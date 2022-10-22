« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1083608 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  4, 2021, 10:58:24 am
People that raised it as an issuein the summer were shouted down on here. Millie has been a great servant but I think his age has caught up with him and is probably why he struggles to play 2 games a week.

We need a quick, defensively solid backup. That's it.
The state of the replies... Someone even said that it was stupid and that we don't need a quality backup because he'll play every game. So ironic reading it back. That complacency is why we are where we are today. At least I'm consistent in my arguments, some just make it up as they go.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:39:19 am
Surely this must go down as the quote of the decade. ;D
He got hammered for not selecting him in squads. Trent had no right to be anywhere near it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Vini Jnr one of the best in business it's no shame struggling with him. Trent doesn't get enough help
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:04:49 am
Vini Jnr one of the best in business it's no shame struggling with him. Trent doesn't get enough help
He struggles against average wingers these days.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:04:49 am
Vini Jnr one of the best in business it's no shame struggling with him. Trent doesn't get enough help
He needs more help but the bottom line is he just isn't a good defender.
What do you do with a kid that's won it all and going through a mental burn out?

For a start you need an adequate replacement who can come in so recuperation doesn't need to take place in front of the whole world.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 09:12:09 am
For a start you need an adequate replacement who can come in so recuperation doesn't need to take place in front of the whole world.

Bingo!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 09:12:09 am
What do you do with a kid that's won it all and going through a mental burn out?

For a start you need an adequate replacement who can come in so recuperation doesn't need to take place in front of the whole world.
Thoughts on who?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent is scrutinised more than any other full back in world football.

In the league you see trippier, James and other fullbacks be torn a new one week in week out. As soon as someone goes past Trent people jump right on him.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 09:13:10 am
Thoughts on who?

Not my job to think about, I don't watch as much football as I used to.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:20:21 am
Trent is scrutinised more than any other full back in world football.

In the league you see trippier, James and other fullbacks be torn a new one week in week out. As soon as someone goes past Trent people jump right on him.
No mate. How many times did Vinicius go past Trent yesterday? I don't know of any fullback that gets beaten that often.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: harryc on Today at 09:00:05 am
Of course he is, he doesnt think Trent should have to defend so you are judging him wrong ☺️

I said it wasn't his primary function in our team. Not my fault if you can't comprehend that.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:22:25 am
No mate. How many times did Vinicius go past Trent yesterday? I don't know of any fullback that gets beaten that often.

Vinicius would probably go past any full back in world football consistently.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
This thread just sums up a portion of the 'fanbase' at the moment, which has gradually seeped into RAWK to the point that its almost becoming a majority and very 'twitterlike'.

He's well on course to be the highest assisting defender in PL history, well on course to being our highest assisting player in PL history, he's homegrown, Liverpool boy, through our Academy, he's won every trophy available at the age of 24 and he's contributed hugely to every one. And....just a pile on. And its the same names, a lot of them posting since last night. He's having a bad season...after having a number of outstanding ones, to the point that him and his partner in crime are credited with practically re-inventing what to expect from a full back.

I mean this one...

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:01:48 am
The state of the replies... Someone even said that it was stupid and that we don't need a quality backup because he'll play every game. So ironic reading it back. That complacency is why we are where we are today. At least I'm consistent in my arguments, some just make it up as they go.

Thats not Smudge, who is a relatively new misery. But nearly 7,000 posts and I'd suspect a huge majority slating the team. You are consistent mate, and thats not a good thing. As with a few on RAWK, being negative ALL THE TIME and eventually being proven right about something you've been hugely negative about isn't something to be proud of. It really isn't. Its not something to crow about. Being right that the club you 'support' is struggling? Why even bother? Its like accusing your wife of cheating for years and her finally doing it because you've fucked her off so much, and then crowing about how right you were about her. Congratulations.

The kid needs a reset, much like a lot of the team. Its been an absolute shitshow of a season, from top to bottom, right after a monstrous disappointment last season where we got screwed out of another league title and outplayed the same team we got battered by last night but came up against Courtois having the game of his life. Of course he's affected mentally, who wouldnt be? We all are. Being on the same side of a 'debate' as Jamie Carragher is a pretty good indication that you're on the wrong side of it. Just a never ending pile-on. Rather than looking deeper into why he's being more exposed and having less influence as a result, its 'oh we need a new right back' ;D

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:31:05 am
Vinicius would probably go past any full back in world football consistently.
I watched Reece James (who's apparently at the same level defensively) against him last season and he held his own. Vinicius is tricky and can go past anyone but not with the same ease as he was doing last night.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:32:54 am
I watched Reece James (who's apparently at the same level defensively) against him last season and he held his own. Vinicius is tricky and can go past anyone but not with the same ease as he was doing last night.

