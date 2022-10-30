« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 30, 2022, 02:18:39 pm
Quote from: rushyman on October 30, 2022, 01:53:35 am
Did well tonight

Bizarrely subbed I thought

It wasn't bizarre he is one of the players who have been over played, say nothing of just coming back from an injury. To my mind, that is just looking after your players when you can.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 31, 2022, 03:51:16 pm
I just dont get how he looks so slow? Maybe carrying an injury or something? He was never spritely, but he could get about before. Hes running around like hes pregnant.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 31, 2022, 04:10:03 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on October 31, 2022, 03:51:16 pm
I just dont get how he looks so slow? Maybe carrying an injury or something? He was never spritely, but he could get about before. Hes running around like hes pregnant.

I don't think he looks physically slow, more that he's slow to react.  He's never been a speedster but he still has more than enough pace about him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 31, 2022, 04:15:43 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 31, 2022, 04:10:03 pm
I don't think he looks physically slow, more that he's slow to react.  He's never been a speedster but he still has more than enough pace about him.

I think that's about right.

The other side of the coin - he often doesn't sprint back after being beaten - but I think many many players are guilty of that.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 31, 2022, 05:12:08 pm
he seems in some games to have 2-3 sprints in him, then he's toast.

bizarre.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 31, 2022, 07:23:01 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 31, 2022, 05:12:08 pm
he seems in some games to have 2-3 sprints in him, then he's toast.

bizarre.
My assumption is that hes just absolutely goosed from playing non-stop football since he was a teenager. Not everyone can physically maintain that, even when theyre young.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 31, 2022, 07:27:44 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 31, 2022, 04:10:03 pm
I don't think he looks physically slow, more that he's slow to react.  He's never been a speedster but he still has more than enough pace about him.

Agree, and that may be a confidence thing. Against West Ham I remember one counter attack he could have just put his foot out and cleared the ball but he didn't and just let WH carry on their attack.

My main concern is he doesn't seem happy at all, like he's sulking about the pitch, not tracking back when we lose the ball, stuff like that.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 31, 2022, 09:08:53 pm
Quote from: johnathank on October 31, 2022, 07:23:01 pm
My assumption is that hes just absolutely goosed from playing non-stop football since he was a teenager. Not everyone can physically maintain that, even when theyre young.
easy to forget how many minutes he's put in and the workload he's carried ... at such a young age.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
November 1, 2022, 09:54:21 pm
Fabinho - five fouls, no booking.

Konate - three fouls, one booking

Trent - No fouls, booked 😲
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
November 1, 2022, 10:37:58 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on November  1, 2022, 09:54:21 pm
Fabinho - five fouls, no booking.

Konate - three fouls, one booking

Trent - No fouls, booked 😲

That was bizarre, but,  he deserved a booking for that foul throw alone :)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:28:56 pm
What an odd game from him today, brilliant going forward and passing but man he looks like he is rattled at the back and has zero confidence defending
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:45:02 pm
It's midfield or out of the team, for me.

It just simply cannot be that every single time the opposition switches the play with a long diagonal ball it lands perfectly on their left sided attackers feet. And that one late on where we're protecting a lead but he charges forward and leaves Gomez 2v1.

His positional play is honestly reaching Moreno 2015-16 levels.

His future is not at right back, I'm afraid.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:56:25 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 07:45:02 pm
It's midfield or out of the team, for me.

It just simply cannot be that every single time the opposition switches the play with a long diagonal ball it lands perfectly on their left sided attackers feet. And that one late on where we're protecting a lead but he charges forward and leaves Gomez 2v1.

His positional play is honestly reaching Moreno 2015-16 levels.

His future is not at right back, I'm afraid.

You're a joyful recent addition to the forum. Wonder if all your 1000 posts are as shit as this one.

Moreno, fucking hell. We've just won one of the toughest away games of the season in you're in here spouting more bullshit than a cosmic on a four day ket binge.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:57:35 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 07:45:02 pm
It's midfield or out of the team, for me.

It just simply cannot be that every single time the opposition switches the play with a long diagonal ball it lands perfectly on their left sided attackers feet. And that one late on where we're protecting a lead but he charges forward and leaves Gomez 2v1.

His positional play is honestly reaching Moreno 2015-16 levels.

His future is not at right back, I'm afraid.

If you play Trent at RB then you just need a more defensive minded physical presence in front of him - I.e. Milner as opposed to Elliot
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:30:22 pm
He was good. You lot that think he played shit are weird.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:34:49 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 07:57:35 pm
If you play Trent at RB then you just need a more defensive minded physical presence in front of him - I.e. Milner as opposed to Elliot

Or frankly just accept that itll be rough with the smooth until hes a little more experienced (and a little less jaded). Its honestly mental that people are looking at a 24year old who has won every trophy possible as a right back and going Yeah that lads no right back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:43:27 pm
I get why Klopp likes him at rb but I thought at times in the game when he moved into midfield I though he displayed passes that only the best can do. Surley there is a rb version of Robbo out there and move trent into the middle. It might take time to adapt but it can be done.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:50:25 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:34:49 pm
Or frankly just accept that itll be rough with the smooth until hes a little more experienced (and a little less jaded). Its honestly mental that people are looking at a 24year old who has won every trophy possible as a right back and going Yeah that lads no right back.

