Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold

cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11360 on: Today at 10:15:40 pm »
Is anyone actually surprised he isn't enjoying it?

We've been shit, he looks knackered from the amount of footy he's played, we expect him to still be in 2 places at once (or 3 if you are the coaching staff as they seemingly encourage him to drift inside too), he gets absolutely no protection and the options for him to pass to are none existent because the team structure is a mess
Logged

slotmachine

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11361 on: Today at 10:16:27 pm »
That was an abomination of a second half performance. He has only 2 years left on his contract in the summer. Good luck to his agent trying to get a big increase on his reported 200k a week after this season's form.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11362 on: Today at 10:16:51 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 10:08:45 pm
Or Deli Alli syndrome? Thats the one that gets said on social media. It seems like he added too much bulk too. The defensive side has always been questioned but his whole game seems way off
His position needs to be reevaluated.
Logged

harryc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11363 on: Today at 10:18:33 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:15:40 pm
Is anyone actually surprised he isn't enjoying it?

We've been shit, he looks knackered from the amount of footy he's played, we expect him to still be in 2 places at once (or 3 if you are the coaching staff as they seemingly encourage him to drift inside too), he gets absolutely no protection and the options for him to pass to are none existent because the team structure is a mess

Does he need baby sitting in 1 v 1 defending?
Logged

Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11364 on: Today at 10:19:44 pm »
Defensive ability has always been in doubt.I think if he has a proper midfieldthen he may capture his best form.
Thats why he wont be picked for Englandas its clear hes not a proper defender.
Logged

BornRedSince76

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11365 on: Today at 10:20:04 pm »
He needs to be remodelled into a right hand side midfielder.

Either that or we need someone like a young version of hendo to cover that side with him.
Logged

Studge10

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11366 on: Today at 10:21:16 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:15:18 pm
Go back to basics and stop giving him 1000 roles

The kid looks knackered and his confidence is battered this season

This.

I can't think of many 18 year olds that have been flung into a top team and performed at a high level for 50+ games a season for about 5 years in a row week in week out

It must be mentally draining
Logged

Studge10

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11367 on: Today at 10:23:14 pm »
Also doesn't help that we don't have 1 semi capable midfielder (barring Thiago who does it on the left) that plays either in the middle or on the right to protect the defence
Logged

AK1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11368 on: Today at 10:24:04 pm »
I think the problem is in his mindset. He lacks enthusiasm. I think that lacking this "mind power"  is one of the most difficult barriers to go through and you rarely hear anybody talk about it. It must also be really difficult for Klopp to decide what to do with him, just playing him week after week doesn't seem to do him good and than again benching him could make it even worse.  He must get better in his own mind to be better on the field.  This happens often to a lot of athletes in many different sports.  But the must do thing for Liverpool is to buy someone who can replace him in case he doesn't find proper form, because it's a team sport and I feel like many times the team is suffering because of his "nonchalant" behaviour. 

But We also must trust that he will get better and We also know what he's capable of when he's on peak of his form.

World class player, but must light up his spark, maybe some competition will do him good.

We believe! Come on trent!

« Last Edit: Today at 10:27:52 pm by AK1892 »
Logged

Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11369 on: Today at 10:25:42 pm »
Vinicius ran rings around him. He simply isn't contributing anywhere near enough creatively to make up for his defensive weaknesses or tendency to give the ball away. For me, signing a competitive option in that position is almost as important as a midfielder this summer.
Logged

cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11370 on: Today at 10:25:51 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 10:18:33 pm
Does he need baby sitting in 1 v 1 defending?

No- but he needs cover when we expect him to provide width up the pitch, be one of our main creative outlets, leave our right forward up the pitch and have a midfield that don't have the legs to cover the spaces anymore.

History is getting re-written because he was a big part of a team that had an all time great decence. I still think he can be part of another but it needs all the cogs to be effective again
Logged

BornRedSince76

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11371 on: Today at 10:26:28 pm »
We want Trent to be an amazing defender like Cole, a brilliant assisting midfielder like KDB and a set piece specialist like Messi - all whilst playing in a crap team with a midfield not capable of covering him.


Yep, lets scapegoat Trent.
Logged

Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11372 on: Today at 10:27:05 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:15:40 pm
Is anyone actually surprised he isn't enjoying it?

