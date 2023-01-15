« previous next »
Quote from: harryc on January 15, 2023, 04:16:10 pm
Loves a good hoof this season does Trent.

That's tactical, we've never progressed the ball through midfield under Klopp, we tend to go direct a lot.
I think he's improved this season, he looks sharper and his body language is showing more commitment. Then again it's easy to forget his age based on what he's achieved in the game already.
Quote from: SamLad on January 15, 2023, 03:25:17 pm
I get what you're saying but Hendo really couldn't keep pace with many of the wingers he'd face.

I love the guy but he is a whisker away from taking Millie's role in the team I think.

edit: goes for Fab too - maybe more so.

They should both be sold in the summer
I think its easy to say we need to replace everything and everyone but you have to start with the obvious . Trent with a functioning midfield would be absolutely fine plus hé is excellent going forward . It must be difficult to play week in week out with only a late career Thiago playing in midfield
The "other players are letting him down" shouts are only half the truth. His defending has been diabolitc at times this year and while he has improved since the WC break in the last 5 games alone his bad defending has cost us two goals. (If anybody needs an example: https://youtu.be/G-u-GI317zw?t=70)

I know its a little kneejerky but I agree with the play-him-in-midfield shouts. Midfield performance wont get much worse with him in there and defensively I think Gomez is better. Its probably the best time to test him out there. In all honesty though: I dont think Klopp is even thinking about playing him there. I think he hasnt ever tried it, not even in friendlies...
Quote from: Larse on January 15, 2023, 09:10:48 pm
The "other players are letting him down" shouts are only half the truth. His defending has been diabolitc at times this year and while he has improved since the WC break in the last 5 games alone his bad defending has cost us two goals. (If anybody needs an example: https://youtu.be/G-u-GI317zw?t=70)

I know its a little kneejerky but I agree with the play-him-in-midfield shouts. Midfield performance wont get much worse with him in there and defensively I think Gomez is better. Its probably the best time to test him out there. In all honesty though: I dont think Klopp is even thinking about playing him there. I think he hasnt ever tried it, not even in friendlies...

Steady. Did you not see his cameo yesterday? Making Welbeck look like Messi! He's done at this level and should be moved on in the summer.

I'd prefer that our coaching staff worked with Trent on improving the defensive side of his game rather than try to turn him into a different player.
Trent shut down Sane when they were both 19 or something. He's not as bad as people make out, its just his positioning is very high up the pitch so if hes defending half the time hes on the chaseback. Lately he could use a focus reset also and hes better going forward but obviously its the huge hair mistake finally catching up with him.
Trent imo has defended well since the World Cup yes he will get caught out but who doesnt at full back nowadays?

I mean look at James, Cancelo & Walker all been pretty average this season it happens full backs in this era have a really really hard job especially for top clubs.

AWB good at Palace as his job was to just defend but he has been found out at Utd as he has to do both
Quote from: Larse on January 15, 2023, 09:10:48 pm
The "other players are letting him down" shouts are only half the truth. His defending has been diabolitc at times this year and while he has improved since the WC break in the last 5 games alone his bad defending has cost us two goals. (If anybody needs an example: https://youtu.be/G-u-GI317zw?t=70)

I know its a little kneejerky but I agree with the play-him-in-midfield shouts. Midfield performance wont get much worse with him in there and defensively I think Gomez is better. Its probably the best time to test him out there. In all honesty though: I dont think Klopp is even thinking about playing him there. I think he hasnt ever tried it, not even in friendlies...
The Clip u posted Trent was in no mans land because he overloaded on a 3v2 bc of a underhit ball to nunez and nobody close to him
Would still like to see Trent in midfield (wide). Just a hunch really, his delivery is so good, he
could be a conveyor belt of assists for Darwin and Gapko.

Put in a new right back in behind him, let him create. Not sure it will happen (under Klopp) though.
I love Trent and VVD I dont see what other see. They always get targeted cos their colleagues are just as poor and always worse.
Trent is fine, the issue is he no longer has the cover he used to when he gets forward.

Calls to play him in midfield are just desperation, although if we don't sign any midfielders this window that's exactly where we will be.
Klopp will never play him in midfield because Southgate thinks its a good idea.
He was really poor for Welbeck's goal. Stood like a statue. Welbeck could have squared it to two unmarked Brighton players as a result.

This would be nowhere near good enough in midfield. His attitude stinks and it seems he's started to believe his own hype. In an ideal scenario, he'd be benched but we don't have a proper backup.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 15, 2023, 11:44:37 pm
He was really poor for Welbeck's goal. Stood like a statue. Welbeck could have squared it to two unmarked Brighton players as a result.

