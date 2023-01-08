« previous next »
Offline Legs

January 8, 2023, 01:36:43 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on January  8, 2023, 01:34:50 pm
Hes improved massively defensively and its slipped under the radar.

Yep played really well last night.

Just need one lapse from him for Nev, Carra and Tyler to start the agenda again like the boring pricks they are
Offline y2w902

January 8, 2023, 01:39:44 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on January  8, 2023, 01:34:50 pm
Hes improved massively defensively and its slipped under the radar.

Yep, done my head in yesterday with all the comments mentioning his defending first before praising his attacking output.
Offline jillc

January 8, 2023, 01:40:49 pm
He made two really good interceptions close together. His defending is definitely improving.
Offline Larse

January 8, 2023, 05:44:35 pm
He in general improved defensively after the world cup break. Does great with the pass for the first. But I watched the highlights again and im not really sure what he is trying to do at the second wolves goal...
Offline El Lobo

January 8, 2023, 05:48:07 pm
Quote from: Larse on January  8, 2023, 05:44:35 pm
He in general improved defensively after the world cup break. Does great with the pass for the first. But I watched the highlights again and im not really sure what he is trying to do at the second wolves goal...

Im not sure what any of our defensive players have been doing for like the last.six goals weve conceded
January 8, 2023, 06:03:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on January  8, 2023, 05:48:07 pm
Im not sure what any of our defensive players have been doing for like the last.six goals weve conceded

Whatever it is they need to pack it in
Offline TepidT2O

January 8, 2023, 10:51:44 pm
Quote from: jillc on January  8, 2023, 01:40:49 pm
He made two really good interceptions close together. His defending is definitely improving.
I think he and Nunez are our only players in any kind of form

Good on the lad.
Online AmanShah21

Today at 04:22:42 am
Quote from: El Lobo on January  8, 2023, 05:48:07 pm
Im not sure what any of our defensive players have been doing for like the last.six goals weve conceded

I think Trent has done his defensive work quite well in past several games. Our midfield has been diabolical in most games and I simply feel that with better pressure on the ball, our defense will sort itself. We've also conceded our share of brainfart and unlucky goals with the Ali assist for the wolves goal and then Konate hugely unlucky to see his clearance bounce back of a wolves player. You cant blame that on the defence. The fact that its so easy for teams to play in their forward line is a bigger concern.
