Jurgen has been preaching we need to be more compact. Both Trent and Robbo were tight to the CB's. Each of them were by the corner of the 18 yard box. Which meant Spurs had someone on the touchline on each side. Trent and Robbo gave up cover to be compact. They had to rush out to get in a defensive position. BOTH had problems at times depending on the cover getting back to help.



Trent is the one who gets the stick for being the problem. Kane scored from Robbo's side of the pitch. Not entirely Robbo's fault but what Trent does is scrutinized more from the media. More of the dangerous crosses came in from Spurs right side. The one dangerous situation from the left side was the free kick.