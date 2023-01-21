« previous next »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:17:26 pm
Where? LOL. Inventing imaginary arguments to dispute. :D

The clip is this season and it's just an example. He got skipped past by Fernandes easily before the counter that led to Gakpo's lovely chip.
Read again.

Also the clip says 2022. So everyone can find clips over span over a fucking season.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:17:26 pm
Where? LOL
You should work on your attention span mate!

Here you go though, this is you assigning some blame on him because of his "negligence".
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:13:53 pm
He didn't track Billing's run. That was negligent. It wasn't even a clear opening.
Also, how can you think that a player at the byline inside our 6 yard box having three players to pass to isn't a clear opening? Another in a series of bizarre views on defending in the box
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:23:02 pm
Read again.
You can't show pinpoint where I said it was his fault🤡🤡🤡. I applaud your mental gymnastics though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:24:34 pm
You should work on your attention span mate!

Here you go though, this is you assigning some blame on him because of his "negligence".Also, how can you think that a player at the byline inside our 6 yard box having three players to pass to isn't a clear opening? Another in a series of bizarre views on defending in the box

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:14:23 pm
Could have scored 2 and created one. He played one fantastic pass to Robbo and we could have scored there. Also, should have got one (at least) from a set piece. His lackadaisical defending for the first goal set the tone. Not good enough for a captain.

Does this imply that it was Trent's fault? Mr "Naby is our best midfielder after Thiago" :D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:25:25 pm
You can't show pinpoint where I said it was his fault🤡🤡🤡. I applaud your mental gymnastics though.
I've said although maybe could be worded better so you can understand. You haven't said it was his fault. Actually read first before posting.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:24:34 pm
Here you go though, this is you assigning some blame on him because of his "negligence".Also, how can you think that a player at the byline inside our 6 yard box having three players to pass to isn't a clear opening? Another in a series of bizarre views on defending in the box
Although looks like I was wrong. That's crap.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:08:32 pm
Didn't say you said it was his fault yesterday I'm just wondering why his thread is near the top when his defending wasn't an issue ;D

Also your clip of defending which starts from 2022 I stopped watching when it's 2023 & I've said his individual defending has improved. So what relevance has that clip got?

Yesterday he said Trent was playing perfectly 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:28:49 pm
Yesterday he said Trent was playing perfectly 

That was clearly sarcastic.

Unless you are being double sarcastic 🤯
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:29:53 pm
That was clearly sarcastic.

Unless you are being double sarcastic 🤯

I dont agree. It seems like he was convinced by classy carras erudite arguments and came around to his point of view and thinking!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:25:25 pm
You can't show pinpoint where I said it was his fault. I applaud your mental gymnastics though.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:28:03 pm
Does this imply that it was Trent's fault? Mr "Naby is our best midfielder after Thiago" :D
You know you're not on twitter right? You're posting absolute garbage mate.

You literally had your own words quoted back at you, blaming Trent's negligence as being a part-cause of the goal because it wasn't even a clear chance until he didn't track Billing. Instead of accepting you were wrong to say you never assigned any blame to Trent, you retort with a fake quote and attack the person not the argument.

You don't offer much when you're like this - I'll leave you to embarrass yourself with your childish twitter fan takes
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:32:32 pm
You know you're not on twitter right? You're posting absolute garbage mate.

You literally had your own words quoted back at you, blaming his negligence as being a part-cause of the goal because it wasn't even a clear chance until he didn't track Billing. Instead of accepting you were wrong, you retort with a fake quote and attack the person not the argument.

You don't offer much when you're like this - I'll leave you to your childish twitter fan takes
If different players made errors then it's not his fault then? Blaming him for the goal implies that he's the only one responsible but Virg also made a mistake which I pointed out. I'm not surprised after some of our conversations in Naby's thread.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
He said looking back, they wanted it more than we did.

Its worrying, because the thing that has made Klopps Liverpool so successful is that no matter what team we play, we have always wanted it more. And despite everything that has happened and some encouragement that we can still salvage something from this season we still cant muster the motivation to beat Bournemouth. It just adds to the feeling that this group of players pick and choose when to show up, and its extremely frustrating that it seems Klopp is no longer able to motivate this group of players.

Trent is too young and talented to consider parting with. Will some fresh faces and a promise of a new beginning turn things around for him? If not, do we need to consider a position change? It cant be easy being blamed for seemingly every goal we concede. Especially when the attacking output has plummeted too. Three assists is shocking for him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
You're tying yourself in knots ;D Honestly, aren't you embarrassed? Why not take a little time to reply instead, to try to avoid that?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:36:29 pm
If different players made errors then it's not his fault then?
I can't help you work out the inconsistencies of your internal logic mate, sorry :)

You denied saying he was at fault just a few minutes ago ("where did I say it was his fault?"), and now you're asking me to help you understand how finding fault/assigning blame works?

