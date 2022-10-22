Hes won it all isnt really any consolation to the fact his form has fallen off a cliff, its not even relevant to the discussion IMO.



Im not prepared to write him off defensively, as we have seen him for 3 seasons defending well. There are obviously issues affecting his game and our game, and they go hand in hand IMO.



Its absolutely fine to recognise his levels have dropped off. What he has achieved in previous seasons is not a reason to keep defending him - both can be true. Players have dips in form, its normal. He was so explosive in terms of his attacking play for us, when that dries up and we looked unsettled in defence and midfield, its the perfect storm of shit.



I expect to see Ramsay get more mins as he gains fitness, giving Trent the time he needs to regain his form. Hopefully that will be in parallel to us finding more consistent form.



I trust the club - mainly Klopp - to be rallying round Trent and doing everything they can to help him get back to where he was for us. Theres a phenomenal player in there, whose peak years are still ahead. No-one should be writing him off, but he needs to do better and if he cant then we need to be playing other options in there or at least giving them a chance.