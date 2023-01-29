I dunno, but Trent, Fab, Virg all carry that poker face when playing where they dont get over-excited most of the time, that isn't anything new and says nothing. I don't see any lack of effort. He has had concentration lapses but that happens to everyone. His get highlighted more consistently because his flank is targeted to pin him back because they know how good he is at creating chances. All season he has had no protection in front of him from Mo or Hendo. Not saying he is having a great season so far, but questioning his attitude and effort is just mental. Even today he had a goal line clearance and a brilliant cross into the box that we should have scored from. We are a team in transition whether we like it or not. The chemistry is poor because of the chopping and changing due to injuries and any new players will also have the same issues because our starting XI is not stable so everyone looks worse but lets not start making over-exaggerations about them.



I think the fact that I haven't recieved a load of hate says a lot. Few people are even defending him which doesn't normally happen on this forum.



Most people are seeing the same thing that I am.



Good post. When a team is suffering from confidence and anxiety and doubt every little issue gets magnified. Players themselves find their limbs heavy and their reactions blunted. It's all part of the malaise. It would be great if the players were all sparkling and full of energy and verve all the time but the very definition of a malaise is when these things become an uphill struggle. Heads drop despite best efforts. It's not pretty but it's not easy to change or get out of.And when something gets attatched to a player, suddenly it becomes 'a thing' that people look for. "Trent jogs around, doesn't bother". Maybe he does at times, but I wonder how many other players also do the same in moments but it isn't noticed because it's not a 'a thing' that has become attacthed to them.And sadly many fans find themselves keen eyed, looking for things to hate upon and exhibit a dearth of understanding or sympathy. When a team is in a winning mode it makes everything look easy and clockwork. And fans get used to it and find they are unable to cope with the rougher times.What we see and how we react are not uniform among fans. You'll also find that many good posters who would have countered your view are exhausted with the sheer amount of bile and negativity in the main forum and have either left altogether or are giving the main forum a wide berth now. Soon all that will be left will be the moaners, moaning at each other.I believe Tacitus had something to say about that