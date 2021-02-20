« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1042228 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10800 on: Yesterday at 04:18:18 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 04:16:10 pm
Loves a good hoof this season does Trent.

That's tactical, we've never progressed the ball through midfield under Klopp, we tend to go direct a lot.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10801 on: Yesterday at 05:33:03 pm »
I think he's improved this season, he looks sharper and his body language is showing more commitment. Then again it's easy to forget his age based on what he's achieved in the game already.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10802 on: Yesterday at 05:40:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:25:17 pm
I get what you're saying but Hendo really couldn't keep pace with many of the wingers he'd face.

I love the guy but he is a whisker away from taking Millie's role in the team I think.

edit: goes for Fab too - maybe more so.

They should both be sold in the summer
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10803 on: Yesterday at 06:44:42 pm »
I think its easy to say we need to replace everything and everyone but you have to start with the obvious . Trent with a functioning midfield would be absolutely fine plus hé is excellent going forward . It must be difficult to play week in week out with only a late career Thiago playing in midfield
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10804 on: Yesterday at 09:10:48 pm »
The "other players are letting him down" shouts are only half the truth. His defending has been diabolitc at times this year and while he has improved since the WC break in the last 5 games alone his bad defending has cost us two goals. (If anybody needs an example: https://youtu.be/G-u-GI317zw?t=70)

I know its a little kneejerky but I agree with the play-him-in-midfield shouts. Midfield performance wont get much worse with him in there and defensively I think Gomez is better. Its probably the best time to test him out there. In all honesty though: I dont think Klopp is even thinking about playing him there. I think he hasnt ever tried it, not even in friendlies...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10805 on: Yesterday at 09:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 09:10:48 pm
The "other players are letting him down" shouts are only half the truth. His defending has been diabolitc at times this year and while he has improved since the WC break in the last 5 games alone his bad defending has cost us two goals. (If anybody needs an example: https://youtu.be/G-u-GI317zw?t=70)

I know its a little kneejerky but I agree with the play-him-in-midfield shouts. Midfield performance wont get much worse with him in there and defensively I think Gomez is better. Its probably the best time to test him out there. In all honesty though: I dont think Klopp is even thinking about playing him there. I think he hasnt ever tried it, not even in friendlies...

Steady. Did you not see his cameo yesterday? Making Welbeck look like Messi! He's done at this level and should be moved on in the summer.

I'd prefer that our coaching staff worked with Trent on improving the defensive side of his game rather than try to turn him into a different player.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10806 on: Yesterday at 09:56:46 pm »
Trent shut down Sane when they were both 19 or something. He's not as bad as people make out, its just his positioning is very high up the pitch so if hes defending half the time hes on the chaseback. Lately he could use a focus reset also and hes better going forward but obviously its the huge hair mistake finally catching up with him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10807 on: Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm »
Trent imo has defended well since the World Cup yes he will get caught out but who doesnt at full back nowadays?

I mean look at James, Cancelo & Walker all been pretty average this season it happens full backs in this era have a really really hard job especially for top clubs.

AWB good at Palace as his job was to just defend but he has been found out at Utd as he has to do both
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10808 on: Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 09:10:48 pm
The "other players are letting him down" shouts are only half the truth. His defending has been diabolitc at times this year and while he has improved since the WC break in the last 5 games alone his bad defending has cost us two goals. (If anybody needs an example: https://youtu.be/G-u-GI317zw?t=70)

I know its a little kneejerky but I agree with the play-him-in-midfield shouts. Midfield performance wont get much worse with him in there and defensively I think Gomez is better. Its probably the best time to test him out there. In all honesty though: I dont think Klopp is even thinking about playing him there. I think he hasnt ever tried it, not even in friendlies...
The Clip u posted Trent was in no mans land because he overloaded on a 3v2 bc of a underhit ball to nunez and nobody close to him
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10809 on: Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm »
Would still like to see Trent in midfield (wide). Just a hunch really, his delivery is so good, he
could be a conveyor belt of assists for Darwin and Gapko.

