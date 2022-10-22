The state of the replies... Someone even said that it was stupid and that we don't need a quality backup because he'll play every game. So ironic reading it back. That complacency is why we are where we are today. At least I'm consistent in my arguments, some just make it up as they go.



This thread just sums up a portion of the 'fanbase' at the moment, which has gradually seeped into RAWK to the point that its almost becoming a majority and very 'twitterlike'.He's well on course to be the highest assisting defender in PL history, well on course to being our highest assisting player in PL history, he's homegrown, Liverpool boy, through our Academy, he's won every trophy available at the age of 24 and he's contributed hugely to every one. And....just a pile on. And its the same names, a lot of them posting since last night. He's having a bad season...after having a number of outstanding ones, to the point that him and his partner in crime are credited with practically re-inventing what to expect from a full back.I mean this one...Thats not Smudge, who is a relatively new misery. But nearly 7,000 posts and I'd suspect a huge majority slating the team. You are consistent mate, and thats not a good thing. As with a few on RAWK, being negative ALL THE TIME and eventually being proven right about something you've been hugely negative about isn't something to be proud of. It really isn't. Its not something to crow about. Being right that the club you 'support' is struggling? Why even bother? Its like accusing your wife of cheating for years and her finally doing it because you've fucked her off so much, and then crowing about how right you were about her. Congratulations.The kid needs a reset, much like a lot of the team. Its been an absolute shitshow of a season, from top to bottom, right after a monstrous disappointment last season where we got screwed out of another league title and outplayed the same team we got battered by last night but came up against Courtois having the game of his life. Of course he's affected mentally, who wouldnt be? We all are. Being on the same side of a 'debate' as Jamie Carragher is a pretty good indication that you're on the wrong side of it. Just a never ending pile-on. Rather than looking deeper into why he's being more exposed and having less influence as a result, its 'oh we need a new right back'