Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1075549 times)

Offline BornRedSince76

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11200 on: Today at 06:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 06:04:44 pm
It's just getting to 'untenable' territory isn't it. After my positive post last week about his UTD performance I was really hoping he would kick on from that and start to show the form he did in 2021. But alas, no.

His attitude is just so, so bad. He's like a moody teenager. If his 16 year old self could see his body language and attitude whilst wearing a Liverpool shirt, i'm sure he'd want to give himself a massive slap around the face.

You're playing for your boyhood club Trent FFS. He's taking it for granted and it's going to end up biting him on the arse when he's inevitably replaced & sold.

What on earth was he thinking for their goal? He was goal side, tracking Billing into the box and then decided to divert his run back post when his man darted near post, leaving him completely unmarked, unchallenged and an easy tap in. He was caught out a number of times with runs around the back post but got away with it. He was also humiliated as a cross field ball was pinged over his head, brought down on their chest and did 3-4 keepy-ups in our box, completely unchallenged, and allowed them to lay the ball off for a shot that could have easily been a goal.

He's not irreplaceable in this form. Nobody can convince me that there's not a better option at RB in Europe for our system than Trent. His attacking play isnt that good. It needs addressing in the summer & if he cannot sort himself out, he should leave.

I honestly dont see this really poor attitude people keep talking about - yes he could do more, but those around him were far worse.  For example, VVD was at fault for the goal - he got absolutely skinned and then gave up.

Trent is not an outright defender, if you want that then youre looking at the wrong player.  We expect Trent to go forwards, set up goals and all the while have no one in midfield  to cover the gap he leaves behind or get any support from Mo in protecting him.  We then wonder why there are gaps behind him.

People need to lay off him, when he got substituted we lost all attacking impetus. Also lets not forget after he misplaced a hospital pass that he was left with, it was him more than anyone else who bust a lung to get back to make a tackle.

It is simple really, you play Trent at right back and you have a midfielder to cover the right - as Mo isnt going to help, he just sees the ball roll away and does little jumps in frustration.

We will all regret it if our constant scape goating leads to Trent ever leaving. Believe me every top club in the world would die for Trent.
Online Nick110581

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11201 on: Today at 06:14:15 pm »
His attitude stinks.

Whats wrong with him ?
Online WoodenHanger

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11202 on: Today at 06:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:14:15 pm
His attitude stinks.

Whats wrong with him ?

Billy big bollocks

Zero competition for his place other than a 37 year old James Milner.

Made it.

Earns a fortune.

Scouse so he'll never get the criticism from fans that others would because he's from "The city".

Knows he can drop 1/10 performances and his place is fine and he'll never be sold.

He's also far too big for my linking. He's no where near as dymanic as he used to be and his inverted fullback shite needs to go. He was most effective when Mo would tuck in, and he'd overlap. Now Mo is wide, touchline fucking tight and Trent is playing as an attacking midfielder. It doesn't work. We're not Man City. His assist numbers this season compared to the last few show that tactical tweek mixed with his dire attitude have been a fucking disaster.

If he's not picked his game up next season look to cash in.
Offline classycarra

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11203 on: Today at 06:23:35 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 06:18:04 pm
Scouse so he'll never get the criticism from fans that others would because he's from "The city".
;D

Reading this I can only assume you've never been to a game, to Liverpool or online

Read also Curtis Jones. Definitely intensifies criticism that he's local
Offline MD1990

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11204 on: Today at 06:36:51 pm »
For someone so good on the ball he gives it away so often.
He does play more riskier passes but he needs to improve in close areas to play in midfield

His 1v1 defending is terrible. He looks to have slowed down a bit looks a bit heavy
Online Nick110581

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11205 on: Today at 06:38:01 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:36:51 pm
For someone so good on the ball he gives it away so often.
He does play more riskier passes but he needs to improve in close areas to play in midfield

His 1v1 defending is terrible. He looks to have slowed down a bit looks a bit heavy

I can take bad games but his attitude is alarming
Online WoodenHanger

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11206 on: Today at 06:39:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:23:35 pm
;D

Reading this I can only assume you've never been to a game, to Liverpool or online

Read also Curtis Jones. Definitely intensifies criticism that he's local

I've had a season ticket for the last 10 years.

If Curtis Jones wasn't scouse he'd have been sold 2 years ago.
Offline jckliew

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11207 on: Today at 06:41:54 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:36:51 pm
For someone so good on the ball he gives it away so often.
He does play more riskier passes but he needs to improve in close areas to play in midfield

His 1v1 defending is terrible. He looks to have slowed down a bit looks a bit heavy
He does look very bulky.
Offline MD1990

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11208 on: Today at 06:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:38:01 pm
I can take bad games but his attitude is alarming
Judging from his social media posts gloating sometimes i do the feeling he is typical arrogant england youngster.

No to say he is bad character he just has a bit of arrogance about him and switches off too much in defence
Offline classycarra

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11209 on: Today at 06:56:16 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:36:51 pm
For someone so good on the ball he gives it away so often.
He does play more riskier passes but he needs to improve in close areas to play in midfield

His 1v1 defending is terrible. He looks to have slowed down a bit looks a bit heavy
He made joint most tackles with VVD today (4), next closest Konate had 2 (out of five attempts). Made most interceptions (4), next was 1. Was dribbled past once (3 for Konate, 2 for VVD).
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:41:55 pm
Judging from his social media posts gloating sometimes i do the feeling he is typical arrogant england youngster.

No to say he is bad character he just has a bit of arrogance about him and switches off too much in defence
;D insert Fabio Aurelio gif here

Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 06:39:55 pm
I've had a season ticket for the last 10 years.

