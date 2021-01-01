I dunno, but Trent, Fab, Virg all carry that poker face when playing where they dont get over-excited most of the time, that isn't anything new and says nothing. I don't see any lack of effort. He has had concentration lapses but that happens to everyone. His get highlighted more consistently because his flank is targeted to pin him back because they know how good he is at creating chances. All season he has had no protection in front of him from Mo or Hendo. Not saying he is having a great season so far, but questioning his attitude and effort is just mental. Even today he had a goal line clearance and a brilliant cross into the box that we should have scored from. We are a team in transition whether we like it or not. The chemistry is poor because of the chopping and changing due to injuries and any new players will also have the same issues because our starting XI is not stable so everyone looks worse but lets not start making over-exaggerations about them.
It's not. Everyone has seen how he's casually jogging around the pitch or just standing still many times this season. There's no excuse for this. This isn't concentration, bad form or him not having protection. That's you making bad excuses for him. I get it, this is a Liverpool forum and people don't like saying things like this about their players, but I'm disgusted watching him play right now. I would be laughing if he was playing for another club. We have loads of players playing poorly, but he's the only one I would make these comments about.
I can accept being bad, but not running with effort and intensity should be unacceptable at this club and we shouldn't lower that standard. Even more frustrating because he's one of our better players and was one of the best in the world.