We've been shit, he looks knackered from the amount of footy he's played, we expect him to still be in 2 places at once (or 3 if you are the coaching staff as they seemingly encourage him to drift inside too), he gets absolutely no protection and the options for him to pass to are none existent because the team structure is a mess

Oh what a crock of shit, He got weeks off during the world cup he played what 45 minutes for England. He looks disinterested not tired. James Milner is nearly double his age and shows more effort and commitment. Sick of people making excuses for him if he was Dutch or Spanish or whatever people would be rightfully on his case what he get's a pass because he's from the city?
Logged


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11373 on: Today at 10:27:59 pm »
Forgot that the lads who didn't start at the WC got to sit on their arses by the pool.


Twats.
Logged


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11374 on: Today at 10:28:14 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:25:51 pm
No- but he needs cover when we expect him to provide width up the pitch, be one of our main creative outlets, leave our right forward up the pitch and have a midfield that don't have the legs to cover the spaces anymore.

History is getting re-written because he was a big part of a team that had an all time great decence. I still think he can be part of another but it needs all the cogs to be effective again
If we are pinning teams back with our pressing, they'd have less opportunities to go 1v1 with him. IMO, his 1v1s are too poor when you expect your fullbacks to spend a reasonable amount of time defending. His position should be reevaluated.
Logged

KloppCorn

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11375 on: Today at 10:28:20 pm »
He made a great tackle on Benzema when has Robertson ever done that?
Logged

cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11376 on: Today at 10:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:25:42 pm
Vinicius ran rings around him. He simply isn't contributing anywhere near enough creatively to make up for his defensive weaknesses or tendency to give the ball away. For me, signing a competitive option in that position is almost as important as a midfielder this summer.

We literally have no midfield- its got to be signings number 1, 2 and 3 this summer before a centre back before finally a fullback is a need. If we hadn't had so many injury problems with Ramsey you'd hope we wouldn't have needed to overplay Trent so much
Logged

harryc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11377 on: Today at 10:30:12 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:25:51 pm
No- but he needs cover when we expect him to provide width up the pitch, be one of our main creative outlets, leave our right forward up the pitch and have a midfield that don't have the legs to cover the spaces anymore.

History is getting re-written because he was a big part of a team that had an all time great decence. I still think he can be part of another but it needs all the cogs to be effective again

Yes but most of the times he was rinsed he was in position and it was a simple poke the ball past him ffs.
Logged

cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11378 on: Today at 10:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:27:05 pm
Oh what a crock of shit, He got weeks off during the world cup he played what 45 minutes for England. He looks disinterested not tired. James Milner is nearly double his age and shows more effort and commitment. Sick of people making excuses for him if he was Dutch or Spanish or whatever people would be rightfully on his case what he get's a pass because he's from the city?

No mate, its because he has been brilliant in this team is why people defend him.

Again why is it just Trent who is disinterested- is this also labelled at Van Dijk, Mo, Hendo, Robbo who have all been well below their standards too?
Logged

ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11379 on: Today at 10:32:13 pm »
Kounate saved his blushes a few times tonight. Badly want him to get back to his best again but cant even string a simple pass right now nevermind the worldies
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11380 on: Today at 10:32:44 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:29:01 pm
We literally have no midfield- its got to be signings number 1, 2 and 3 this summer before a centre back before finally a fullback is a need. If we hadn't had so many injury problems with Ramsey you'd hope we wouldn't have needed to overplay Trent so much
Yes but 1v1 defending is fundamental for any fullback no matter how attack minded he is.
Logged

AK1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11381 on: Today at 10:32:49 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 10:28:20 pm
He made a great tackle on Benzema when has Robertson ever done that?

A tackle that turned out good but was a wrong move for RB, he crossed 2 players, at the end he got the ball, but benzema had time to pass on the other side, unfortunately for benzema no one was there so he didn't pass. If he does pass that ball and there is a player on trent's side, it's an almost certain goal. But hey yeah I remember that because he actually made a full speed sprint and that's an improvement.
Logged

skipper757

  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11382 on: Today at 10:32:57 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:25:51 pm
No- but he needs cover when we expect him to provide width up the pitch, be one of our main creative outlets, leave our right forward up the pitch and have a midfield that don't have the legs to cover the spaces anymore.

History is getting re-written because he was a big part of a team that had an all time great decence. I still think he can be part of another but it needs all the cogs to be effective again

This is it.  There's too much on his plate, and it looks especially bad when the team isn't playing well.

Here's the thing with him:  he usually never plays well or stands out when the team is playing poorly.  His creative role is really dependent on the team functioning.  When it does (like from 2018-2020 or 2021-22), he's the cherry on top with outrageous passes, assists, and numbers from RB.

