I remember playing in some five-a-sides after work with a few enthusiastic and er, well-rounded bankers, prior to bellying up to the bar for a few, and a popular move to pretend to defend was take a couple of lurching steps back towards the goal, with some dramatic jiggling of man breasts, and then throw some pudgy hands up in the air.
It wasnt particularly effective, but still . . . its the thought that counts.
Another option for Trent, since hes playing on grass, is do what the cricket players do, when they know the ball is going past them, and they dont want to run after it: take couple of steps, and then a theatrical dive.
Them the TV shows the dive again, but in slow motion, so it looks even cooler. The sponsors like it too, as the logo gets shown again.