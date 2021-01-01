The problem is hes not been giving everything. Weve all seen him casually jogging while players run past him or the other team is attacking. Worse weve seen him standing still and watching teams attack and score. The third goal against Brighton the most recent example.



People can accept players not being good enough, but lack of effort and intensity wont be. He doesnt look interested. The things weve seen from Trent this season and some of last season has been disgraceful. The criticism hes received has been mild considering how hes been performing for a while now.



I dunno, but Trent, Fab, Virg all carry that poker face when playing where they dont get over-excited most of the time, that isn't anything new and says nothing. I don't see any lack of effort. He has had concentration lapses but that happens to everyone. His get highlighted more consistently because his flank is targeted to pin him back because they know how good he is at creating chances. All season he has had no protection in front of him from Mo or Hendo. Not saying he is having a great season so far, but questioning his attitude and effort is just mental. Even today he had a goal line clearance and a brilliant cross into the box that we should have scored from. We are a team in transition whether we like it or not. The chemistry is poor because of the chopping and changing due to injuries and any new players will also have the same issues because our starting XI is not stable so everyone looks worse but lets not start making over-exaggerations about them.