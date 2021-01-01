« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10680 on: Yesterday at 09:59:03 am
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 09:01:10 am
Looks like he's put on too much muscle at times. He can be more physical but he's definitely slower off the mark. Probably the person most in need of the world cup break for me, I hope southgate doesn't take him.
Being selfish Id like him to sit it out , but that would not be good for the lad himself , what is a joke is former players that hadnt got an once of his ability (Neville) questioning if he should go .
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10681 on: Yesterday at 10:01:38 am
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 09:59:03 am
Being selfish Id like him to sit it out , but that would not be good for the lad himself , what is a joke is former players that hadnt got an once of his ability (Neville) questioning if he should go .

His international manager wants to defend first and isn't interested in playing his fullbacks the same way we play ours, so I've not really got any objections to people suggesting he shouldn't travel.  He's not really what Southgate is looking for, and that works out lovely for us.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10682 on: Yesterday at 10:06:18 am
The analysis of him is over the top.

Won it all at 24 and an incredible talent.

Had an indifferent season but thought he played well in parts yesterday.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10683 on: Yesterday at 11:55:19 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:06:18 am
The analysis of him is over the top.

Won it all at 24 and an incredible talent.

Had an indifferent season but thought he played well in parts yesterday.

Would still like to see him in midfield, his passing and crossing is sublime and if we play a variation of 4-4-2, he's the best option we have on the right wing.

He could also play that RCM position that Henderson is too slow and knackered to do right now.

So far Klopp disagrees. Strongly.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10684 on: Yesterday at 11:59:41 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:55:19 am
Would still like to see him in midfield, his passing and crossing is sublime and if we play a variation of 4-4-2, he's the best option we have on the right wing.

He could also play that RCM position that Henderson is too slow and knackered to do right now.

So far Klopp disagrees. Strongly.
In Klopp we trust!

Our right side seems to be constantly set up to be extremely attacking at the expense of defensive solidarity.  That's a tactical choice and presumably they've weighed up the pros and cons of that and decided it's worth it.  Trent gets all the negative attention but it's almost unheard of for anyone else to cover for him.  There are far worse defenders in the Premier League but they're protected by safety in numbers.

That said, you can imagine in the grim future where Klopp is no longer our manager (:() that one of the first things his replacement will do is move Trent further up the pitch.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10685 on: Yesterday at 06:10:08 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 03:57:49 am
That petulant push outside the box after getting away with the nudge earlier,  just not in the right head space at all. Almost like he resents having to do any defending.
yeah, seems a sign of a very - very - mentally tired guy.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10686 on: Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm
He's at least not just walking around after getting beat anymore and seems to be more committed. Aside from that he's being asked to defend a lot more than at any time in the past, same for all the other defenders as well, and the more he's asked to do it the more chances he'll have a bad play come up. It's just what it is, same for all the other defenders as well. If we fix the squad then I don't doubt that most of Trent's defending issues go away if he's at least committed to the defending he has to do.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10687 on: Yesterday at 06:30:32 pm
Is it better for us if Trent doesnt go to the World Cup? Get a proper rest ?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10688 on: Yesterday at 06:33:26 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 06:30:32 pm
Is it better for us if Trent doesnt go to the World Cup? Get a proper rest ?
100%.

what's the point in going if he's just there to make up numbers.  he won't get picked unless every other RB option isn't available.

personally I hope Wan-Bissaka gets called up ahead of him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10689 on: Yesterday at 06:52:56 pm
Trippier (aka the world's greatest right) back got skinned on the inside yesterday with no comment from anybody. Had that been TAA we would have had all the ususal tripe. You play TAA for what he brings and devise a plan to support his perceived weaknesses.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10690 on: Yesterday at 07:23:51 pm
I think it makes more and more sense to move him up the field. For all we would lose the offensive ability he offers from fullback, we can play him more like a KDB where we would still benefit from that. He just isn't good enough at defending, particularly positioning, for me.

Klopp disagrees though (and knows better than anyone on here), so let's see how it progresses.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10691 on: Yesterday at 07:39:26 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 07:23:51 pm
I think it makes more and more sense to move him up the field. For all we would lose the offensive ability he offers from fullback, we can play him more like a KDB where we would still benefit from that. He just isn't good enough at defending, particularly positioning, for me.

Klopp disagrees though (and knows better than anyone on here), so let's see how it progresses.
when you think about it -- how often does anyone complain about KdB being a poor defender?  if Trent can give us the same passing magic in midfield, with Ibou and a solid defensive RB behind him (called Ramsay) I think anything else he does would be seen as a bonus.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10692 on: Yesterday at 07:44:01 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:06:18 am
The analysis of him is over the top.

Won it all at 24 and an incredible talent.

Had an indifferent season but thought he played well in parts yesterday.

