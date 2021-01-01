No- but he needs cover when we expect him to provide width up the pitch, be one of our main creative outlets, leave our right forward up the pitch and have a midfield that don't have the legs to cover the spaces anymore.



History is getting re-written because he was a big part of a team that had an all time great decence. I still think he can be part of another but it needs all the cogs to be effective again



This is it. There's too much on his plate, and it looks especially bad when the team isn't playing well.Here's the thing with him: he usually never plays well or stands out when the team is playing poorly. His creative role is really dependent on the team functioning. When it does (like from 2018-2020 or 2021-22), he's the cherry on top with outrageous passes, assists, and numbers from RB.When the team doesn't play well, he rarely impresses because his role is so dependent on the rest of the team functioning well. The only other time during his career his form was this bad was that 2020-21 run (that Soton game where he misplaced all those passes or whatever), which no coincidence, came with the team in total disfunction.Some players can stand out even when the team isn't playing well, but Trent's "free-role at RB" is going to look really amazing in a well-functioning team and really bad in a non well-functioning team. I mean there was a period of time it looked like he was playing CM or attacking CM. If that's what we want him to do when we have the midfield we have, well, no shit he's going to be out of position and looking like shit in 1 on 1 defending (how much ground did he have to cover to even get back in position?).Sure, maybe his attitude could be better, but the responsibilities we've given him are beyond a typical full-back, and if the team doesn't function, Trent won't play well.