He needs to be taken out of the firing line for a while and reset. He's probably burned out with the number of games he's played and he has performed so consistently until this season. That's over 250 games now and he's had plenty to deal with the whole southgate/england drama as well. Far too overplayed from a young age and he's become way more mechanical than how he was previously where he played with the belief that he can create something from anywhere. A time out will do him good to refresh. Get back to basics like we are trying to do with the rest of the team. He's still one of our most important players but he needs help right now.