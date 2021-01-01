« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold

FlashGordon

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10880 on: Today at 12:09:58 am
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 09:29:54 pm
So its the midfielders fault for not defending and the strikers faults for not finishing the gilt edge chances he is creating week in week out. 🤣🤣

He's created the 4th most big chances in the league this year. Our strikers are performing poorly in relation to the their xG. So yeah, it is their fault. We've had a system for years now where the 6 and right sided 8 cover for Trent when he attacks. They no longer have the legs to do this, so yeah it is their fault or it's the systems fault.
FlashGordon

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10881 on: Today at 12:10:46 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:38:56 pm
Really? He's a fullback.

Is he though?

What is a fullback?

Is he a Dani Alves or a Gary Neville?
macmanamanaman

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10882 on: Today at 01:04:06 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:10:46 am
Is he though?

What is a fullback?

Is he a Dani Alves or a Gary Neville?

What indeed is a full back?

Such an existential question.

What is back, anyway? Or full, for that matter?
Is a full back not the same as a half front?
Or is everything a quarter middle? Or nothingness...
Who who asks the question shall find the answers. When one is ready.
harryc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10883 on: Today at 10:15:33 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:09:58 am
He's created the 4th most big chances in the league this year. Our strikers are performing poorly in relation to the their xG. So yeah, it is their fault. We've had a system for years now where the 6 and right sided 8 cover for Trent when he attacks. They no longer have the legs to do this, so yeah it is their fault or it's the systems fault.

So the system as well now, any more in your locker why he has been poor defending this season ☺️
Koplass

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10884 on: Today at 10:21:38 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 01:04:06 am
What indeed is a full back?

Such an existential question.

What is back, anyway? Or full, for that matter?
Is a full back not the same as a half front?
Or is everything a quarter middle? Or nothingness...
Who who asks the question shall find the answers. When one is ready.

 ;D :wellin
mickeydocs

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10885 on: Today at 10:47:17 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 01:04:06 am
What indeed is a full back?

Such an existential question.

What is back, anyway? Or full, for that matter?
Is a full back not the same as a half front?
Or is everything a quarter middle? Or nothingness...
Who who asks the question shall find the answers. When one is ready.
Nothing existential about FGs question. It is a question of function or position, but not a question of existence.
FLRed67

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10886 on: Today at 12:37:48 pm
I remember playing in some five-a-sides after work with a few enthusiastic and er, well-rounded bankers, prior to bellying up to the bar for a few, and a popular move to pretend to defend was take a couple of lurching steps back towards the goal, with some dramatic jiggling of man breasts, and then throw some pudgy hands up in the air.

It wasnt particularly effective, but still .   .   . its the thought that counts. 

Another option for Trent, since hes playing on grass, is do what the cricket players do, when they know the ball is going past them, and they dont want to run after it: take couple of steps, and then a theatrical dive.

Them the TV shows the dive again, but in slow motion, so it looks even cooler. The sponsors like it too, as the logo gets shown again.