Put in a new right back in behind him, let him create. Not sure it will happen (under Klopp) though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10810 on: Yesterday at 11:03:23 pm »
I love Trent and VVD I dont see what other see. They always get targeted cos their colleagues are just as poor and always worse.
« Reply #10811 on: Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm »
Trent is fine, the issue is he no longer has the cover he used to when he gets forward.

Calls to play him in midfield are just desperation, although if we don't sign any midfielders this window that's exactly where we will be.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10812 on: Yesterday at 11:36:00 pm »
Klopp will never play him in midfield because Southgate thinks its a good idea.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10813 on: Yesterday at 11:44:37 pm »
He was really poor for Welbeck's goal. Stood like a statue. Welbeck could have squared it to two unmarked Brighton players as a result.

This would be nowhere near good enough in midfield. His attitude stinks and it seems he's started to believe his own hype. In an ideal scenario, he'd be benched but we don't have a proper backup.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10814 on: Today at 12:25:26 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:44:37 pm
He was really poor for Welbeck's goal. Stood like a statue. Welbeck could have squared it to two unmarked Brighton players as a result.

This would be nowhere near good enough in midfield. His attitude stinks and it seems he's started to believe his own up. In an ideal scenario, he'd be benched but we don't have a proper backup.
the Welbeck goal came from more Robbos side no? Which progressed to Gomez area
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10815 on: Today at 12:33:14 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:25:26 am
the Welbeck goal came from more Robbos side no? Which progressed to Gomez area
Look at Trent and tell me whether that's good enough.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10816 on: Today at 12:53:13 am »
A blunt take on it Id sell him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10817 on: Today at 01:00:28 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 12:53:13 am
A blunt take on it Id sell him.


Is that Emily Blunt's idea?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10818 on: Today at 01:00:51 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 12:53:13 am
A blunt take on it Id sell him.

You certainly must be high as shit 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10819 on: Today at 01:06:45 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:00:51 am
You certainly must be high as shit
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10820 on: Today at 03:20:12 am »
I was never attracted to the idea of shifting him into midfield. But at this point, fuck it. Do it. The lad's more interesting in creating than defending. We need defenders who absolutely love to defend.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10821 on: Today at 03:30:58 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 12:53:13 am
A blunt take on it Id sell him.

This is so funny because while Trent hasn't been great this season, when he doesn't play there is nobody playing the ball forward. He was poor against Brighton but he started fine defensively, so many of his woes were from being overloaded with no cover from Hendo. You could put any defender, even one with more recovery pace in his place at present and they'd be having a torrid time.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10822 on: Today at 04:09:18 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
Trent is fine, the issue is he no longer has the cover he used to when he gets forward.

Calls to play him in midfield are just desperation, although if we don't sign any midfielders this window that's exactly where we will be.

I don't think it's when he goes forward that he's weak. It's usually when he's far too infield and a diagonal pass (similar to what he famous for) goes over him to an unmarked player out wide. He's also really poor on the turn when balls are played between him and the right centre back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10823 on: Today at 04:52:53 am »
There is something very strange happening with Trent, in my view. In previous years his defensive issues were mostly around poor positioning and a lack of concentration. When switched on, particularly against high quality wingers, he was not that easy to dribble past. He also never seemed to be overmatched for pace by some of the fastest opposition.

The last year and a half, his top end speed, quickness off the mark and ability to change direction has regressed dramatically. Even when he is in the appropriate position, he has become a turnstile defensively, with opposition forwards walking past him. He does look thicker than in previous years, is this a factor? I don't know. It has become common place to see him busting a gut to catch up to play and look like he is running in mud (along with Henderson and Fabinho). I remember reading a while ago that the back four of Van Dyke, Gomez, Robinson and TAA had the fastest sprint times in the team (faster than Mo and Sadio). I always thought fitness and team speed was always an advantage for us. This is clearly not the case now.

In my view, if Trent cannot improve his physical attributes to previous levels, I don't see how he can be played. At least, not in a typical Klopp team.
