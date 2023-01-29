« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

RedBec1993

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 08:20:06 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on January 29, 2023, 08:17:09 pm
No right foot, no variation of crosses, doesnt close crosses enough, horrible in the air, plays football with no regard of positioning overly enthusiastic, ending up in front of goal with no goal in ages, very bad shooter, horrible corners(Gakpo is a good set piece taker but we dont let him take any wtf), one man super hero press thingy he does. Just to name a few. People only give him a pass because Trent doesnt go on random runs leading to nowhere. Hes more of a footballer he lets the ball do the running. The lack of respect Trent gets by the fanbase is crazy. Robertson gets away with shit performances for close to 2 years now. Its like that guy at work that looks busy typing away on his keyboard but when the job review comes you realise most of it isnt that impressive.

Absolutely hate Robbo dont you? If hes that bad at everything like youre saying hows he even a footballer?
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 08:26:40 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on January 29, 2023, 08:17:09 pm
No right foot, no variation of crosses, doesnt close crosses enough, horrible in the air, plays football with no regard of positioning overly enthusiastic, ending up in front of goal with no goal in ages, very bad shooter, horrible corners(Gakpo is a good set piece taker but we dont let him take any wtf), one man super hero press thingy he does. Just to name a few. People only give him a pass because Trent doesnt go on random runs leading to nowhere. Hes more of a footballer he lets the ball do the running. The lack of respect Trent gets by the fanbase is crazy. Robertson gets away with shit performances for close to 2 years now. Its like that guy at work that looks busy typing away on his keyboard but when the job review comes you realise most of it isnt that impressive.

Fucking hell. Now I read this, I realise you are right! We should shoot him. How on earth such a terrible footballer became a staple in a side that won everything, future historians of the game will never be able to understand.

As for Trent in midfield? Let's put a player who doesn't seem to learn very fast, doesn't enjoy a physical battle, and is lacking confidence, into a position he has never played in the most vulnerable area of a dysfunctional team and replace him at RB with someone who is either  inexperienced (if Ramsay exists any more?) or far too experienced (Milner)?

KloppCorn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 08:29:07 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on January 29, 2023, 08:20:06 pm

Absolutely hate Robbo don’t you? If he’s that bad at everything like you’re saying how’s he even a footballer?
I don’t hate any of our players he’s actually a likeable guy. Just feel we need something fresh. You lot take turns to call Trent all types of bozo and disinterested,lazy etc but Robbo is immune from ever being discussed. It’s not that serious.
KloppCorn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 08:31:24 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on January 29, 2023, 08:26:40 pm
Fucking hell. Now I read this, I realise you are right! We should shoot him. How on earth such a terrible footballer became a staple in a side that won everything, future historians of the game will never be able to understand.

As for Trent in midfield? Let's put a player who doesn't seem to learn very fast, doesn't enjoy a physical battle, and is lacking confidence, into a position he has never played in the most vulnerable area of a dysfunctional team and replace him at RB with someone who is either  inexperienced (if Ramsay exists any more?) or far too experienced (Milner)?
I have you on ignore. Where did I mention Trent in midfield? Trent is stronger than Robbo you would know this if you saw their physique.
KloppCorn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 08:33:21 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 29, 2023, 08:18:29 pm
Are you rewriting history ?

We nearly won the quadruple last season.
yeah but during that quad run he didnt mesh well with Jota or Diaz. Infact when Kostas played last season we looked more balanced and less unpredictable.
RedBec1993

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 08:33:31 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on January 29, 2023, 08:29:07 pm
I dont hate any of our players hes actually a likeable guy. Just feel we need something fresh. You lot take turns to call Trent all types of bozo and disinterested,lazy etc but Robbo is immune from ever being discussed. Its not that serious.

I havent once called Trent lazy or disinterested. I always back Trent, its clear to see what his vulnerabilities are.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 08:33:58 pm
Well they were replies to separate points in the thread, my narcissistic friend, but ignore on.



KloppCorn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 08:44:36 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on January 29, 2023, 08:33:31 pm
I havent once called Trent lazy or disinterested. I always back Trent, its clear to see what his vulnerabilities are.
Everywhere I go I see everyone on to Trent. Must be bad for his mental health is so young as a defender. Yet the seasoned pro and Scotland captain has diplomatic immunity. Lets just be fair and give to both or just have our agendas and cognitive bias.
Nick110581

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 08:46:03 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on January 29, 2023, 08:44:36 pm
Everywhere I go I see everyone on to Trent. Must be bad for his mental health is so young as a defender. Yet the seasoned pro and Scotland captain has diplomatic immunity. Lets just be fair and give to both or just have our agendas and cognitive bias.

