From what I've seen this season (not every game by a long stretch) I think Trent and Fabinho are the 2 players who have suffered most due to the system around them falling apart this season. Seems like they both have acres of space to cover.



I find it really difficult to judge how much is due to their drop in form and how much is due to the system failing.



That's not to say they are blameless but our 4-3-3 system feels likes it's playing on a tightrope. You can't really carry 1 or 2 players who are off it physically or not performing. That's been obvious even before this season. When it's in fine tune, there's been nothing better. When it falters a bit, I think things can unravel quite quickly (as we've seen this season).



I think this season we've seen injuries, poor form, physical decline and potentially some mental/physical mfatigue play a role for most players. On top of that we are dropping in some younger inexperienced players or players adjusting to the PL and team. I think it's been a melting pot of issues that has caused the tactical system to fail and in turn hit confidence.



Vicious cycle that I think the likes of Trent has been caught up in. Think we need end of the season and a reset for most players.