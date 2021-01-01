« previous next »
No right foot, no variation of crosses, doesnt close crosses enough, horrible in the air, plays football with no regard of positioning overly enthusiastic, ending up in front of goal with no goal in ages, very bad shooter, horrible corners(Gakpo is a good set piece taker but we dont let him take any wtf), one man super hero press thingy he does. Just to name a few. People only give him a pass because Trent doesnt go on random runs leading to nowhere. Hes more of a footballer he lets the ball do the running. The lack of respect Trent gets by the fanbase is crazy. Robertson gets away with shit performances for close to 2 years now. Its like that guy at work that looks busy typing away on his keyboard but when the job review comes you realise most of it isnt that impressive.

Absolutely hate Robbo dont you? If hes that bad at everything like youre saying hows he even a footballer?
No right foot, no variation of crosses, doesnt close crosses enough, horrible in the air, plays football with no regard of positioning overly enthusiastic, ending up in front of goal with no goal in ages, very bad shooter, horrible corners(Gakpo is a good set piece taker but we dont let him take any wtf), one man super hero press thingy he does. Just to name a few. People only give him a pass because Trent doesnt go on random runs leading to nowhere. Hes more of a footballer he lets the ball do the running. The lack of respect Trent gets by the fanbase is crazy. Robertson gets away with shit performances for close to 2 years now. Its like that guy at work that looks busy typing away on his keyboard but when the job review comes you realise most of it isnt that impressive.

Fucking hell. Now I read this, I realise you are right! We should shoot him. How on earth such a terrible footballer became a staple in a side that won everything, future historians of the game will never be able to understand.

As for Trent in midfield? Let's put a player who doesn't seem to learn very fast, doesn't enjoy a physical battle, and is lacking confidence, into a position he has never played in the most vulnerable area of a dysfunctional team and replace him at RB with someone who is either  inexperienced (if Ramsay exists any more?) or far too experienced (Milner)?

Absolutely hate Robbo don’t you? If he’s that bad at everything like you’re saying how’s he even a footballer?
I don’t hate any of our players he’s actually a likeable guy. Just feel we need something fresh. You lot take turns to call Trent all types of bozo and disinterested,lazy etc but Robbo is immune from ever being discussed. It’s not that serious.
Fucking hell. Now I read this, I realise you are right! We should shoot him. How on earth such a terrible footballer became a staple in a side that won everything, future historians of the game will never be able to understand.

As for Trent in midfield? Let's put a player who doesn't seem to learn very fast, doesn't enjoy a physical battle, and is lacking confidence, into a position he has never played in the most vulnerable area of a dysfunctional team and replace him at RB with someone who is either  inexperienced (if Ramsay exists any more?) or far too experienced (Milner)?
I have you on ignore. Where did I mention Trent in midfield? Trent is stronger than Robbo you would know this if you saw their physique.
Are you rewriting history ?

We nearly won the quadruple last season.
yeah but during that quad run he didnt mesh well with Jota or Diaz. Infact when Kostas played last season we looked more balanced and less unpredictable.
I dont hate any of our players hes actually a likeable guy. Just feel we need something fresh. You lot take turns to call Trent all types of bozo and disinterested,lazy etc but Robbo is immune from ever being discussed. Its not that serious.

I havent once called Trent lazy or disinterested. I always back Trent, its clear to see what his vulnerabilities are.
Well they were replies to separate points in the thread, my narcissistic friend, but ignore on.



I havent once called Trent lazy or disinterested. I always back Trent, its clear to see what his vulnerabilities are.
Everywhere I go I see everyone on to Trent. Must be bad for his mental health is so young as a defender. Yet the seasoned pro and Scotland captain has diplomatic immunity. Lets just be fair and give to both or just have our agendas and cognitive bias.
Everywhere I go I see everyone on to Trent. Must be bad for his mental health is so young as a defender. Yet the seasoned pro and Scotland captain has diplomatic immunity. Lets just be fair and give to both or just have our agendas and cognitive bias.

Or maybe we support two players who have given us everything?
Or maybe we support two players who have given us everything?
I support the whole team. Just find one gets it while the other skates through on being off form for a while now.
I support the whole team. Just find one gets it while the other skates through on being off form for a while now.