I didnt see Vicinius go past many full backs with such ease at the WC 🤷‍♂️
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:27:05 pm
Oh what a crock of shit, He got weeks off during the world cup he played what 45 minutes for England. He looks disinterested not tired. James Milner is nearly double his age and shows more effort and commitment. Sick of people making excuses for him if he was Dutch or Spanish or whatever people would be rightfully on his case what he get's a pass because he's from the city?

Brutal but I actually feel the same way.

It isn't tiredness for me, he just looks disinterested and for me that is unacceptable, as Flip Flop said, if an older guuy is putting in a bigger shift that is legit worrying. Trent just switches his brain off far too often.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: harryc on Today at 09:34:51 am
I didnt see Vicinius go past many full backs with such ease at the WC 🤷‍♂️

It's not that simple not all teams risk being so high up the pitch that one diagonal ball gets the opposition goal side of the full back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Hes been highly exposed as the whole system failing.

He looks pissed off and disinterested.

Important we stick by him as we dont want him doing a Dele Ali.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:04:49 am
Vini Jnr one of the best in business it's no shame struggling with him. Trent doesn't get enough help

Salah is a world class forward/winger Nacho (c*nt BTW) didnt struggle. A world class full back needs to be able to handle a 1on1 against anybody especially when there is no overlapping fullback.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 09:49:31 am
Salah is a world class forward/winger Nacho (c*nt BTW) didnt struggle. A world class full back needs to be able to handle a 1on1 against anybody especially when there is no overlapping fullback.

Was rarely one on one with Salah they smothered him and if he was just resorted to Portuguese level shittery. They played far deeper than we did and only got caught in transition a couple of times.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 09:49:31 am
Salah is a world class forward/winger Nacho (c*nt BTW) didnt struggle. A world class full back needs to be able to handle a 1on1 against anybody especially when there is no overlapping fullback.

What does that prove, exactly? Nacho isn't a full back, he's a CB playing at full back so its hardly surprising he looks more solid. He doesn't impact the game going forward. And with the greatest of respect to Mo...its hardly the first time recently that he's struggled to get much out of pretty average players.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent has been made to look like a fool by Mitrovic, Mitoma, Vinicius, Rashford, Martinelli & others this season.

He's either beaten for pace on the outside or he's physically dominated in the box - every team we face are targeting him as our weakness.

It's always been viewed as a total non-starter to play Trent as a midfielder, and while he has no pace, neither did Alonso or Pirlo or Scholes and they could all ping the ball around, Trent has the same passing ability - is it such a bad idea?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 09:49:31 am
Salah is a world class forward/winger Nacho (c*nt BTW) didnt struggle. A world class full back needs to be able to handle a 1on1 against anybody especially when there is no overlapping fullback.

anytime he was 1on1 with Salah he either had to foul him or he was beaten.

Hence why they began to triple up on Salah and only then did they limit his impact
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 09:56:01 am
Trent has been made to look like a fool by Mitrovic, Mitoma, Vinicius, Rashford, Martinelli & others this season.

He's either beaten for pace on the outside or he's physically dominated in the box - every team we face are targeting him as our weakness.

It's always been viewed as a total non-starter to play Trent as a midfielder, and while he has no pace, neither did Alonso or Pirlo or Scholes and they could all ping the ball around, Trent has the same passing ability - is it such a bad idea?

Many in the fanbase  have been calling for Trent as a midfielder for some time now, Klopp must see something that means he does not wish to try it, for whatever reason it may be.

Personally as someone above says, the issue seems mental and he needs time to sort himself out, he isn't being afforded that time however because we have no cover. If we had a Tsimi for the right position we'd be able to do so. For what it's worth I think Tsimi is a great backup with a great attitude so that's the sort of player type we'd need to look at.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 09:49:31 am
Salah is a world class forward/winger Nacho (c*nt BTW) didnt struggle. A world class full back needs to be able to handle a 1on1 against anybody especially when there is no overlapping fullback.

Salah did go past Nacho 1 on 1. He didn't have the chance to go past him 1 on 1 though as there was midfield help there. At one point in the second half Mo received the ball and there was 3 players on him before his first touch.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Amazing on his day, especially his passing but when the chips are down so goes Trent's head, lately.

Hope his mind is in full focus next term, looks like he needs a break from footy for a few weeks.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:44:01 am
Hes been highly exposed as the whole system failing.

He looks pissed off and disinterested.

Important we stick by him as we dont want him doing a Dele Ali.
No matter how you play, your fullbacks will face the highest number of 1v1s . You can only limit it but it's unavoidable. That's why it's important to be solid in that aspect and he used to be. This is the same player that used to square up to the likes of Leroy Sané but he used to nippy then and more agile.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:04:49 am
Vini Jnr one of the best in business it's no shame struggling with him. Trent doesn't get enough help

I think it is key that he doesn't get any help, certainly not much from Salah and if Elliot is playing not much from him either. He used to get a lot of help from Henderson but also in recent years most teams would sit back against us. But now they are attacking us a lot and make the point of attacking Trent's side.

