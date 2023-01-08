Im not sure what any of our defensive players have been doing for like the last .six goals weve conceded



I think Trent has done his defensive work quite well in past several games. Our midfield has been diabolical in most games and I simply feel that with better pressure on the ball, our defense will sort itself. We've also conceded our share of brainfart and unlucky goals with the Ali assist for the wolves goal and then Konate hugely unlucky to see his clearance bounce back of a wolves player. You cant blame that on the defence. The fact that its so easy for teams to play in their forward line is a bigger concern.