« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 276 277 278 [279]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1069846 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,491
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11120 on: February 26, 2023, 02:38:00 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on February 26, 2023, 02:34:01 am
Trent would be hopeless in midfield. Midfield is all about playing triangles, give and goes and movement. Trent is all about getting space to use his longer passing range.

The only way he works in midfield is as a Beckamesque none winger in a 4-4-2.

Interesting. Thanks for the insignts - I tend to agree with you.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,491
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11121 on: February 26, 2023, 02:40:03 am »
For Trent to play his game at right back, it certainly seems that we need a top class energetic midfield addition on the right, and for Konate to be in the team.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,687
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11122 on: February 26, 2023, 06:11:38 am »
Trent will never play in a Klopp midfield in the same way as he'll never be a right back in any other manager's defence.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,839
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11123 on: February 26, 2023, 07:48:51 am »
No idea whats up with him but his attitude stinks at the moment.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11124 on: February 26, 2023, 09:02:54 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 26, 2023, 07:48:51 am
No idea whats up with him but his attitude stinks at the moment.

Its not his attitude - the guy just looks gassed
Like a few others he looks mentally and physically tired which is hardly surprising after the last few years
Next season after a good rest and reset hell be great again
He was the best right back in the world and he will be again
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,716
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11125 on: February 26, 2023, 09:03:33 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on February 25, 2023, 11:44:35 pm
Sell him and use the funds.
Hes either burned out or not interested.
It's saying something that this is stupidest thing I've read on here recently. Well done.
Logged

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11126 on: February 26, 2023, 09:09:54 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on February 25, 2023, 11:44:35 pm
Sell him and use the funds.
Hes either burned out or not interested.

Words fail me
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11127 on: February 26, 2023, 09:51:47 am »
Hes allowed a bad season. He broke into the team as a kid and didnt really have a blip like youd expect of most young players breaking into a team. Instead hes been incredible non-stop for about 4 years. Criticism is fine as his performances havent been great, but youd do well to remember his age and what hes done for us. Calls for him be to sold and whatnot are ludicrous.

It isnt a case of some of the older players where theyve clearly lost athleticism etc and it makes sense for new ones to come in. Trent will be part of our next great squad  :wave
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11128 on: February 26, 2023, 10:32:39 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on February 25, 2023, 11:44:35 pm
Sell him and use the funds.
Hes either burned out or not interested.

Got to be taking the piss?

Yeah okay sell the best academy player weve produced since Gerrard.

You can tell Trent is suffering with confidence, everything is a bit rushed. Hes also more exposed with the midfield issues we have, sits very deep and is less effective in attack. Once we sort our midfield issues out Im sure we will see the best of Trent again.

This is a lad who has won everything in the first few years of his career. He is allowed some leeway, he has been unbelievable.
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11129 on: February 26, 2023, 10:33:51 am »
He looked furious for the whole game.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11130 on: February 26, 2023, 10:37:29 am »
Quote from: End Product on February 26, 2023, 10:33:51 am
He looked furious for the whole game.

Probably because he knows he is playing badly, there really is no reason to read too much into it by bringing attitude (or weirdly haircuts) like the past few pages
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,161
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11131 on: February 26, 2023, 10:41:38 am »
Quote from: End Product on February 26, 2023, 10:33:51 am
He looked furious for the whole game.
Probably because Henderson got in the way of his free-kick was was going in.

Speaking of which, why do we always fuck about with our free-kicks? Just hit it, it was in a glorious position for him. Then you've got Salah taking them when he's never beaten the wall.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,559
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11132 on: February 26, 2023, 11:01:16 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on February 26, 2023, 10:41:38 am
Probably because Henderson got in the way of his free-kick was was going in.

Speaking of which, why do we always fuck about with our free-kicks? Just hit it, it was in a glorious position for him. Then you've got Salah taking them when he's never beaten the wall.
The free-kick was too close to get it up and over the wall so trying something different was the logical choice. You said it yourself, the free-kick was going in so don't know why you'd be complaining about how we took it.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline diddyfaz-golborne

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 684
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11133 on: February 26, 2023, 11:04:46 am »
Has been a liability nearly every game for a long time now. He has put on too much muscle losing agility he once had......last night was clear evidence of this. We should of signed Lamptey from Brighton as a very good back up. I cannot see TAA recovering any kind of form this season as its clear as daylight his head is all over the place.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,491
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11134 on: February 26, 2023, 12:03:14 pm »
If Hendo hadnt blocked his free kick he would have scored.

We kept a clean sheet.

Words fail me - Trent is class and will find world class form again. I think the team finding some form, plus a bit more cover from right midfield and right centre back will give him more license to play his game. Also, I think he is being affected by the Robbo switch pass not happening as much, which is a by product of there being no Diaz (or Mane).
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,572
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11135 on: February 26, 2023, 12:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on February 26, 2023, 12:03:14 pm
If Hendo hadnt blocked his free kick he would have scored.

We kept a clean sheet.

Words fail me - Trent is class and will find world class form again. I think the team finding some form, plus a bit more cover from right midfield and right centre back will give him more license to play his game. Also, I think he is being affected by the Robbo switch pass not happening as much, which is a by product of there being no Diaz (or Mane).

I thought he was our main threat/outlet in the second half until he went off, at which point we had nothing to offer.

Defensively he checked out a long time ago.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,491
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11136 on: February 26, 2023, 12:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 26, 2023, 12:07:55 pm
I thought he was our main threat/outlet in the second half until he went off, at which point we had nothing to offer.

Defensively he checked out a long time ago.

