It's just getting to 'untenable' territory isn't it. After my positive post last week about his UTD performance I was really hoping he would kick on from that and start to show the form he did in 2021. But alas, no.



His attitude is just so, so bad. He's like a moody teenager. If his 16 year old self could see his body language and attitude whilst wearing a Liverpool shirt, i'm sure he'd want to give himself a massive slap around the face.



You're playing for your boyhood club Trent FFS. He's taking it for granted and it's going to end up biting him on the arse when he's inevitably replaced & sold.



What on earth was he thinking for their goal? He was goal side, tracking Billing into the box and then decided to divert his run back post when his man darted near post, leaving him completely unmarked, unchallenged and an easy tap in. He was caught out a number of times with runs around the back post but got away with it. He was also humiliated as a cross field ball was pinged over his head, brought down on their chest and did 3-4 keepy-ups in our box, completely unchallenged, and allowed them to lay the ball off for a shot that could have easily been a goal.



He's not irreplaceable in this form. Nobody can convince me that there's not a better option at RB in Europe for our system than Trent. His attacking play isnt that good. It needs addressing in the summer & if he cannot sort himself out, he should leave.



I honestly dont see this really poor attitude people keep talking about - yes he could do more, but those around him were far worse. For example, VVD was at fault for the goal - he got absolutely skinned and then gave up.Trent is not an outright defender, if you want that then youre looking at the wrong player. We expect Trent to go forwards, set up goals and all the while have no one in midfield to cover the gap he leaves behind or get any support from Mo in protecting him. We then wonder why there are gaps behind him.People need to lay off him, when he got substituted we lost all attacking impetus. Also lets not forget after he misplaced a hospital pass that he was left with, it was him more than anyone else who bust a lung to get back to make a tackle.It is simple really, you play Trent at right back and you have a midfielder to cover the right - as Mo isnt going to help, he just sees the ball roll away and does little jumps in frustration.We will all regret it if our constant scape goating leads to Trent ever leaving. Believe me every top club in the world would die for Trent.