When the team doesn't play well, he rarely impresses because his role is so dependent on the rest of the team functioning well.  The only other time during his career his form was this bad was that 2020-21 run (that Soton game where he misplaced all those passes or whatever), which no coincidence, came with the team in total disfunction.

Some players can stand out even when the team isn't playing well, but Trent's "free-role at RB" is going to look really amazing in a well-functioning team and really bad in a non well-functioning team.  I mean there was a period of time it looked like he was playing CM or attacking CM.  If that's what we want him to do when we have the midfield we have, well, no shit he's going to be out of position and looking like shit in 1 on 1 defending (how much ground did he have to cover to even get back in position?).

Sure, maybe his attitude could be better, but the responsibilities we've given him are beyond a typical full-back, and if the team doesn't function, Trent won't play well.
Logged


HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11383 on: Today at 10:33:42 pm »
The thing is both him and Robertson have been well below par this season. Robertson keeps hitting aimless crosses in the box and has been shocking for so many goals weve conceded this season.

I think trent has set his own bar so high that the drop in quality is so highly noticeable. He just needs to find his love for the game again. Everytime the camera zooms on him, he genuinely looks so unbothered and like he doesnt want to be out there. Just hope we dont end up with a dele Alli situation here and he gets back to enjoying football again.
Logged

Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11384 on: Today at 10:34:16 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:31:46 pm
No mate, its because he has been brilliant in this team is why people defend him.

Again why is it just Trent who is disinterested- is this also labelled at Van Dijk, Mo, Hendo, Robbo who have all been well below their standards too?

The clue is in the thread title.
Logged


Studge10

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11385 on: Today at 10:34:43 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 10:26:28 pm
We want Trent to be an amazing defender like Cole, a brilliant assisting midfielder like KDB and a set piece specialist like Messi - all whilst playing in a crap team with a midfield not capable of covering him.


Yep, lets scapegoat Trent.

Spot on
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11386 on: Today at 10:36:34 pm »
Quote from: AK1892 on Today at 10:32:49 pm
A tackle that turned out good but was a wrong move for RB, he crossed 2 players, at the end he got the ball, but benzema had time to pass on the other side, unfortunately for benzema no one was there so he didn't pass. If he does pass that ball and there is a player on trent's side, it's an almost certain goal. But hey yeah I remember that because he actually made a full speed sprint and that's an improvement.
It's very diffcult to turn and pass from there. Benzema was always going to take it on.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11387 on: Today at 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:33:42 pm
The thing is both him and Robertson have been well below par this season. Robertson keeps hitting aimless crosses in the box and has been shocking for so many goals weve conceded this season.

I think trent has set his own bar so high that the drop in quality is so highly noticeable. He just needs to find his love for the game again. Everytime the camera zooms on him, he genuinely looks so unbothered and like he doesnt want to be out there. Just hope we dont end up with a dele Alli situation here and he gets back to enjoying football again.
Robbo is still solid in the fundamentals of a fullback.
Logged

cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11388 on: Today at 10:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:34:16 pm
The clue is in the thread title.

But again I'm looking and Robbo's thread has zero comments despite him nearly assisting a goal and being equally as poor as Trent.

I'm done anyway for the night, carry on
Logged

KloppCorn

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11389 on: Today at 10:38:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:37:15 pm
Robbo is still solid in the fundamentals of a fullback.
Imagine Robbo in a rondo or piggy in the middle. Its got to be tragic. I dont think thats fundamental at all.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11390 on: Today at 10:39:49 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 10:38:27 pm
Imagine Robbo in a rondo or piggy in the middle. Its got to be tragic. I dont think thats fundamental at all.
Pressing is not fundamental. Fullbacks aren't always required to press.
Logged