Or maybe we support two players who have given us everything?
KloppCorn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 08:51:36 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 29, 2023, 08:46:03 pm
Or maybe we support two players who have given us everything?
I support the whole team. Just find one gets it while the other skates through on being off form for a while now.
Nick110581

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 08:59:14 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on January 29, 2023, 08:51:36 pm
I support the whole team. Just find one gets it while the other skates through on being off form for a while now.

Do you think your earlier post about Andy Robertson was supportive ?
harryc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 08:59:33 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on January 29, 2023, 08:17:09 pm
No right foot, no variation of crosses, doesnt close crosses enough, horrible in the air, plays football with no regard of positioning overly enthusiastic, ending up in front of goal with no goal in ages, very bad shooter, horrible corners(Gakpo is a good set piece taker but we dont let him take any wtf), one man super hero press thingy he does. Just to name a few. People only give him a pass because Trent doesnt go on random runs leading to nowhere. Hes more of a footballer he lets the ball do the running. The lack of respect Trent gets by the fanbase is crazy. Robertson gets away with shit performances for close to 2 years now. Its like that guy at work that looks busy typing away on his keyboard but when the job review comes you realise most of it isnt that impressive.

Go and have a lie down preferably somewhere dark.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 09:02:20 pm
We need a top quality experienced right back to put some real pressure on his first team position. He is miles off his best form and has been for a while.
Adams83

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 09:05:09 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 29, 2023, 08:46:03 pm
Or maybe we support two players who have given us everything?

The problem is hes not been giving everything. Weve all seen him casually jogging while players run past him or the other team is attacking. Worse weve seen him standing still and watching teams attack and score. The third goal against Brighton the most recent example.

People can accept players not being good enough, but lack of effort and intensity wont be. He doesnt look interested. The things weve seen from Trent this season and some of last season has been disgraceful. The criticism hes received has been mild considering how hes been performing for a while now.
KloppCorn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 09:07:27 pm
Quote from: Adams83 on January 29, 2023, 09:05:09 pm
The problem is hes not been giving everything. Weve all seen him casually jogging while players run past him or the other team is attacking. Worse weve seen him standing still and watching teams attack and score. The third goal against Brighton the most recent example.

People can accept players not being good enough, but lack of effort and intensity wont be. He doesnt look interested. The things weve seen from Trent this season and some of last season has been disgraceful. The criticism hes received has been mild considering how hes been performing for a while now.
;D bet they dont call this guy names for having a opinion.  ::)
AmanShah21

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 09:53:26 pm
Quote from: Adams83 on January 29, 2023, 09:05:09 pm
The problem is hes not been giving everything. Weve all seen him casually jogging while players run past him or the other team is attacking. Worse weve seen him standing still and watching teams attack and score. The third goal against Brighton the most recent example.

People can accept players not being good enough, but lack of effort and intensity wont be. He doesnt look interested. The things weve seen from Trent this season and some of last season has been disgraceful. The criticism hes received has been mild considering how hes been performing for a while now.

I dunno, but Trent, Fab, Virg all carry that poker face when playing where they dont get over-excited most of the time, that isn't anything new and says nothing. I don't see any lack of effort. He has had concentration lapses but that happens to everyone. His get highlighted more consistently because his flank is targeted to pin him back because they know how good he is at creating chances. All season he has had no protection in front of him from Mo or Hendo. Not saying he is having a great season so far, but questioning his attitude and effort is just mental. Even today he had a goal line clearance and a brilliant cross into the box that we should have scored from. We are a team in transition whether we like it or not. The chemistry is poor because of the chopping and changing due to injuries and any new players will also have the same issues because our starting XI is not stable so everyone looks worse but lets not start making over-exaggerations about them.
Caps4444

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 29, 2023, 10:40:49 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on January 29, 2023, 09:02:20 pm
We need a top quality experienced right back to put some real pressure on his first team position. He is miles off his best form and has been for a while.

