trent and most defenders need in world football against one of the best dribblers and fastest players around because we went with a two man midfield consisting of Milner and Fabinho and  had 4 attackers on the pitch, going forward it won't always be like that, it was consequence of our lack of midfield options and also the lead we let Madrid gain meaning we had to chase the game.

Trent isn't a huge worry for me, when the team is firing at all cylinders and we have an athletic right sided CM in that position again things will start to look much better, i do think we desperately need a more athletic defensive minded right back though to supplement our squad though and give us the option of playing him instead of Trent in certain European games like this when hes up against the very best wide forwards like Vini Jr, which are around in maybe a handful of teams in Europe.
Online Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11505 on: Today at 02:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 09:49:31 am
Salah is a world class forward/winger Nacho (c*nt BTW) didnt struggle. A world class full back needs to be able to handle a 1on1 against anybody especially when there is no overlapping fullback.

He had only a few times Salah was one on one against him and he got outpaced that time, the other times he had support, Salah isn't as good a dribbler or as fast a winger as Vini is anyways and they have different games, Salah hurts teams with his runs in behind, and passing, we had a few openings like that in the game one created by Trent but generally our passing was poor all round to fully exploit it.

Madrid were allowed to play a different game because they had such a sizeable lead, the played with three midfielders instead of two, and also Nacho barely ventured forward at all.
Online FlashGordon

  RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11506 on: Today at 02:08:00 pm »
I've seen Reece James be rinsed by less wingers than Vinicius Jr.

Look at the weekend PL threads and you'll see loads and loads of ''if that was Trent'' when James, Trippier etc are playing and making mistakes.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online RedBec1993

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11507 on: Today at 02:08:37 pm »
Glad hes not in the England squad, probably feels hard done by because Reece James is in, when hes been diabolical.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11508 on: Today at 02:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:30:06 am
Carragher bang on with his analysis. He has done and will continue to cost the team massively. The good does not out weigh the bad. He's horrendous in the defensive third. Woeful. No amount of coaching will solve it. His attitude to defending just isn't there. It's not second nature. The stick Southgate gets is way off as well. James, Walker and Trippier far better.

Robertson is also miles ahead on the other side. I'd take another Robertson at RB, ok lose a small amount of attacking threat but gain defensively.

Carra is a fool sometimes, we've already been to three finals and won one with him as a RB, he is a huge part of those successes, he has one two moments where he isn't at his best and suddenly all that he has done is forgot about.

Online sattapaartridge

  The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  @sattapaal
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11509 on: Today at 02:09:24 pm »
He's a worry for me Coolie, he's one of my favourite players the way he can control and pass with both feet. You can see he is playing with a weight of expectation and its weighing him down. He plays better with either Elliot or Henderson ahead of him, but last night, even his basic skillset wasnt landing. So many over-hit passes and Vinicius had him on toast. I dont mind that Vinicius, one of the top 10 left wingers in the world right now, had the better of him to be honest, its the lack of productivity when he does have the ball.

I think he needs real competition, and a breather. Milner doesnt provide that. Doak, the little I saw of him, looked dynamic and we should use him, in weaker games. He's quick too.
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?