I have no idea what his stats are in terms of distances covered per match and if these have dropped off or remained the same in the last few seasons. Both he and robertson are expected to get forward and I would imagine they have to do a lot more hard running on that basis.

I think if he is covering the same distances, then it's a case of not getting the required cover or help, and our midfield drop off that is causing him more issues. If he isn't then it's a drop off in performance.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:44:01 am
Hes been highly exposed as the whole system failing.

He looks pissed off and disinterested.

Important we stick by him as we dont want him doing a Dele Ali.

I think this is what it is.
He has definitely struggled this season but I don't think he likes how much he is under the spotlight

And the shit Carra just came out with? such nonsense

No, Trent needs the players around him to cover his back so he can do what he does best. If he is to be our main creative outlet then he needs to be treated as such
That's not to say he shouldn't have any defensive duties at all (as a right back he is bound to have some), but yes this season the problem is he is failing at those as well as his creativity. Decision making just seems well off too - maybe he is trying too much in an attacking sense and neglecting his defensive duties? That is for him and the coaches to sort out, we just don't know the instructions he has been given

But when the system fails. He is just exposed a lot more than others.

Yes he needs to have healthy competition, everybody does
Yes we need players doing their job to help him do his - that is how a system works

If he is going to be moved into a different position it won't be an easy thing, the awareness he'll need in the centre of the park is completely different to what he is used to playing at RB - will take patience and a lot of work if that even is in klopp's plans which i doubt

If the rest of the team are performing and Trent still looks shit, then i'll worry.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Does someone out here have the data on the number of minutes TAA has played over the last five years? I bet it is an insane number, close to Van Dijk's....
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Brilliant football player who looks totally worn out. The midfield issues are not helping him, the whole set up of the team focussed on the right sided midfield player (such as prime Hendo), helping to cover whilst Trent acted like a playmaker from right back.

He needs the summer as much as we do. It has been concerning in recent weeks, but this lad should have a lot of credit in the bank with our fanbase for what he's done and achieved at such a young age for us.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Raid on Today at 10:37:15 am
Brilliant football player who looks totally worn out. The midfield issues are not helping him, the whole set up of the team focussed on the right sided midfield player (such as prime Hendo), helping to cover whilst Trent acted like a playmaker from right back.

He needs the summer as much as we do. It has been concerning in recent weeks, but this lad should have a lot of credit in the bank with our fanbase for what he's done and achieved at such a young age for us.

this
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
This reminds me a bit of the Alberto Moreno thread. 'We just want a full back who can defend, that's all.'
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Don't mind him getting beat a few times by a decent winger but his attitude to defending is shocking.  He has no interest in getting back into position, following his man or anticipating what might happen next. If he's not letting players go he's getting caught under the ball because he's ball watching.

When the team isn't playing great you should be stepping up and setting the tone... not walking around or letting Konate do your work. I don't see how people can defend it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:54:52 am
What does that prove, exactly? Nacho isn't a full back, he's a CB playing at full back so its hardly surprising he looks more solid. He doesn't impact the game going forward. And with the greatest of respect to Mo...its hardly the first time recently that he's struggled to get much out of pretty average players.

It doesn't prove anything as football is not exact science. My point is that football has changed with Klopp, Guardiola, etc. so the predominant tactical mindset is much more offensive and focuses on how to exploit the weaknesses of opponent rather than looking to mitigate the opponent strengths, as it was in the Rafa, Mourinho era.

This focus forces defensive players to be able to "hold the own" as the tactically mindset is, how do you hurt the opposition with the compromise that you potentially are more exposed defensively. In this example Real Madrid will only use Vinicius Jr as an attacking force, he is not asked to be tight to Nacho and close down the space between Nacho and him. His focus is solely on exploiting our weaknesses. But this is only a viable approach if Nacho (With a little help from Modric) can hold his own against Salah and the clear expectation is that Nacho can do that.

A modern defensive player needs to be able "hold their own" because otherwise the whole mindset is compromised, and especially a fullback who have the help from the sideline.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
The kid can't defend. Simple as.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 11:03:53 am
The kid can't defend. Simple as.

So how has he won everything in the game from playing fullback aged 23?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
He reminds of Insua in a way. Played more than he should have in a season and then burnt out. Both then and now, we didnt have adequate back up.  In this case we have had more than one season to get back up. Is there no way we can play Tsimikas at rb? A bit like arbeloa when he played on the opposite side for a bit.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: daindan on Today at 11:08:55 am
He reminds of Insua in a way. Played more than he should have in a season and then burnt out. Both then and now, we didnt have adequate back up.  In this case we have had more than one season to get back up. Is there no way we can play Tsimikas at rb? A bit like arbeloa when he played on the opposite side for a bit.

Well if nothing else, I guess thats maybe as low as the thread can go now. Christ :D