You should have a sit down, cool off, and consider that yourself - because the person you seem to be disagreeing with at the moment is you.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:41:53 pm
You're tying yourself in knots ;D Honestly, aren't you embarrassed? Why not take a little time to reply instead, to try to avoid that?I can't help you work out the inconsistencies of your internal logic mate, sorry :)

You denied saying he was at fault just a few minutes ago ("where did I say it was his fault?"), and now you're asking me to help you understand how finding  fault/assigning blame works?

You should have a sit down, cool off, and consider that yourself - because the person you seem to be disagreeing with at the moment is you.
It's not difficult mate. The questions implies that I put all the blame on him but I quoted where I pointed Virg's role in the goals. All I have to do is to read some of your long-winded sanctimonous posts in Naby's thread to see that it's not new. So much crap spouted with a lot of arrogance but your attention span won't make you realize it :D

Tara!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:46:38 pm
It's not difficult mate. The questions implies that I put all the blame on him but I quoted where I pointed Virg's role in the goals. All I have to do is to read some of your long-winded sanctimonous posts in Naby's thread to see that it's not new. So much crap spouted with a lot of arrogance but your attention span won't make you realize it :D

Tara!
Couldn't agree more, really not difficult - was surprised how much you were struggling with simple things because you were too entrenched in weird arguments

I still have no idea what Naby posts, but I'm sorry that I upset you. It's clearly left a mark. Hopefully uou come back stronger for it
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
His comments have fucking annoyed me yet again. Not just towards him, but the rest of them as well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:10:48 pm
His comments have fucking annoyed me yet again. Not just towards him, but the rest of them as well.

He being

Carra
MonsLibpool
Trent?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:41:09 pm
He said looking back, they wanted it more than we did.

Its worrying, because the thing that has made Klopps Liverpool so successful is that no matter what team we play, we have always wanted it more. And despite everything that has happened and some encouragement that we can still salvage something from this season we still cant muster the motivation to beat Bournemouth. It just adds to the feeling that this group of players pick and choose when to show up, and its extremely frustrating that it seems Klopp is no longer able to motivate this group of players.

Trent is too young and talented to consider parting with. Will some fresh faces and a promise of a new beginning turn things around for him? If not, do we need to consider a position change? It cant be easy being blamed for seemingly every goal we concede. Especially when the attacking output has plummeted too. Three assists is shocking for him.

He should have 8 league assists according to the expected goals stats
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:13:06 am
https://youtu.be/x429JMRiWKQ

He was better when he was younger. Gets beaten on the outside too easily these days. Lacks the stregth and recovery pace to recover. Sometimes he just gives up.
A bunch of these are good Defending. Not saying every one but you getting beat outside that generally the way u want to force the defender too. You dont want to get beat Inside. Letting somebody go outside because of a good move and switching with CB or MF is correct. You allow for him to help and they going to generally a less dangerous position. There was some where it he got dribbled past but kinda just delayed the player in the Middle of the field.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 05:01:03 pm
He should have 8 league assists according to the expected goals stats
FBref has 6.2 XA
His xa is .3 per 90 which is the 3rd best in his career(Last year was .38, had .31 during the title winning season
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:52:31 pm
FBref has 6.2 XA
His xa is .3 per 90 which is the 3rd best in his career(Last year was .38, had .31 during the title winning season

Where is he with chances created?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:57 pm
Where is he with chances created?
FBref has shot created actions he at 3.97 this year was like over 5 last year but he still like 97% percentile.
His creating is very good.
https://fbref.com/en/players/cd1acf9d/Trent-Alexander-Arnold
Also has 46 Key passes(passes that lead the a shot(not every shot is created equal though) so not the best stat imo, he had 90 last year
His Creating seem just slightly down this from his best season which was last year but probably also do with the fact the team been dysfunctional at time has not help
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:50:13 pm
A bunch of these are good Defending. Not saying every one but you getting beat outside that generally the way u want to force the defender too. You dont want to get beat Inside. Letting somebody go outside because of a good move and switching with CB or MF is correct. You allow for him to help and they going to generally a less dangerous position. There was some where it he got dribbled past but kinda just delayed the player in the Middle of the field.
Some of those situations where dangerous with the winger getting to the byline and having time to pick his pass. Showing a winger outside is one thing but getting beaten hands down as if you're not there and not making an effort to recover is another. We have tricky wingers and it's very rare that opposition fullbacks put themselves in a position where they can get beaten like that.