Do you think your earlier post about Andy Robertson was supportive ?
No right foot, no variation of crosses, doesnt close crosses enough, horrible in the air, plays football with no regard of positioning overly enthusiastic, ending up in front of goal with no goal in ages, very bad shooter, horrible corners(Gakpo is a good set piece taker but we dont let him take any wtf), one man super hero press thingy he does. Just to name a few. People only give him a pass because Trent doesnt go on random runs leading to nowhere. Hes more of a footballer he lets the ball do the running. The lack of respect Trent gets by the fanbase is crazy. Robertson gets away with shit performances for close to 2 years now. Its like that guy at work that looks busy typing away on his keyboard but when the job review comes you realise most of it isnt that impressive.

Go and have a lie down preferably somewhere dark.
We need a top quality experienced right back to put some real pressure on his first team position. He is miles off his best form and has been for a while.
Or maybe we support two players who have given us everything?

The problem is hes not been giving everything. Weve all seen him casually jogging while players run past him or the other team is attacking. Worse weve seen him standing still and watching teams attack and score. The third goal against Brighton the most recent example.

People can accept players not being good enough, but lack of effort and intensity wont be. He doesnt look interested. The things weve seen from Trent this season and some of last season has been disgraceful. The criticism hes received has been mild considering how hes been performing for a while now.
The problem is hes not been giving everything. Weve all seen him casually jogging while players run past him or the other team is attacking. Worse weve seen him standing still and watching teams attack and score. The third goal against Brighton the most recent example.

People can accept players not being good enough, but lack of effort and intensity wont be. He doesnt look interested. The things weve seen from Trent this season and some of last season has been disgraceful. The criticism hes received has been mild considering how hes been performing for a while now.
;D bet they dont call this guy names for having a opinion.  ::)
The problem is hes not been giving everything. Weve all seen him casually jogging while players run past him or the other team is attacking. Worse weve seen him standing still and watching teams attack and score. The third goal against Brighton the most recent example.

People can accept players not being good enough, but lack of effort and intensity wont be. He doesnt look interested. The things weve seen from Trent this season and some of last season has been disgraceful. The criticism hes received has been mild considering how hes been performing for a while now.

I dunno, but Trent, Fab, Virg all carry that poker face when playing where they dont get over-excited most of the time, that isn't anything new and says nothing. I don't see any lack of effort. He has had concentration lapses but that happens to everyone. His get highlighted more consistently because his flank is targeted to pin him back because they know how good he is at creating chances. All season he has had no protection in front of him from Mo or Hendo. Not saying he is having a great season so far, but questioning his attitude and effort is just mental. Even today he had a goal line clearance and a brilliant cross into the box that we should have scored from. We are a team in transition whether we like it or not. The chemistry is poor because of the chopping and changing due to injuries and any new players will also have the same issues because our starting XI is not stable so everyone looks worse but lets not start making over-exaggerations about them.
We need a top quality experienced right back to put some real pressure on his first team position. He is miles off his best form and has been for a while.

Not sure the issue is form.
In the last 4 years he was rarely asked to defend.
First time hes being got atand it shows hes not a pure defender.
If we get 3 midfielders like prime Milner, Hendo, gini and Fab, then Trent will be fine in his attacking RB role.
I dunno, but Trent, Fab, Virg all carry that poker face when playing where they dont get over-excited most of the time, that isn't anything new and says nothing. I don't see any lack of effort. He has had concentration lapses but that happens to everyone. His get highlighted more consistently because his flank is targeted to pin him back because they know how good he is at creating chances. All season he has had no protection in front of him from Mo or Hendo. Not saying he is having a great season so far, but questioning his attitude and effort is just mental. Even today he had a goal line clearance and a brilliant cross into the box that we should have scored from. We are a team in transition whether we like it or not. The chemistry is poor because of the chopping and changing due to injuries and any new players will also have the same issues because our starting XI is not stable so everyone looks worse but lets not start making over-exaggerations about them.

It's not. Everyone has seen how he's casually jogging around the pitch or just standing still many times this season. There's no excuse for this. This isn't concentration, bad form or him not having protection. That's you making bad excuses for him. I get it, this is a Liverpool forum and people don't like saying things like this about their players, but I'm disgusted watching him play right now. I would be laughing if he was playing for another club. We have loads of players playing poorly, but he's the only one I would make these comments about.

I can accept being bad, but not running with effort and intensity should be unacceptable at this club and we shouldn't lower that standard. Even more frustrating because he's one of our better players and was one of the best in the world.
