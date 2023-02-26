Its not his attitude - the guy just looks gassed
Like a few others he looks mentally and physically tired which is hardly surprising after the last few years
Next season after a good rest and reset hell be great again
He was the best right back in the world and he will be again
It's this for me. I've rarely known a young player play so many games after emerging at 17/18. Certainly not in games where every dropped point could be a lost title.
And those that do are usually attackers (Owen, Rooney, Fowler, Messi, Ronaldo) where they can have bad games and not be exposed, or lose concentration and it doesn't really matter.
He's never rested, rarely dropped, and the back-ups have been such a massive drop in quality and technique.
I genuinely can't imagine having to play so many games where every game feels like a cup final, with so much of the attacking impetus coming through you individually, while also primarily being a defender. And all the while, lazy pundits single you out for criticism that others don't get, constantly.
He must be wrecked.