I think were asking too much of the lad if he doesnt have cover in front of him given our current midfield - Henderson in his younger days was great cover for him. Once we get a refreshed midfield then all will be well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:53:31 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 08:43:27 pm
I get why Klopp likes him at rb but I thought at times in the game when he moved into midfield I though he displayed passes that only the best can do. Surley there is a rb version of Robbo out there and move trent into the middle. It might take time to adapt but it can be done.

He didnt move into midfield he played passes as a right back from where most right backs for top teams get the ball (the middle and final thirds).
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:54:13 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 08:43:27 pm
I get why Klopp likes him at rb but I thought at times in the game when he moved into midfield I though he displayed passes that only the best can do. Surley there is a rb version of Robbo out there and move trent into the middle. It might take time to adapt but it can be done.

The thing about playing him in midfield is that hes not the greatest at playing on the half turn. These passes he usually picks out, he wouldnt have the time to ping these if he was playing in middle. What he needs is someone like hendo from a couple of seasons ago who had the legs to cover him when he was going forwards. Hes also looking a tad slower, dont know if thats due to the bulk hes been on
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:58:15 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 08:54:13 pm
The thing about playing him in midfield is that hes not the greatest at playing on the half turn. These passes he usually picks out, he wouldnt have the time to ping these if he was playing in middle. What he needs is someone like hendo from a couple of seasons ago who had the legs to cover him when he was going forwards. Hes also looking a tad slower, dont know if thats due to the bulk hes been on

Him being more sluggish is what's alerting me the most. Not sure why that is, I've suspected him bulking up over the summer might be a culprit, because surely he wasn't this "slow" before?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:46:22 pm
I think it's better to talk critically of Trent when we've won than when we've lost.
In this game, we saw both the good (the sublime) and the bad (the infuriating, even, if it had led to us losing....).
Some gorgeous passes. Some puzzling lapses at the back.

I would,  if I were in the position,  drop him to the bench a few times. Not only get him out of the firing line, but make him see the game from afar, and of course,  a little competition never hurts.

I think he'll make a smashing impact sub for a few games (anywhere on the pitch) and get him out of his own head for a bit.

Gomez can be RB starter for a few games, if Konate stays fit at CB.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:04:08 pm
Jurgen has been preaching we need to be more compact. Both Trent and Robbo were tight to the CB's. Each of them were by the corner of the 18 yard box. Which meant Spurs had someone on the touchline on each side. Trent and Robbo gave up cover to be compact. They had to rush out to get in a defensive position. BOTH had problems at times depending on the cover getting back to help.

Trent is the one who gets the stick for being the problem. Kane scored from Robbo's side of the pitch. Not entirely Robbo's fault but what Trent does is scrutinized more from the media. More of the dangerous crosses came in from Spurs right side. The one dangerous situation from the left side was the free kick.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:29:37 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:04:08 pm
Jurgen has been preaching we need to be more compact. Both Trent and Robbo were tight to the CB's. Each of them were by the corner of the 18 yard box. Which meant Spurs had someone on the touchline on each side. Trent and Robbo gave up cover to be compact. They had to rush out to get in a defensive position. BOTH had problems at times depending on the cover getting back to help.

Trent is the one who gets the stick for being the problem. Kane scored from Robbo's side of the pitch. Not entirely Robbo's fault but what Trent does is scrutinized more from the media. More of the dangerous crosses came in from Spurs right side. The one dangerous situation from the left side was the free kick.

They also had multiple players out wide on each side, and were switching play a lot to drag us one way and then send us the other. The problem really was that we were giving up possession so easily.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:45:37 am
He may get a warning shot this week when Ramsay gets a full game, that should keep in on his toes
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:49:00 am
Is he pregnant or what? Ive not seen a young player so slow, slow in running and reaction. Every opposite player can run pass him and get a cross in so easily that like no one is defending. If he continues to play like that, similar to Gomez, he should not be in the team anymore. We can not afford to have a major weakness in the team and his attacking prowess these days is not good enough to cover that.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:43:56 am
His defending doesn't fill me with confidence this season. What the hell is going on with him? I don't remember him being this weak defensively in previous seasons, when he was more naive and less experienced.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:11:19 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:43:56 am
His defending doesn't fill me with confidence this season. What the hell is going on with him? I don't remember him being this weak defensively in previous seasons, when he was more naive and less experienced.
The lack of younger Hendo in front of him perhaps?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:57:49 am
That petulant push outside the box after getting away with the nudge earlier,  just not in the right head space at all. Almost like he resents having to do any defending.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 05:11:43 am
I still think a move to a wide right roaming role in a 442 could be his future as the defensive responsibility seems to really expose him more nowadays. You would never want to lose that passing range though, its incredible.
