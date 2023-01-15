There is something very strange happening with Trent, in my view. In previous years his defensive issues were mostly around poor positioning and a lack of concentration. When switched on, particularly against high quality wingers, he was not that easy to dribble past. He also never seemed to be overmatched for pace by some of the fastest opposition.



The last year and a half, his top end speed, quickness off the mark and ability to change direction has regressed dramatically. Even when he is in the appropriate position, he has become a turnstile defensively, with opposition forwards walking past him. He does look thicker than in previous years, is this a factor? I don't know. It has become common place to see him busting a gut to catch up to play and look like he is running in mud (along with Henderson and Fabinho). I remember reading a while ago that the back four of Van Dyke, Gomez, Robinson and TAA had the fastest sprint times in the team (faster than Mo and Sadio). I always thought fitness and team speed was always an advantage for us. This is clearly not the case now.



In my view, if Trent cannot improve his physical attributes to previous levels, I don't see how he can be played. At least, not in a typical Klopp team.

