« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1034356 times)

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,633
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10720 on: November 9, 2022, 03:35:48 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on November  9, 2022, 03:22:24 pm
Don't think he minds the headlines to be fair. Walker, Trippier and White who's been playing as a RB will go before Trent for him. Think Walker will be fit. The over the top criticism of Trent is ridiculous and Southgate doesn't help it.

When he's got a 26 man squad he's got plenty of scope to cover himself, he'll probably take Sancho for the same reason.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10721 on: November 9, 2022, 03:49:35 pm »
I think he's definitely gonna be in the 26. Walker doesn't even play as a RB for England does he? He's one of the CBs I think. Hell, Trent was even selected Euros even if Trippier, James AND Walker was there admist rumors he wasn't gonna be included. Only an injury stopped him from taking part in that tournament.

Now if he's gonna play any at all. That is debatable, maybe a dead rubber group game if England has already qualified like the last World Cup.

And to cover his ass because if Trent gets left out, there's gonna be quite controversial and a big story and I think Southgate wants to avoid that.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10722 on: November 9, 2022, 04:08:23 pm »
Reckon he's nailed on for the squad but he'll only start if there's a dead rubber group game or third place play off. Might get a substitute appearance if they're desperate for a goal.
Logged

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,935
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10723 on: November 9, 2022, 06:37:43 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on November  9, 2022, 04:08:23 pm
Reckon he's nailed on for the squad but he'll only start if there's a dead rubber group game or third place play off. Might get a substitute appearance if they're desperate for a goal.

Mainly, he'd be a great impact player to bring on if needed. Southgate at 0-0 or 1-0 is as negative as they come but when forced to go for it he'll bring the creative players on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10724 on: November 9, 2022, 06:52:18 pm »
According to the Guardian Ben White is being recalled.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10725 on: November 9, 2022, 06:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on November  9, 2022, 06:52:18 pm
According to the Guardian Ben White is being recalled.

In the same piece it says Trent is expected to be involved too. If anything Gomez probably won't be in it if Ben White makes it.




Tomori>Gomez apparently.
« Last Edit: November 9, 2022, 06:58:16 pm by Garlicbread »
Logged

Offline thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10726 on: December 1, 2022, 12:14:48 am »
It seems he has bulked up needlessly quite a bit. Needs to be leaner. Random observation but had to be said 💪
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,198
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10727 on: December 1, 2022, 12:44:55 am »
Quote from: thx in advance on December  1, 2022, 12:14:48 am
It seems he has bulked up needlessly quite a bit. Needs to be leaner. Random observation but had to be said 💪

Totally unique observation too!
Logged

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,361
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10728 on: December 1, 2022, 12:47:39 am »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,234
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10729 on: December 1, 2022, 03:14:36 pm »
He hasn't exactly turned in to a linebacker in the NFL. He's not overly big, he was quite skinny. He's probably lost a bit of zip due to being overplayed. He was at his quickest ever last year and he had already bulked up a bit by then.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,641
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10730 on: December 3, 2022, 01:07:32 pm »
Quote from: thx in advance on December  1, 2022, 12:14:48 am
It seems he has bulked up needlessly quite a bit. Needs to be leaner. Random observation but had to be said 💪
Did it really have to be said...?




...and said yet again?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10731 on: December 3, 2022, 09:03:47 pm »
I think Trent might have bulked up too much. Don't think anyone else has noticed so thought it worth a mention.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10732 on: December 3, 2022, 09:21:48 pm »
the rumour is that trent wants to turn his attention towards Mr Olympia
Logged

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,153
  • blazed
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10733 on: December 3, 2022, 09:26:26 pm »
TAA said Hendo is criminally underrated. I tend to agree.

He himself is criminally underrated by non Liverpool fans.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10734 on: December 3, 2022, 09:31:14 pm »
underrated by England because they havent a clue.

If henderson was in France or Italy he would be one of the main leaders in the team.

Imagine having the only player that has actually won something as a captain sitting on the bench while a head banger like Declan Rice plays and is highly regarded.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10735 on: December 3, 2022, 09:48:53 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on December  3, 2022, 09:31:14 pm
underrated by England because they havent a clue.

If henderson was in France or Italy he would be one of the main leaders in the team.

Imagine having the only player that has actually won something as a captain sitting on the bench while a head banger like Declan Rice plays and is highly regarded.

To be fair I think he's a pretty good player. England's midfield should be Hendo alongside Rice and Bellingham.
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,800
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10736 on: December 26, 2022, 07:47:34 pm »
That pass for the first goal, oh my. In fact, his passing in the first half overall was sublime.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10737 on: December 26, 2022, 08:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on December 26, 2022, 07:47:34 pm
That pass for the first goal, oh my. In fact, his passing in the first half overall was sublime.
in the first 45 we had Trent back. :)
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10738 on: December 27, 2022, 12:01:19 am »
Yes, what a pass, what a player
Logged

Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,641
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10739 on: Today at 09:56:15 pm »
Defensive masterclass

So no-one will mention it
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,292
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10740 on: Today at 09:56:31 pm »
Was fantastic today
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,634
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10741 on: Today at 09:56:49 pm »
I don;t think he can defend lads.
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10742 on: Today at 09:57:01 pm »
Didn't put a foot wrong tonight.
Logged

Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,283
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10743 on: Today at 09:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 09:56:15 pm
Defensive masterclass

So no-one will mention it
absolutely had Barnes in his pocket, thoroughly deserved MOTM
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,610
  • Cool as
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10744 on: Today at 09:57:17 pm »
In brief, he was brilliant.
Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,301
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10745 on: Today at 09:57:20 pm »
Loved the way he defended his flank tonight vs Leicester.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,227
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10746 on: Today at 09:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 09:57:20 pm
Loved the way he defended his flank tonight vs Leicester.

Yes he played very solidly.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10747 on: Today at 09:58:09 pm »
Hes looked a hell of a lot more like his old self these last couple of games.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,434
  • ...All the best
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10748 on: Today at 09:58:45 pm »
It blows my mind he's still on 0 assists.

Surely it's only a matter of time before he starts doing his thing again.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,242
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10749 on: Today at 09:58:54 pm »
Defended very well tonight. Looked really focussed and worked really hard. All basics to be honest, but hes not been himself. Good to see him back.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10750 on: Today at 09:59:08 pm »
Played well, especially defensively.  Only minor negative is the constant clipping the ball over the top.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Up
« previous next »
 