This would be nowhere near good enough in midfield. His attitude stinks and it seems he's started to believe his own up. In an ideal scenario, he'd be benched but we don't have a proper backup.
the Welbeck goal came from more Robbos side no? Which progressed to Gomez area
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 12:25:26 am
the Welbeck goal came from more Robbos side no? Which progressed to Gomez area
Look at Trent and tell me whether that's good enough.
A blunt take on it Id sell him.
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 12:53:13 am
A blunt take on it Id sell him.


Is that Emily Blunt's idea?
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 12:53:13 am
A blunt take on it Id sell him.

You certainly must be high as shit 
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:00:51 am
You certainly must be high as shit
I was never attracted to the idea of shifting him into midfield. But at this point, fuck it. Do it. The lad's more interesting in creating than defending. We need defenders who absolutely love to defend.
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 12:53:13 am
A blunt take on it Id sell him.

This is so funny because while Trent hasn't been great this season, when he doesn't play there is nobody playing the ball forward. He was poor against Brighton but he started fine defensively, so many of his woes were from being overloaded with no cover from Hendo. You could put any defender, even one with more recovery pace in his place at present and they'd be having a torrid time.
Quote from: WorldChampions on January 15, 2023, 11:06:36 pm
Trent is fine, the issue is he no longer has the cover he used to when he gets forward.

Calls to play him in midfield are just desperation, although if we don't sign any midfielders this window that's exactly where we will be.

I don't think it's when he goes forward that he's weak. It's usually when he's far too infield and a diagonal pass (similar to what he famous for) goes over him to an unmarked player out wide. He's also really poor on the turn when balls are played between him and the right centre back.
There is something very strange happening with Trent, in my view. In previous years his defensive issues were mostly around poor positioning and a lack of concentration. When switched on, particularly against high quality wingers, he was not that easy to dribble past. He also never seemed to be overmatched for pace by some of the fastest opposition.

The last year and a half, his top end speed, quickness off the mark and ability to change direction has regressed dramatically. Even when he is in the appropriate position, he has become a turnstile defensively, with opposition forwards walking past him. He does look thicker than in previous years, is this a factor? I don't know. It has become common place to see him busting a gut to catch up to play and look like he is running in mud (along with Henderson and Fabinho). I remember reading a while ago that the back four of Van Dyke, Gomez, Robinson and TAA had the fastest sprint times in the team (faster than Mo and Sadio). I always thought fitness and team speed was always an advantage for us. This is clearly not the case now.

In my view, if Trent cannot improve his physical attributes to previous levels, I don't see how he can be played. At least, not in a typical Klopp team.
I wouldn't be against moving him into midfield at this point. He's doing better defensively but teams just bluntly target his side just to keep him pegged deep and with all the chasing back he's gassed at 60 without having much opportunity to play to his strength. I think he's being wasted at right back with the way the team is playing. At midfield he'd probably see more of the ball and be able to do what he does best. He did decently against Mitoma in the first half but you could see that it was taking a toll on him as the game progressed. For the 3rd goal, he's basically standing around because he is gassed.
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 12:53:13 am
A blunt take on it Id sell him.

 :jester
There have certainly been issues with Trent this season where once the ball progresses by him in defense he kind of gives up. I don't really have a good explanation for that and it's cost us a couple of times this year. With that said any issues more recently have been down to the tactics the team is using and asking way too much of not only him but others which just puts them all in a very bad light.
Am desperate for Trent to succeed as he has so many positive attacking attributes but watching him over the past 9 months Id not have him in the starting 11. So many mistakes, pace seems to have dropped, being turned inside out every game and not unsurprisingly low in confidence so doesnt chase back or close down with the intensity needed. Have never been a fan of the idea of moving him into midfield as think he gives the ball away too often but could a back 5 be the answer. Would allow him to continue his attacking urges with the addition of an extra CB for protection while hes upfield.  Just a thought.
Saw this on TikTok and have to say this probably is reflective of the headspace and confidence of the team https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS8BkXEGL/
Quote from: slimbo on Yesterday at 09:03:34 pm
Saw this on TikTok and have to say this probably is reflective of the headspace and confidence of the team https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS8BkXEGL/

This isn't helping Trent at all. When we see the all too regular 3 on 2 or 2 on 2 breakaway attacks on us, we quite often see Trent jogging back instead of sprinting. True he's not going to affect the play at the first instance, we're relying on the 2 Liverpool defenders either making a block or tackle, or Alisson making a save.

But it's the second action after that which Trent could affect if he'd got back.

In the video above, Trent's stood within a yard of two Brighton players. Both of them close in on the six yard box in the hope of a cut-back, or a second action from an Alisson save or off the bar or post. But Trent doesn't track back. It's really poor.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 15, 2023, 11:44:37 pm
In an ideal scenario, he'd be benched but we don't have a proper backup.

Remember when we had a pretty much unknown Scottish left back and a (not overly hyped) academy prospect right back suddenly appear in the first team, replacing internationals - and suddenly turn into the best wing backs in world football. Was the most unexpected and amazing thing. Wonder if we could do that again
