All the pub fans who throw the "he cant defend" bollocks at Trent haven't got a clue.

It's not really an argument about whether he's great or hopeless as a defender, he has strengths and he has weaknesses, like most full backs really. If a winger is running at him he's very good, he generally has more talent than the lad facing him and it shows. These are usually the moments when his defending shines, when someone is trying to skin him outside or take it past him on the inside, he's very good at reading what the attacking player is going to do, and as a man to man full back he's pretty hard to get the better of most times. When the play is directed at him he is focused and on it.But his reading of the game is poor at times when the ball isn't in his part of the field, and he switches off too often when he doesn't think he's going to be involved. It leaves him out of position and leaves us vulnerable too aften, and even the most basic cross field pass to a winger stood off him leaves him in trouble, especially aerially. Too many times he trots back to a position he thinks he needs to be in just to fill in a gap, but he's not paying attention to what is around him. Had Tom Davies stuck that header away we'd have had a nervy last 5 minutes on Monday, but that came from Trent just ignoring him or not even knowing he was there, and so a fairly average cross nearly ended up as a goal.It's this kind of lack of awareness that lets him down, but I don't think he's ever going to grasp that side of defending, he is what he is. Attack Trent down his side, he's a very good defensive full back. Switch the play from the right towards him and he's fairly average.Konate makes us better for the fact that his pace is invaluable at plugging the gaps Trent leaves behind. A fully firing Trent is an attacking asset few sides have, and I don't see why we'd want to dilute that, but having a positionally savvy and fast right sided CB next to him is a must IMO.