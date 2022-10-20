Its funny, we have a long history of converting our greatest players into new positions.
Famously, Emlyn and Thommo went from midfielders to centre backs after the Red Star game so we were able to play out from the back.
In the early- mid 80s, Kenny start playing more as an attacking midfielder to accommodate having two strikers
Hodgson ,Robinson and Walshy alongside Rushie.
Ronnie Whelan conversion from dynamic left half to anchoring the midfielder was the basis our great 87-90 side. Stevie Nic also won Footballer of the year as a centre back in that period, having been one our greatest ever full backs.
The mid 90s nearly team was based on Barnesy becoming a playmaker, likewise the Brendan nearly team relying on Stevie playing the Pirlo role.
In other words, build the next great Liverpool team around Trent, arguably one of our greatest players already, but in midfield as per our history.