« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 277 278 279 280 281 [282]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1076157 times)

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,957
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11240 on: Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm »
Cant remember who it was but the Bournemouth player chested it down in out box did a few keepy uppies before attempting to cross it in while Trent just stood there trying to work out the trajectory of the ball summed up Trents defending this season.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11241 on: Today at 12:26:06 am »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm
Cant remember who it was but the Bournemouth player chested it down in out box did a few keepy uppies before attempting to cross it in while Trent just stood there trying to work out the trajectory of the ball summed up Trents defending this season.
Sensei. That some very nice touches. Trent just cut off the cross across the 6 and forced it back to less dangerous spot, Kinda hard to go for the ball in that spot.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11242 on: Today at 12:31:43 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:26:06 am
Sensei. That some very nice touches. Trent just cut off the cross across the 6 and forced it back to less dangerous spot, Kinda hard to go for the ball in that spot.
It was a centreback. Teams are taking the mickey down his side.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,558
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11243 on: Today at 12:36:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:31:43 am
It was a centreback. Teams are taking the mickey down his side.
Taking the mickey? Are you upset about people on twitter or somthing?

Trent was compact and in shape for where the ball was. Then got tight to Senessi so they didn't get a free pass. Funnily enough the worst defending came from VVD who was on his heels and late to react, turning the soft centred ball to be dangerous because Solanke was on his toes.

You might need to come up with some better examples of teams 'taking the mickey' out of him
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 277 278 279 280 281 [282]   Go Up
« previous next »
 