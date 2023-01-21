« previous next »
Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,957
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11240 on: Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm »
Cant remember who it was but the Bournemouth player chested it down in out box did a few keepy uppies before attempting to cross it in while Trent just stood there trying to work out the trajectory of the ball summed up Trents defending this season.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11241 on: Today at 12:26:06 am »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm
Cant remember who it was but the Bournemouth player chested it down in out box did a few keepy uppies before attempting to cross it in while Trent just stood there trying to work out the trajectory of the ball summed up Trents defending this season.
Sensei. That some very nice touches. Trent just cut off the cross across the 6 and forced it back to less dangerous spot, Kinda hard to go for the ball in that spot.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11242 on: Today at 12:31:43 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:26:06 am
Sensei. That some very nice touches. Trent just cut off the cross across the 6 and forced it back to less dangerous spot, Kinda hard to go for the ball in that spot.
It was a centreback. Teams are taking the mickey down his side.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,564
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11243 on: Today at 12:36:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:31:43 am
It was a centreback. Teams are taking the mickey down his side.
Taking the mickey? Are you upset about people on twitter or somthing?

Trent was compact and in shape for where the ball was. Then got tight to Senessi so they didn't get a free pass. Funnily enough the worst defending came from VVD who was on his heels and late to react, turning the soft centred ball to be dangerous because Solanke was on his toes.

You might need to come up with some better examples of teams 'taking the mickey' out of him
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11244 on: Today at 12:39:41 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:59:31 pm
All have played on the right. I'd say aside from Keita all predominantly did.

The season I mentioned in the post you quoted, Chamberlain was playing on the right in the CL. That CIty game Trent defended Sane and everything they could throw at him, Chamberlain was the uber defensive minded midfielder playing on the right.
Honestly get to fuck with the negligent comment. Watch the goal again https://youtu.be/X8yIg_mPu9A?t=72

There were three bournemouth defenders in his zone. There isn't a single place he could be to cover all three of them - there's literally no way for him to not be negligent by your definition because there'd be a man free whatever he did.

Ultimately you're blaming Trent for failing to perform the role of our midfielder in tracking Billing.
Givrn how the winger was running and the angle, the pass to Billing was the obvious option. A defender should know how to snuff out danger. If he gets tighter there then it becomes a difficult chance. He's really poor at defending crosses.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11245 on: Today at 12:41:08 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:36:51 am
Taking the mickey? Are you upset about people on twitter or somthing?

Trent was compact and in shape for where the ball was. Then got tight to Senessi so they didn't get a free pass. Funnily enough the worst defending came from VVD who was on his heels and late to react, turning the soft centred ball to be dangerous because Solanke was on his toes.

You might need to come up with some better examples of teams 'taking the mickey' out of him
How'll you let any player juggle the ball like that? There is a reason players rarely do that because they know they'll get clobbered.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,564
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11246 on: Today at 12:42:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:41:08 am
How'll you let any player juggle the ball like that? There is a reason players rarely do that because they know they'll get clobbered.
so what he should have done was kick the players foot to stop it? in the box? sorry, are you simple?

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:39:41 am
Givrn how the winger was running and the angle, the pass to Billing was the obvious option.
rewatch the video a second. look at billing. do you spot something? billing started running left then cut back after trent reacted.

you say it was obvious but billing wasn't static and made a dummy step left before checking inside - unlike you, the defenders dont get to pause the image and replay it
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11247 on: Today at 12:44:26 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:42:30 am
so what he should have done was kick the players foot to stop it? in the box? sorry, are you simple?
I guess you're not simple yourself but I'll ask you a simple question. Why do players rarely do that against fullbacks? Very simple question but I'm waiting for an overly complicated answer.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,564
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11248 on: Today at 12:50:55 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:44:26 am
I guess you're not simple yourself but I'll ask you a simple question. Why do players rarely do that against fullbacks? Very simple question but I'm waiting for an overly complicated answer.
mostly because passing and dribbling are more effective ways of moving the ball, with the ultimate goal of getting it in the net. it's simple.

of course if someone does keepy ups on the halfway line, they are more likely to be fouled (deliberately or not). yet you are criticising trent for avoiding risking a penalty by clobbering the guy (or even just mking an honest effort to put his foot in). that's an extremely irrational take.

it just shows you aren't so much bothered by what happened, and were more interested in just finding a (silly) angle to criticise the player
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11249 on: Today at 12:52:28 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:42:30 am
so what he should have done was kick the players foot to stop it? in the box? sorry, are you simple?
 rewatch the video a second. look at billing. do you spot something? billing started running left then cut back after trent reacted.

you say it was obvious but billing wasn't static and made a dummy step left before checking inside - unlike you, the defenders dont get to pause the image and replay it
If you've played the game at any level then you'd know that a cut back was the only real option there. When you're busting a gut to get to the ball, it's very hard to hit the far post.  Other fullbacks don't get done like that as often as Trent does. It was poor.
Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,648
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11250 on: Today at 12:53:22 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:50:55 am
mostly because passing and dribbling are more effective ways of moving the ball, with the ultimate goal of getting it in the net. it's simple.

of course if someone does keepy ups on the halfway line, they are more likely to be fouled (deliberately or not). yet you are criticising trent for avoiding risking a penalty by clobbering the guy (or even just mking an honest effort to put his foot in). that's an extremely irrational take.

it just shows you aren't so much bothered by what happened, and were more interested in just finding a (silly) angle to criticise the player

This man understands defending, it is a good answer and actually not over complicated at all despite the foreshadowing.

Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11251 on: Today at 12:53:57 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:50:55 am
mostly because passing and dribbling are more effective ways of moving the ball, with the ultimate goal of getting it in the net. it's simple.

of course if someone does keepy ups on the halfway line, they are more likely to be fouled (deliberately or not). yet you are criticising trent for avoiding risking a penalty by clobbering the guy (or even just mking an honest effort to put his foot in). that's an extremely irrational take.

it just shows you aren't so much bothered by what happened, and were more interested in just finding a (silly) angle to criticise the player
It almost led to a goal LOL. Solanke's shot was very good and it could have flown in on another day. Trent should have got tighter there.
Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,648
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11252 on: Today at 12:55:47 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:52:28 am
If you've played the game at any level then you'd know that a cut back was the only real option there. When you're busting a gut to get to the ball, it's very hard to hit the far post.  Other fullbacks don't get done like that as often as Trent does. It was poor.

Whereas this post talks about 3 different and unconnected game scenarios in three separate sentences in one post 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,564
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11253 on: Today at 12:57:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:53:57 am
It almost led to a goal LOL. Solanke's shot was very good and it could have flown in on another day. Trent should have got tighter there.
so funny this obsession you have with getting tight. he was literally as close as you could get to the guy without overcommitting - and stopped him getting a clean pass away.

yet despite your obsession with defenders getting tight, you say nothing about VVD ball watching Trent and Senesi then being slow off his heels to cut out the pass dribbling in (gifting Solanke the free shot)
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11254 on: Today at 12:59:38 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:57:51 am
so funny this obsession you have with getting tight. he was literally as close as you could get to the guy without overcommitting - and stopped him getting a clean pass away.

yet despite your obsession with defenders getting tight, you say nothing about VVD ball watching Trent and Senesi then being slow off his heels to cut out the pass dribbling in (gifting Solanke the free shot)
Virg was poor there too. If Virg were to be in that position, he would have used his shoulder to knock Senesi off balancewhich is within the rules. Trent is too easy to beat 1v1.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,564
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11255 on: Today at 01:34:31 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:59:38 am
Virg was poor there too. If Virg were to be in that position, he would have used his shoulder to knock Senesi off balancewhich is within the rules. Trent is too easy to beat 1v1.



i'm glad to be proven wrong, but i just really don't think that what's needed in this situation is for trent to charge in with his shoulder and risk being easily turned from overcommitting or risk giving away a pen. i prefer what he did, which was shape to block a cross in Alli's direction

as for your what would virg do - he literally failed to do exactly when running alongside a guy that in the run up to the goal a few minutes before the incident, so i'm not convinced youre right there either (not that I'd want VVD charging in reckless either).

and you end by saying trent is too easy to beat 1v1. while the only examples you've been discussing him not being beaten in this incident and him being left 3v1 in the other incident. at this point just have to accept we see it differently
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11256 on: Today at 01:49:50 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:34:31 am


i'm glad to be proven wrong, but i just really don't think that what's needed in this situation is for trent to charge in with his shoulder and risk being easily turned from overcommitting or risk giving away a pen. i prefer what he did, which was shape to block a cross in Alli's direction

as for your what would virg do - he literally failed to do exactly when running alongside a guy that in the run up to the goal a few minutes before the incident, so i'm not convinced youre right there either (not that I'd want VVD charging in reckless either).

and you end by saying trent is too easy to beat 1v1. while the only examples you've been discussing him not being beaten in this incident and him being left 3v1 in the other incident. at this point just have to accept we see it differently
There was a window to go shoulder to shoulder just befire he crossed it. Trent has been really flat-footed in those 1v1 situations this season. I reiterate that Virg would never get done there.

Alright I agree. Trent us the least of our problems, he's been playing perfectly. We just need to get 2/3 magical midfielders and he'll be back to his best defensively.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,564
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11257 on: Today at 01:59:37 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:49:50 am
There was a window to go shoulder to shoulder just befire he crossed it. Trent has been really flat-footed in those 1v1 situations this season. I reiterate that Virg would never get done there.
No there wasn't, unless you're advocating he turn his back on the ball and risks losing sight of it (which still wouldn't be your worst suggestion about what Trent should have done, despite your benefit of 12 hours hindsight - that'd be kicking the guy for doing a couple keepy ups)

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:49:50 am
Alright I agree. Trent us the least of our problems, he's been playing perfectly. We just need to get 2/3 magical midfielders and he'll be back to his best defensively.
Strong and grown up argument, well done