Not sure the issue is form.
In the last 4 years he was rarely asked to defend.
First time hes being got atand it shows hes not a pure defender.
If we get 3 midfielders like prime Milner, Hendo, gini and Fab, then Trent will be fine in his attacking RB role.
Adams83

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 30, 2023, 08:27:29 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on January 29, 2023, 09:53:26 pm
I dunno, but Trent, Fab, Virg all carry that poker face when playing where they dont get over-excited most of the time, that isn't anything new and says nothing. I don't see any lack of effort. He has had concentration lapses but that happens to everyone. His get highlighted more consistently because his flank is targeted to pin him back because they know how good he is at creating chances. All season he has had no protection in front of him from Mo or Hendo. Not saying he is having a great season so far, but questioning his attitude and effort is just mental. Even today he had a goal line clearance and a brilliant cross into the box that we should have scored from. We are a team in transition whether we like it or not. The chemistry is poor because of the chopping and changing due to injuries and any new players will also have the same issues because our starting XI is not stable so everyone looks worse but lets not start making over-exaggerations about them.

It's not. Everyone has seen how he's casually jogging around the pitch or just standing still many times this season. There's no excuse for this. This isn't concentration, bad form or him not having protection. That's you making bad excuses for him. I get it, this is a Liverpool forum and people don't like saying things like this about their players, but I'm disgusted watching him play right now. I would be laughing if he was playing for another club. We have loads of players playing poorly, but he's the only one I would make these comments about.

I can accept being bad, but not running with effort and intensity should be unacceptable at this club and we shouldn't lower that standard. Even more frustrating because he's one of our better players and was one of the best in the world.
Elzar

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 30, 2023, 04:18:35 pm
Obviously not the reason for form, but anyone think he is a lot more muscular this season compared to others? Was watching the Barcelona highlights the other day and he was a lot skinnier in that. I seem to remember Gomez being told not to bulk up so much (Did I make that up?), so interested to know why Trent has put on so much muscle, or if it's natural growth in the early 20s for an athlete.
clinical

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 09:20:47 am
Only got two years left on his deal come the summer. Another odd one where he got a new deal last year but only one year extension.
Adams83

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 09:34:23 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on January 29, 2023, 09:07:27 pm
;D bet they dont call this guy names for having a opinion.  ::)

I think the fact that I haven't recieved a load of hate says a lot. Few people are even defending him which doesn't normally happen on this forum.

Most people are seeing the same thing that I am.
Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:11:35 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on January 29, 2023, 09:53:26 pm
I dunno, but Trent, Fab, Virg all carry that poker face when playing where they dont get over-excited most of the time, that isn't anything new and says nothing. I don't see any lack of effort. He has had concentration lapses but that happens to everyone. His get highlighted more consistently because his flank is targeted to pin him back because they know how good he is at creating chances. All season he has had no protection in front of him from Mo or Hendo. Not saying he is having a great season so far, but questioning his attitude and effort is just mental. Even today he had a goal line clearance and a brilliant cross into the box that we should have scored from. We are a team in transition whether we like it or not. The chemistry is poor because of the chopping and changing due to injuries and any new players will also have the same issues because our starting XI is not stable so everyone looks worse but lets not start making over-exaggerations about them.
Good post. When a team is suffering from confidence and anxiety and doubt every little issue gets magnified. Players themselves find their limbs heavy and their reactions blunted. It's all part of the malaise. It would be great if the players were all sparkling and full of energy and verve all the time but the very definition of a malaise is when these things become an uphill struggle. Heads drop despite best efforts. It's not pretty but it's not easy to change or get out of.

And when something gets attatched to a player, suddenly it becomes 'a thing' that people look for. "Trent jogs around, doesn't bother". Maybe he does at times, but I wonder how many other players also do the same in moments but it isn't noticed because it's not a 'a thing' that has become attacthed to them.

And sadly many fans find themselves keen eyed, looking for things to hate upon and exhibit a dearth of understanding or sympathy. When a team is in a winning mode it makes everything look easy and clockwork. And fans get used to it and find they are unable to cope with the rougher times.

Quote from: Adams83 on Today at 09:34:23 am
I think the fact that I haven't recieved a load of hate says a lot. Few people are even defending him which doesn't normally happen on this forum.

Most people are seeing the same thing that I am.
What we see and how we react are not uniform among fans. You'll also find that many good posters who would have countered your view are exhausted with the sheer amount of bile and negativity in the main forum and have either left altogether or are giving the main forum a wide berth now. Soon all that will be left will be the moaners, moaning at each other.

I believe Tacitus had something to say about that
