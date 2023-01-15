« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10840 on: Yesterday at 03:56:15 pm
I'd like to see him played in midfield, in a wide position.

Whatever formation you are using, if you can work the ball to one player who can then produce a cross, your choice would be Trent.

If he moves around as well to tuck in and join the other midfielders temporarily, you're adding a player with technical ability and opening up the pitch to his passing (and shooting).

We were at our best when we were one of the best defensive teams in Europe, so I would add a defensive-first right back to our list, and let Trent get forward, that's a Win, Win for me.

The endless debates about his defending about his defending could go in the bin too.
ljycb

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10841 on: Yesterday at 04:14:28 pm











We were at our best when Trent played at right back.
Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10842 on: Yesterday at 06:58:26 pm





This is not good. 
duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10843 on: Yesterday at 07:01:19 pm
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10844 on: Yesterday at 07:03:46 pm



Been like that for a while now. Almost like he's lost interest in football.
Bobber please?

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10845 on: Yesterday at 07:08:29 pm
harryc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10846 on: Yesterday at 09:49:04 pm
Jimmy showed tonight how poor he has been defensively, we just make too many excuses for him.
A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10847 on: Yesterday at 10:00:53 pm



I think it's for Klopp to show and motivate him (as a young lad) there is an expectation defensively and I'd look to put player in that position that get the defensive role right first before expanding in what is undeniably an exceptional football when on the ball.
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10848 on: Today at 12:09:41 am



When has Trent ever been asked to sit deep and not get up the pitch like that ?
CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10849 on: Today at 12:13:13 am



Exactly. Its idiotic to compare what Milner is asked to do when RB and what TAA is expected to do then comment on their defending.
Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10850 on: Today at 12:54:31 am


But why can't he do what he does from midfield? Right now it feels like we're playing with a gaping hole at right back for most of our games.
KloppCorn

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10851 on: Today at 01:01:57 am


You dont know Trent you two can probably be his dad. Stop abusing young players. Hes achieved so much and has defended very well since the World Cup break. At least push a interesting agenda everyone knows Trent is not Arbeloa but Arbeloa is not Trent  :wanker
KloppCorn

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10852 on: Today at 01:03:29 am
Our fanbase is becoming very TalkSport ish sometimes I wonder do you lot watch the full 90mins or do you skim through it like Jay-Z said  :butt
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10853 on: Today at 01:22:43 am


He's not been at his best in an attacking sense either. Maybe he's burnt out. Time on the sidelines will help him.
KloppCorn

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10854 on: Today at 01:25:01 am


lol stop hating on someone younger than you
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10855 on: Today at 01:27:16 am


His attitude to his primary task as a defender has been very poor this year and it's not a one-off. It's one thing to make honest mistakes but it's another to show a lack of effort. He did something similar against Napoli in the 4-1 game.

It's just not good enough for a defender nor is it for a midfielder which is where some want him to play. You can't even do that in a pub team.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10856 on: Today at 01:28:23 am


Okay. Has he been at his best? Yes/No?
Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10857 on: Today at 01:29:47 am
Abusing.

 :lmao
KloppCorn

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10858 on: Today at 01:30:31 am




His attitude. You are some guy on the internet. Like I said you don’t know him.

imagine saying someone got a attitude and you don’t know them lmao
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10859 on: Today at 01:34:06 am



imagine saying someone got a attitude and you dont know them lmao
I asked you a very simple yes/no question LOL.
KloppCorn

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10860 on: Today at 01:35:59 am


I dont want to agree football with you. So Yes hes been amazing defensively cos Henderson and Fabinho play infront of him.