Spot and On come to mind.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10693 on: Yesterday at 11:35:49 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 07:23:51 pm
I think it makes more and more sense to move him up the field. For all we would lose the offensive ability he offers from fullback, we can play him more like a KDB where we would still benefit from that. He just isn't good enough at defending, particularly positioning, for me.

Klopp disagrees though (and knows better than anyone on here), so let's see how it progresses.


I assume Ramsay will play against Derby, will be interesting if he gives Klopp something to think about
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10694 on: Today at 12:01:06 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coD4GNb5-Zw

He comes across as a really sweet and humble guy in this - which we all know he is.
But you can also tell that he has the confidence of a pro who knows he has what it takes to grace the top stage.

The product placement in this is terrible though! Especially the Red Bull! I've seen his face on some Red Bull cans so he's deffo on their payroll haha
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10695 on: Today at 12:19:17 am
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 12:01:06 am
The product placement in this is terrible though! Especially the Red Bull! I've seen his face on some Red Bull cans so he's deffo on their payroll haha

Hes a redbull athlete, its on his socials and its why he is always wearing redbull gear
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10696 on: Today at 10:09:39 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 07:23:51 pm
I think it makes more and more sense to move him up the field. For all we would lose the offensive ability he offers from fullback, we can play him more like a KDB where we would still benefit from that. He just isn't good enough at defending, particularly positioning, for me.

Klopp disagrees though (and knows better than anyone on here), so let's see how it progresses.

These posts need to address the major issue with this proposal. Trent isn't that good on the half turn and he isn't brilliant when pressed. That's totally fine when he has the game in front of him, which is most of the time at RB, but it's why he's not an 8. And it's why Klopp told the world he's not an 8 when Southgate played him there. KDB has a wizard of a right foot (with less magic in it than Trent's) but he's also got a lot of other things that an attacking midfielder needs. Things Trent doesn't really have.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10697 on: Today at 10:12:38 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:09:39 am
These posts need to address the major issue with this proposal. Trent isn't that good on the half turn and he isn't brilliant when pressed. That's totally fine when he has the game in front of him, which is most of the time at RB, but it's why he's not an 8. And it's why Klopp told the world he's not an 8 when Southgate played him there. KDB has a wizard of a right foot (with less magic in it than Trent's) but he's also got a lot of other things that an attacking midfielder needs. Things Trent doesn't really have.

I mean, he's not going to be as bad as Henderson is on the turn, and he managed to play a key part of a Klopp midfield for a long time.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10698 on: Today at 10:27:22 am
I heard a theory on a podcast that I can sort of buy into with Trent.  They were suggesting that when we don't have the ball he's always scanning the pitch for the quick transition, for the incisive pass, for the space to unleash a runner.  It's a big part of why he can play some of those incredible first time passes (along with his exceptional technique).

The downside is that he's giving less attention to opposition players running into space around him.

Their view was that Klopp would be endorsing this as he places really high importance on taking advantage of the transitions.  If Klopp told Trent to focus on the defending and instead just bunt the ball into the channels then Trent could easily adapt to that.

They also highlighted that he's a very good one-on-one defender despite the narrative.  His defensive issues are around tracking runners and putting himself at a disadvantage rather than containing dribblers.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10699 on: Today at 10:30:20 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:06:18 am
The analysis of him is over the top.

Won it all at 24 and an incredible talent.

Had an indifferent season but thought he played well in parts yesterday.

It always has been.

Slabhead at Utd gets rough ride too, ok fair enough he has been bad but look at the state of Mings/Dier nothing said about them.

Neville sums up British mentalitity "Trent could cost you a game" yes he can but he also can win you a match too dickhead.

Think Pietersen/Eoin Morgan said it as well we always focus on negative lets look at what the guys can do totally diffferent mindset the mindset of a winner.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10700 on: Today at 10:42:56 am
Hes won it all isnt really any consolation to the fact his form has fallen off a cliff, its not even relevant to the discussion IMO.

Im not prepared to write him off defensively, as we have seen him for 3 seasons defending well. There are obviously issues affecting his game and our game, and they go hand in hand IMO.

Its absolutely fine to recognise his levels have dropped off. What he has achieved in previous seasons is not a reason to keep defending him - both can be true. Players have dips in form, its normal. He was so explosive in terms of his attacking play for us, when that dries up and we looked unsettled in defence and midfield, its the perfect storm of shit.

I expect to see Ramsay get more mins as he gains fitness, giving Trent the time he needs to regain his form. Hopefully that will be in parallel to us finding more consistent form.

I trust the club - mainly Klopp - to be rallying round Trent and doing everything they can to help him get back to where he was for us. Theres a phenomenal player in there, whose peak years are still ahead. No-one should be writing him off, but he needs to do better and if he cant then we need to be playing other options in there or at least giving them a chance.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #10701 on: Today at 10:44:55 am
I expect him to be back to normal defensive levels after the world cup.