Whats with the Grujic and Chirivella stuff in your profile ;D lol

Wed be top of the league if we had them in the team. Damn it
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,900
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11137 on: February 26, 2023, 12:47:05 pm »
Disappointing performance because he looked really good creatively against both Madrid and Newcastle.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11138 on: February 26, 2023, 01:00:06 pm »
Great when going forward, average when having to defend.  We haven't had to do much defending on seasons past. This season when we have had to he's been exposed for his lack of awareness, lack of pace and when one on one you'd fancy the attacker 9 out of 10.
Just hope we get a new midfield in the summer and get back to playing most of our football in the opposition half where Trent will come back to his best.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,900
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11139 on: February 26, 2023, 01:03:03 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on February 26, 2023, 01:00:06 pm
Great when going forward, average when having to defend.  We haven't had to do much defending on seasons past. This season when we have had to he's been exposed for his lack of awareness, lack of pace and when one on one you'd fancy the attacker 9 out of 10.
Just hope we get a new midfield in the summer and get back to playing most of our football in the opposition half where Trent will come back to his best.

Dont think he has been average defensively these past few games. Yesterday he gave it away in stupid moments thought.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,441
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11140 on: February 26, 2023, 01:10:03 pm »
The quicker Ramsey can get fit and give him rest and competition the better.
At the moment it's pointless benching him as we have nobody better and he knows it, he then also knows that he can never afford to have drops in form (which must take it's toll eventually)
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,866
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11141 on: Yesterday at 12:37:32 pm »
Someone in the transfer thread said we need someone who offers what he does creatively, and is better defensively.
Kind of like asking for someone with George Clooney's looks and Einstein's brains.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11142 on: Yesterday at 12:47:15 pm »
He needs a prolonged break, if we are out of the running for the CL, then he should be out of the firing line on a beach somewhere and back for pre season, he's got a lot of mileage for someone his age, he looks worn out mentally and physically.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11143 on: Yesterday at 12:56:33 pm »
Agreed, much like Hederson and Fabinho he has not had a significant break from football since the beginning of last season.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11144 on: Yesterday at 01:08:09 pm »
He needs a break and more support from the midfield. I dont want him constantly worrying about runs in behind him. I want him up the pitch terrorising defences by whipping balls in for Nunez. He needs a midfielder to covert those gaps for him the way Henderson and Fabinho used to do.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,554
  • Indefatigability
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11145 on: Yesterday at 02:54:48 pm »
What's lazier:

1. Trent?

Or

2. Resorting to unfounded criticism of a player's rectitude and commitment despite the player's incredible contribution to the football club?
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,282
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11146 on: Yesterday at 03:02:09 pm »
From what I've seen this season (not every game by a long stretch) I think Trent and Fabinho are the 2 players who have suffered most due to the system around them falling apart this season. Seems like they both have acres of space to cover.

I find it really difficult to judge how much is due to their drop in form and how much is due to the system failing.

That's not to say they are blameless but our 4-3-3 system feels likes it's playing on a tightrope. You can't really carry 1 or 2 players who are off it physically or not performing. That's been obvious even before this season. When it's in fine tune, there's been nothing better. When it falters a bit, I think things can unravel quite quickly (as we've seen this season).

I think this season we've seen injuries, poor form, physical decline and potentially some mental/physical mfatigue play a role for most players. On top of that we are dropping in some younger inexperienced players or players adjusting to the PL and team. I think it's been a melting pot of issues that has caused the tactical system to fail and in turn hit confidence.

Vicious cycle that I think the likes of Trent has been caught up in. Think we need end of the season and a reset for most players.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,576
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11147 on: Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm »
Fair to say Trent has a poor engine? Never really noticed it until this season/last really. Seems to be blowing a lot and sluggish.

Maybe due to having to cover more ground, I don't know.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,900
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11148 on: Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm »
He definitely has changed physically. A lot more muscular now compared to what he was between 18-20.
Logged

Offline Red Wanderer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11149 on: Yesterday at 06:17:01 pm »
Quote from: oldman on February 26, 2023, 09:02:54 am
Its not his attitude - the guy just looks gassed
Like a few others he looks mentally and physically tired which is hardly surprising after the last few years
Next season after a good rest and reset hell be great again
He was the best right back in the world and he will be again

It's this for me. I've rarely known a young player play so many games after emerging at 17/18. Certainly not in games where every dropped point could be a lost title.

And those that do are usually attackers (Owen, Rooney, Fowler, Messi, Ronaldo) where they can have bad games and not be exposed, or lose concentration and it doesn't really matter.

He's never rested, rarely dropped, and the back-ups have been such a massive drop in quality and technique.

I genuinely can't imagine having to play so many games where every game feels like a cup final, with so much of the attacking impetus coming through you individually, while also primarily being a defender. And all the while, lazy pundits single you out for criticism that others don't get, constantly.

He must be wrecked. 
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11150 on: Yesterday at 06:23:37 pm »
I wonder if we are well out of the race for top 4 by mid April or start of May we could send a few players away early? Probably wouldn't and internationals make it difficult as players would need to stay up to speed but I'm pretty sure Trent could be excused from that even if Southgate wanted to pick him. Might be a pretty unique chance to give some players extra rest.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,061
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11151 on: Today at 01:57:03 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:23:37 pm
I wonder if we are well out of the race for top 4 by mid April or start of May we could send a few players away early? Probably wouldn't and internationals make it difficult as players would need to stay up to speed but I'm pretty sure Trent could be excused from that even if Southgate wanted to pick him. Might be a pretty unique chance to give some players extra rest.

That ain't gonna happen ever. We played Midtjylland in a "meaningless" CL tie (when Jota got injured) for the money in the game. That was about 1m euros (draw). Each PL position is with a million more than the next, isn't it?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 276 277 278 [279]   Go Up
« previous next »
 