KloppCorn

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11391 on: Today at 10:47:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:39:49 pm
Pressing is not fundamental. Fullbacks aren't always required to press.
So why does he do it? That’s the only thing robbo fans have over trent the fact that he looks busy and presses. He’s even out of position even more than Trent but VVD and Gini carried him for years. While Trent has Hendo who has had more bad seasons than good in a Liverpool shirt and a aerially weak Gomez and injury prone Matip. I suspect the robbo loving and Trent bashing coupled with shit about attitude and cutting his hair is draped in racism. Robbo has had a great career but the guy was not at the academy at a big club as a kid. He almost ended up working in M&S maybe his true ability is showing? He’s been a hardworking player but when the technique and physicality to play as a fullback is needed he always looks out of his depth. How many good CL games has Robertson had? If Trent had ADHD on the pitch running around doing random one man presses, and made loads of jokes in Liverpool car karaoke you lot would see a Robertson is becoming Riise towards the end another fan favourite while we had the superior Aurelio in this case Tsimikas rotting on the bench.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:49:03 pm by KloppCorn »
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11392 on: Today at 10:48:19 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 10:47:14 pm
So why does he do it? Thats the only thing robbo fans have over trent the fact that he looks busy and presses. Hes even out of position even more than Trent but VVD and Gini carried him for years. While Trent has Hendo who has had more bad seasons than good in a Liverpool shirt and a aerially weak Gomez and injury prone Matip. I suspect the robbo loving and Trent bashing coupled with shit about attitude and cutting his hair is draped in racism. Robbo has had a great career but the guy was not at the academy at a big club as a kid. He almost ended up working in M&S maybe his true ability is showing? Hes been a hardworking player but when the technique and physicality to play as a fullback is needed he always looks out of his depth. How many good CL games has Robertson had? If Trent had ADHD and made loads of jokes in Liverpool car karaoke you lot would see a Robertson is becoming Riise towards the end another fan favourite while we had the superior Aurelio in this case Tsimikas rotting on the bench.

You hate Robbo, we get it.  Fucking weird.

Dont know why youre making it a Trent vs Robertson thing.
Logged

Online TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11393 on: Today at 10:49:03 pm »
Quote from: AK1892 on Today at 10:24:04 pm
I think the problem is in his mindset. He lacks enthusiasm. I think that lacking this "mind power"  is one of the most difficult barriers to go through and you rarely hear anybody talk about it. It must also be really difficult for Klopp to decide what to do with him, just playing him week after week doesn't seem to do him good and than again benching him could make it even worse.  He must get better in his own mind to be better on the field.  This happens often to a lot of athletes in many different sports.  But the must do thing for Liverpool is to buy someone who can replace him in case he doesn't find proper form, because it's a team sport and I feel like many times the team is suffering because of his "nonchalant" behaviour. 

But We also must trust that he will get better and We also know what he's capable of when he's on peak of his form.

World class player, but must light up his spark, maybe some competition will do him good.

We believe! Come on trent!

As Shankly says, "natural enthusiasm that's the whole thing, it's the greatest thing in the world.." This is so true, but it goes hand in hand with confidence. Trent used to look like one of th most eager players on the pitch, now he looks slow and lethargic, lacking enthusiasm. I am confident it is fatigue, he had that enthusiasm, but it can be hard to rediscover, a bit like Austin Powers and his mojo... we just need to pray he finds it, he's not the only one in the team, however. We look so soft in general the majority of this season, compare how we snap into tackles last season, this season we look slow and weak as a whole. Trent is young enough to rediscover his mojo, I am not so sure about some of the midfield.
Logged

Online KloppCorn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11394 on: Today at 10:51:36 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:48:19 pm
You hate Robbo, we get it.  Fucking weird.

Don’t know why you’re making it a Trent vs Robertson thing.
You probably hate Trent if I dig for it,but I don’t watch you but you watch me  :wave
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11395 on: Today at 10:52:43 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 10:51:36 pm
You probably hate Trent if I dig for it,but I dont watch you but you watch me  :wave

Trent is one of my favourites, hes a local lad so Ill always have a soft spot for him. My posts are all positive about Trent.

Your posts about robertson are so strange.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,334
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11396 on: Today at 10:53:36 pm »
I find it quite sad how quickly people are seemingly giving up on him.
Logged

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,969
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11397 on: Today at 10:55:38 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:53:36 pm
I find it quite sad how quickly people are seemingly giving up on him.

Who is doing that?

Most wondering why he cant make 1 v 1 tackles irrelevant of the hes has to be in 3 different positions excuses.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,666
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11398 on: Today at 10:57:44 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:53:36 pm
I find it quite sad how quickly people are seemingly giving up on him.

He seems a lightning rod for the general malaise were seeing in the squad this season.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online KloppCorn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11399 on: Today at 10:58:06 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:52:43 pm
Trent is one of my favourites, he’s a local lad so I’ll always have a soft spot for him. My posts are all positive about Trent.

Your posts about robertson are so strange.
did you see Robertson cut back after the Harvey one two with Gakpo. He didn’t even look up just hits a shit low cross that Courtois collected a 12 year old could have cut it back to Eliott.…guy is a such a bad footballer. He used to be excellent but his threads never get bumped I never see Kostas being mentioned in match threads. But everywhere I go I see Milner for Trent. Only fair to give robbo stick as Trent a
Is being compared to Delle Alli on here. If Trent is Alli then Robertson is Danny rose.
Logged
