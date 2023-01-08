Hes improved massively defensively and its slipped under the radar.
He in general improved defensively after the world cup break. Does great with the pass for the first. But I watched the highlights again and im not really sure what he is trying to do at the second wolves goal...
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Im not sure what any of our defensive players have been doing for like the last
.six goals weve conceded
He made two really good interceptions close together. His defending is definitely improving.
