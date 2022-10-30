I think it's better to talk critically of Trent when we've won than when we've lost.
In this game, we saw both the good (the sublime) and the bad (the infuriating, even, if it had led to us losing....).
Some gorgeous passes. Some puzzling lapses at the back.
I would, if I were in the position, drop him to the bench a few times. Not only get him out of the firing line, but make him see the game from afar, and of course, a little competition never hurts.
I think he'll make a smashing impact sub for a few games (anywhere on the pitch) and get him out of his own head for a bit.
Gomez can be RB starter for a few games, if Konate stays fit at CB.