If Curtis Jones wasn't scouse he'd have been sold 2 years ago.
And you're saying you haven't encountered people (except you) brave enough to criticise TAA?
Online cdav

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11210 on: Today at 06:56:24 pm »
Did anyone have a good attitude today? We played shite, people didn't track runners or win tackles

Still think Van Dijk and Robbo are liable for their goal, no effort and they hung Konate and Trent out to dry being outnumbered in the middle

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:56:16 pm
He made joint most tackles with VVD today (4), next closest Konate had 2 (out of five attempts). Made most interceptions (4), next was 1. Was dribbled past once (3 for Konate, 2 for VVD).

#narrative
Online WoodenHanger

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11211 on: Today at 07:04:00 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:56:24 pm
Did anyone have a good attitude today? We played shite, people didn't track runners or win tackles

Still think Van Dijk and Robbo are liable for their goal, no effort and they hung Konate and Trent out to dry being outnumbered in the middle

#narrative

It's not just today, it's been since day 1 vs Fulham.

He's way off it. He got himself up for United at home.

He's a shadow of the player he was 18 months ago.
Offline classycarra

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11212 on: Today at 07:05:17 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 07:04:00 pm
It's not just today, it's been since day 1 vs Fulham.

He's way off it. He got himself up for United at home.

He's a shadow of the player he was 18 months ago.
Yeah turns up for the big home games like United and .... Wolves
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11213 on: Today at 07:06:09 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 07:04:00 pm
It's not just today, it's been since day 1 vs Fulham.

He's way off it. He got himself up for United at home.

He's a shadow of the player he was 18 months ago.
He used to be good 1v1 now average players just waltz past him. Also, he rarely makes an attempt to clear crosses going to the back post. I don't know what has happened to him.
Offline ac

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11214 on: Today at 07:09:00 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:56:24 pm
Did anyone have a good attitude today? We played shite, people didn't track runners or win tackles

Still think Van Dijk and Robbo are liable for their goal, no effort and they hung Konate and Trent out to dry being outnumbered in the middle

#narrative

Its the regularity of his lazy performances vs the other defenders which marks him out for criticism. He is like a better version of Glenn Johnson these days - gifted and capable of worldy passes/crosses but consistently adopts a lazy, complacent attitude to defending.
Online cdav

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11215 on: Today at 07:19:53 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 07:04:00 pm
It's not just today, it's been since day 1 vs Fulham.

He's way off it. He got himself up for United at home.

He's a shadow of the player he was 18 months ago.

He had support and a functioning midfield in front of him vs United, we completely vacated the midfield again today and allowed runners down both sides. Is it any wonder him and Robbo looked better then compared to today?
Online WoodenHanger

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11216 on: Today at 07:39:56 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:19:53 pm
He had support and a functioning midfield in front of him vs United, we completely vacated the midfield again today and allowed runners down both sides. Is it any wonder him and Robbo looked better then compared to today?

Most of the season I'd agree but vs United he had bite to his game. He was snapping into tackles.

Don't get me wrong today he wasn't our main issue.

But when your main attacking creator is being hooked on 65 for a 37 year old midfielder, something isn't right.
Online Legs

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11217 on: Today at 07:43:31 pm »
Trent is becoming a scapegoat when in reality Van Djik Matip Gomez Robbo have been pretty shite all season by their standards to.

Lets not go to the midfield do we even have one ?

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11218 on: Today at 07:45:37 pm »
He has stunk out the place for a while now, defensively, with the odd good game.

Our midfield gets blamed for everything but this lad has either forgotten how to win headers, duels and position himself defensively or his head isn't in the right place.
Online Legs

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11219 on: Today at 07:50:23 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 07:45:37 pm
He has stunk out the place for a while now, defensively, with the odd good game.

Our midfield gets blamed for everything but this lad has either forgotten how to win headers, duels and position himself defensively or his head isn't in the right place.

We dont have a midfield mate shit teams are cutting through us at will hardly any pressure applied.

Yes he hasnt been great but has anyone at the back ?

Whose stupid fucking idea was it to have him roaming about in CM at start of the season my guess is it will be Ljinders fancy dan idea and it desyroyed him we dont ask Robbo to do it so why Trent ?

We need to get bacl to basics get CMs who can compete win the battle to get us on the front foot.

Being honest most of our squad/coaching staff been poor this season its been a wreck of a season and everyone knows it too.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11220 on: Today at 07:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:50:23 pm
We dont have a midfield mate shit teams are cutting through us at will hardly any pressure applied.

Yes he hasnt been great but has anyone at the back ?

Whose stupid fucking idea was it to have him roaming about in CM at start of the season my guess is it will be Ljinders fancy dan idea and it desyroyed him we dont ask Robbo to do it so why Trent ?

We need to get bacl to basics get CMs who can compete win the battle to get us on the front foot.

Being honest most of our squad/coaching staff been poor this season its been a wreck of a season and everyone knows it too.
Our midfield has been been poor but so has Trent. Every team is confident that they can get something on his wing.
Online Legs

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11221 on: Today at 07:57:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:55:09 pm
Our midfield has been been poor but so has Trent. Every team is confident that they can get something on his wing.

Not denying that but he is scapegoat number one isnt he when its not all on him to be fair.

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11222 on: Today at 08:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:57:30 pm
Not denying that but he is scapegoat number one isnt he when its not all on him to be fair.
Our midfield gets more criticism. We are currently a mess of a team from back to front. Being clinical would mask some of the issues but our conversion rate is poor. Even Becker has been guilty of making poor passes that have put us under pressure.
