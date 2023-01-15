I'd like to see him played in midfield, in a wide position.



Whatever formation you are using, if you can work the ball to one player who can then produce a cross, your choice would be Trent.



If he moves around as well to tuck in and join the other midfielders temporarily, you're adding a player with technical ability and opening up the pitch to his passing (and shooting).



We were at our best when we were one of the best defensive teams in Europe, so I would add a defensive-first right back to our list, and let Trent get forward, that's a Win, Win for me.



The endless debates about his defending about his defending could go in the bin too.