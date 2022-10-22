« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1083105 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11440 on: Today at 09:01:48 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  4, 2021, 10:58:24 am
People that raised it as an issuein the summer were shouted down on here. Millie has been a great servant but I think his age has caught up with him and is probably why he struggles to play 2 games a week.

We need a quick, defensively solid backup. That's it.
The state of the replies... Someone even said that it was stupid and that we don't need a quality backup because he'll play every game. So ironic reading it back. That complacency is why we are where we are today. At least I'm consistent in my arguments, some just make it up as they go.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:00 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Smudge

  • Epic Troll
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11441 on: Today at 09:04:16 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:39:19 am
Surely this must go down as the quote of the decade. ;D
He got hammered for not selecting him in squads. Trent had no right to be anywhere near it.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11442 on: Today at 09:04:49 am »
Vini Jnr one of the best in business it's no shame struggling with him. Trent doesn't get enough help
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11443 on: Today at 09:07:30 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:04:49 am
Vini Jnr one of the best in business it's no shame struggling with him. Trent doesn't get enough help
He struggles against average wingers these days.
Logged

Online Smudge

  • Epic Troll
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11444 on: Today at 09:08:57 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:04:49 am
Vini Jnr one of the best in business it's no shame struggling with him. Trent doesn't get enough help
He needs more help but the bottom line is he just isn't a good defender.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11445 on: Today at 09:12:09 am »
What do you do with a kid that's won it all and going through a mental burn out?

For a start you need an adequate replacement who can come in so recuperation doesn't need to take place in front of the whole world.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11446 on: Today at 09:13:02 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 09:12:09 am
For a start you need an adequate replacement who can come in so recuperation doesn't need to take place in front of the whole world.

Bingo!
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Smudge

  • Epic Troll
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11447 on: Today at 09:13:10 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 09:12:09 am
What do you do with a kid that's won it all and going through a mental burn out?

For a start you need an adequate replacement who can come in so recuperation doesn't need to take place in front of the whole world.
Thoughts on who?
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11448 on: Today at 09:20:21 am »
Trent is scrutinised more than any other full back in world football.

In the league you see trippier, James and other fullbacks be torn a new one week in week out. As soon as someone goes past Trent people jump right on him.

Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11449 on: Today at 09:21:25 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 09:13:10 am
Thoughts on who?

Not my job to think about, I don't watch as much football as I used to.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11450 on: Today at 09:22:25 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:20:21 am
Trent is scrutinised more than any other full back in world football.

In the league you see trippier, James and other fullbacks be torn a new one week in week out. As soon as someone goes past Trent people jump right on him.
No mate. How many times did Vinicius go past Trent yesterday? I don't know of any fullback that gets beaten that often.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,999
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11451 on: Today at 09:26:11 am »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 09:00:05 am
Of course he is, he doesnt think Trent should have to defend so you are judging him wrong ☺️

I said it wasn't his primary function in our team. Not my fault if you can't comprehend that.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11452 on: Today at 09:31:05 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:22:25 am
No mate. How many times did Vinicius go past Trent yesterday? I don't know of any fullback that gets beaten that often.

Vinicius would probably go past any full back in world football consistently.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,278
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11453 on: Today at 09:32:05 am »
This thread just sums up a portion of the 'fanbase' at the moment, which has gradually seeped into RAWK to the point that its almost becoming a majority and very 'twitterlike'.

He's well on course to be the highest assisting defender in PL history, well on course to being our highest assisting player in PL history, he's homegrown, Liverpool boy, through our Academy, he's won every trophy available at the age of 24 and he's contributed hugely to every one. And....just a pile on. And its the same names, a lot of them posting since last night. He's having a bad season...after having a number of outstanding ones, to the point that him and his partner in crime are credited with practically re-inventing what to expect from a full back.

I mean this one...

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:01:48 am
The state of the replies... Someone even said that it was stupid and that we don't need a quality backup because he'll play every game. So ironic reading it back. That complacency is why we are where we are today. At least I'm consistent in my arguments, some just make it up as they go.

Thats not Smudge, who is a relatively new misery. But nearly 7,000 posts and I'd suspect a huge majority slating the team. You are consistent mate, and thats not a good thing. As with a few on RAWK, being negative ALL THE TIME and eventually being proven right about something you've been hugely negative about isn't something to be proud of. It really isn't. Its not something to crow about. Being right that the club you 'support' is struggling? Why even bother? Its like accusing your wife of cheating for years and her finally doing it because you've fucked her off so much, and then crowing about how right you were about her. Congratulations.

The kid needs a reset, much like a lot of the team. Its been an absolute shitshow of a season, from top to bottom, right after a monstrous disappointment last season where we got screwed out of another league title and outplayed the same team we got battered by last night but came up against Courtois having the game of his life. Of course he's affected mentally, who wouldnt be? We all are. Being on the same side of a 'debate' as Jamie Carragher is a pretty good indication that you're on the wrong side of it. Just a never ending pile-on. Rather than looking deeper into why he's being more exposed and having less influence as a result, its 'oh we need a new right back' ;D

Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11454 on: Today at 09:32:54 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:31:05 am
Vinicius would probably go past any full back in world football consistently.
I watched Reece James (who's apparently at the same level defensively) against him last season and he held his own. Vinicius is tricky and can go past anyone but not with the same ease as he was doing last night.
Logged

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,975
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11455 on: Today at 09:34:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:32:54 am
I watched Reece James (who's apparently at the same level defensively) against him last season and he held his own. Vinicius is tricky and can go past anyone but not with the same ease as he was doing last night.

I didnt see Vicinius go past many full backs with such ease at the WC 🤷‍♂️
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,558
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11456 on: Today at 09:36:15 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:27:05 pm
Oh what a crock of shit, He got weeks off during the world cup he played what 45 minutes for England. He looks disinterested not tired. James Milner is nearly double his age and shows more effort and commitment. Sick of people making excuses for him if he was Dutch or Spanish or whatever people would be rightfully on his case what he get's a pass because he's from the city?

Brutal but I actually feel the same way.

It isn't tiredness for me, he just looks disinterested and for me that is unacceptable, as Flip Flop said, if an older guuy is putting in a bigger shift that is legit worrying. Trent just switches his brain off far too often.
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11457 on: Today at 09:39:34 am »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 09:34:51 am
I didnt see Vicinius go past many full backs with such ease at the WC 🤷‍♂️

It's not that simple not all teams risk being so high up the pitch that one diagonal ball gets the opposition goal side of the full back.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Up
« previous next »
 