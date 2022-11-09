« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1026914 times)

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,269
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10720 on: November 9, 2022, 03:35:48 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on November  9, 2022, 03:22:24 pm
Don't think he minds the headlines to be fair. Walker, Trippier and White who's been playing as a RB will go before Trent for him. Think Walker will be fit. The over the top criticism of Trent is ridiculous and Southgate doesn't help it.

When he's got a 26 man squad he's got plenty of scope to cover himself, he'll probably take Sancho for the same reason.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10721 on: November 9, 2022, 03:49:35 pm »
I think he's definitely gonna be in the 26. Walker doesn't even play as a RB for England does he? He's one of the CBs I think. Hell, Trent was even selected Euros even if Trippier, James AND Walker was there admist rumors he wasn't gonna be included. Only an injury stopped him from taking part in that tournament.

Now if he's gonna play any at all. That is debatable, maybe a dead rubber group game if England has already qualified like the last World Cup.

And to cover his ass because if Trent gets left out, there's gonna be quite controversial and a big story and I think Southgate wants to avoid that.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10722 on: November 9, 2022, 04:08:23 pm »
Reckon he's nailed on for the squad but he'll only start if there's a dead rubber group game or third place play off. Might get a substitute appearance if they're desperate for a goal.
Logged

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,597
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10723 on: November 9, 2022, 06:37:43 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on November  9, 2022, 04:08:23 pm
Reckon he's nailed on for the squad but he'll only start if there's a dead rubber group game or third place play off. Might get a substitute appearance if they're desperate for a goal.

Mainly, he'd be a great impact player to bring on if needed. Southgate at 0-0 or 1-0 is as negative as they come but when forced to go for it he'll bring the creative players on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,116
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10724 on: November 9, 2022, 06:52:18 pm »
According to the Guardian Ben White is being recalled.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10725 on: November 9, 2022, 06:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on November  9, 2022, 06:52:18 pm
According to the Guardian Ben White is being recalled.

In the same piece it says Trent is expected to be involved too. If anything Gomez probably won't be in it if Ben White makes it.




Tomori>Gomez apparently.
« Last Edit: November 9, 2022, 06:58:16 pm by Garlicbread »
Logged

Online thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10726 on: Today at 12:14:48 am »
It seems he has bulked up needlessly quite a bit. Needs to be leaner. Random observation but had to be said 💪
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Up
« previous next »
 