« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 272 273 274 275 276 [277]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1062520 times)

Offline Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11040 on: February 14, 2023, 07:28:55 pm »
All the pub fans who throw the "he cant defend" bollocks at Trent haven't got a clue. Being there in person - not watching on TV where the camera just follows the ball, you can truly appreciate the fact he has completely reinveted that fullback position. The truth is is is totally unique in what he does. There was times yesterday he was almost in a centre forward position. His advanced combinations with Mo hasn't happened alot this season - it was great to see it return last night.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11041 on: February 14, 2023, 07:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on February 14, 2023, 07:28:55 pm
All the pub fans who throw the "he cant defend" bollocks at Trent haven't got a clue. Being there in person - not watching on TV where the camera just follows the ball, you can truly appreciate the fact he has completely reinveted that fullback position. The truth is is is totally unique in what he does. There was times yesterday he was almost in a centre forward position. His advanced combinations with Mo hasn't happened alot this season - it was great to see it return last night.

I sometimes use my nephew's ticket in the lower mainstand. Trent is fucking strong, when he gets his elbows into his winger you can see the guy wince. Yes he isn't your regular full back like Trippier, but he offers so much more. I am happy with his all round play and I doubt there is anyone around who could do what he does.
Logged

Offline nerdster4

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11042 on: February 15, 2023, 05:53:05 am »
I have not seen a mention in any media source about Reece James allowing Emerson to tap in an equaliser . If that was Trent we would all hear about it
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11043 on: February 15, 2023, 07:46:41 am »
Quote from: Saus76 on February 14, 2023, 07:28:55 pm
All the pub fans who throw the "he cant defend" bollocks at Trent haven't got a clue. Being there in person - not watching on TV where the camera just follows the ball, you can truly appreciate the fact he has completely reinveted that fullback position. The truth is is is totally unique in what he does. There was times yesterday he was almost in a centre forward position. His advanced combinations with Mo hasn't happened alot this season - it was great to see it return last night.

Theres been plenty of times this season hes defended poorly. Hes been poor going forward too though so its more an assessment of his overall level than his defending specifically.
Logged

Offline Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11044 on: February 15, 2023, 10:44:26 am »
Quote from: Saus76 on February 14, 2023, 07:28:55 pm
All the pub fans who throw the "he cant defend" bollocks at Trent haven't got a clue.

It's not really an argument about whether he's great or hopeless as a defender, he has strengths and he has weaknesses, like most full backs really. If a winger is running at him he's very good, he generally has more talent than the lad facing him and it shows. These are usually the moments when his defending shines, when someone is trying to skin him outside or take it past him on the inside, he's very good at reading what the attacking player is going to do, and as a man to man full back he's pretty hard to get the better of most times. When the play is directed at him he is focused and on it.

But his reading of the game is poor at times when the ball isn't in his part of the field, and he switches off too often when he doesn't think he's going to be involved. It leaves him out of position and leaves us vulnerable too aften, and even the most basic cross field pass to a winger stood off him leaves him in trouble, especially aerially. Too many times he trots back to a position he thinks he needs to be in just to fill in a gap, but he's not paying attention to what is around him. Had Tom Davies stuck that header away we'd have had a nervy last 5 minutes on Monday, but that came from Trent just ignoring him or not even knowing he was there, and so a fairly average cross nearly ended up as a goal.

It's this kind of lack of awareness that lets him down, but I don't think he's ever going to grasp that side of defending, he is what he is. Attack Trent down his side, he's a very good defensive full back. Switch the play from the right towards him and he's fairly average.

Konate makes us better for the fact that his pace is invaluable at plugging the gaps Trent leaves behind. A fully firing Trent is an attacking asset few sides have, and I don't see why we'd want to dilute that, but having a positionally savvy and fast right sided CB next to him is a must IMO.
Logged

Offline nerdster4

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11045 on: Yesterday at 07:20:30 pm »
Such a joyous right back when playing well
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11046 on: Yesterday at 07:37:56 pm »
Glorious assist, love that he made a mug of Trippier  ;D
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11047 on: Today at 12:49:29 am »
Much improved tonight!
Logged

Online KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11048 on: Today at 01:09:29 am »
He's still got a lot more improvement in him. I think he's falling victim to the deficiencies of our midfield. So often he's given the ball under pressure and has to just get rid of it because none of the mids are press resistant or are making runs beyond for him. If we had a peak Gini in midfield as an outball, I think he'd be playing much better. He got better as that game went on, the first assist lifted him a lot. Loved seeing him dribble for that break too, shame it Mo couldn't get the ball back to him for a goal.

Hope he can get back into top form for the second half of the season.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11049 on: Today at 01:12:09 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 01:09:29 am
He's still got a lot more improvement in him. I think he's falling victim to the deficiencies of our midfield. So often he's given the ball under pressure and has to just get rid of it because none of the mids are press resistant or are making runs beyond for him. If we had a peak Gini in midfield as an outball, I think he'd be playing much better. He got better as that game went on, the first assist lifted him a lot. Loved seeing him dribble for that break too, shame it Mo couldn't get the ball back to him for a goal.

Hope he can get back into top form for Tuesday night the second half of the season.
Logged

Online KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11050 on: Today at 01:14:09 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 07:37:56 pm
Glorious assist, love that he made a mug of Trippier  ;D

They were showing it on the post-match in slow motion, it's actually a brilliant assist beyond the obvious quality of the ball. He really does Trippier by looking at Robbo and selling him that he's going to pass there waits for him to start moving and then playing to Darwin.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11051 on: Today at 04:53:04 am »
Quote from: nerdster4 on February 15, 2023, 05:53:05 am
I have not seen a mention in any media source about Reece James allowing Emerson to tap in an equaliser . If that was Trent we would all hear about it

He's a calamitous defender but gobs like Carragher set the narrative.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 272 273 274 275 276 [277]   Go Up
« previous next »
 