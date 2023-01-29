Good post. When a team is suffering from confidence and anxiety and doubt every little issue gets magnified. Players themselves find their limbs heavy and their reactions blunted. It's all part of the malaise. It would be great if the players were all sparkling and full of energy and verve all the time but the very definition of a malaise is when these things become an uphill struggle. Heads drop despite best efforts. It's not pretty but it's not easy to change or get out of.



And when something gets attatched to a player, suddenly it becomes 'a thing' that people look for. "Trent jogs around, doesn't bother". Maybe he does at times, but I wonder how many other players also do the same in moments but it isn't noticed because it's not a 'a thing' that has become attacthed to them.



And sadly many fans find themselves keen eyed, looking for things to hate upon and exhibit a dearth of understanding or sympathy. When a team is in a winning mode it makes everything look easy and clockwork. And fans get used to it and find they are unable to cope with the rougher times.

What we see and how we react are not uniform among fans. You'll also find that many good posters who would have countered your view are exhausted with the sheer amount of bile and negativity in the main forum and have either left altogether or are giving the main forum a wide berth now. Soon all that will be left will be the moaners, moaning at each other.



I believe Tacitus had something to say about that



I think this is a brilliantly articulate post, it's, in my mind true across the board in sports, but especially team sports, and none more than the sport with the biggest audience. Football is analysed to death, but (relatively) resistant to analysis to some extent.And the elements that can't be properly nailed in stats, have this thing that becomes attached to players like Trent that you refer to, it's part of the magic and the unknown in Football.The difference that was touted between say united, and Liverpool and city, when both were flying, was often couched in terms of "4 or 5 seasons away, with the right this that and the other, at best", remember that?It's bull really, see how quickly it changed, for the mancs, and for us? The margins are tiny, and at that level are often subtly psychological, the links of belief.. Now our team looks like its falling ruins, the solid club togetherness, the psychic link of the passing and the belief on the pitch, the recruitment, the clever self sustaining market place nous...But there's fuck all in it really, there are the smallest margins.. And with the hyper impatience of the modern world, magnified into unreasonable levels, just to make some sense of it all.Its funny, it almost seems like the first thread of the unraveling of it was "Trent can't defend", and here we are now in a morass it seems.the links are very fine and fragile, between flying high, and "4 or 5 seasons at best" it seems. Belief will always accelerate that, its in the head.