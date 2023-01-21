He said looking back, they wanted it more than we did.



Its worrying, because the thing that has made Klopps Liverpool so successful is that no matter what team we play, we have always wanted it more. And despite everything that has happened and some encouragement that we can still salvage something from this season we still cant muster the motivation to beat Bournemouth. It just adds to the feeling that this group of players pick and choose when to show up, and its extremely frustrating that it seems Klopp is no longer able to motivate this group of players.



Trent is too young and talented to consider parting with. Will some fresh faces and a promise of a new beginning turn things around for him? If not, do we need to consider a position change? It cant be easy being blamed for seemingly every goal we concede. Especially when the attacking output has plummeted too. Three assists is shocking for him.