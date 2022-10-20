« previous next »
the whole defence/team was shaky the last 10 minutes. He got done at the end but that was a good bit of skill from the West Ham attacker. Credit where credit is due.  You cant expect him to win every duel surely?
Quote from: stevieG786 on October 20, 2022, 12:42:06 am
the whole defence/team was shaky the last 10 minutes. He got done at the end but that was a good bit of skill from the West Ham attacker. Credit where credit is due.  You cant expect him to win every duel surely?

There was literally zero skill involved to get past trent. Benrahma just brushed him aside and went past him with relative ease. Trent had little to do for the majority of the game.  Gets beaten almost every time even against mediocre talents this season. The biggest positive today was he kept things simple from an attacking perspective. Showed a lot patience and kept playing the short passes rather than looking for hero balls every time.
Quote from: anandg_lfc on October 20, 2022, 01:59:56 am
There was literally zero skill involved to get past trent. Benrahma just brushed him aside and went past him with relative ease. Trent had little to do for the majority of the game.  Gets beaten almost every time even against mediocre talents this season. The biggest positive today was he kept things simple from an attacking perspective. Showed a lot patience and kept playing the short passes rather than looking for hero balls every time.
Offensively he was great yesterday, put in a really intelligent display. Defensively though it's the same mistakes every week, he does not seem to pick up his runners into the box is an issue and one that's cost us previously and will keep doing so because he is the obvious weak link. Any full back can be beaten by a piece of skill but Trent looks tentative and does not know when to press a player or retreat. He almost gave Antonio a sniff at goal because he allowed him space even with a rubbish touch.

Maybe it's time we move Trent into that right midfield position and let Gomez cover behind him.
He was immense going forward, and for all the talk of him not being press-resistant, he got out of some tricky situations on the ball fairly easily.

I don't think his defending is any worse than it's been before, he's never been brilliant defensively.  Just had a rough patch at the start of the season where it cost us goals and the media have latched onto it.

Would love to see him right midfield in this 442.
Thought he was excellent for an hour or so, both in his attacking play and defensively. Looked like he was really up for it, far sharper in defensive situations than in any other game this year.

Then after the substitutions (both Thiago going off for us and Benrahma coming on for them) he looked a fair bit shakier.


Would happily see him rested again, maybe when Konate is fit, but the 'move him to midfield' calls are a non-starter for me.

He's been one of the best right backs in the world for several years. Poor form means he should be rested/dropped/given competition. Not moved into a completely different position.
Thought he looked a lot more alert and proactive yesterday.

His current deeper positioning has been an immediate improvement and its another way to take advantage of his passing range. He is still able to significantly affect the game from 30-40 yards deeper because his passing range extends that far, whilst also having the added benefit of lulling opposition into complacency, opposition teams are not used to expecting or containing that threat from deep, which is something we take advantage of with van Dijk's passing range too.

Its something I never understood about the shouts for pushing Trent into midfield, the balance of benefit/risk seems skewed towards risk the further up the field you push him. He's closer to the opposition goal but he's further away from ours and he has less time to get his head up and a pick a pass.
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on October 20, 2022, 07:03:25 pm
Thought he looked a lot more alert and proactive yesterday.

His current deeper positioning has been an immediate improvement and its another way to take advantage of his passing range. He is still able to significantly affect the game from 30-40 yards deeper because his passing range extends that far, whilst also having the added benefit of lulling opposition into complacency, opposition teams are not used to expecting or containing that threat from deep, which is something we take advantage of with van Dijk's passing range too.

Its something I never understood about the shouts for pushing Trent into midfield, the balance of benefit/risk seems skewed towards risk the further up the field you push him. He's closer to the opposition goal but he's further away from ours and he has less time to get his head up and a pick a pass.


Yep.   Trent often does the quick switch to Robbo on the opposite flank.  Not really on if he's playing high up the wing not getting the ball quickly after a turnover. 
Quote from: Hazell on October 20, 2022, 10:08:01 pm
Posted in the Konate thread but applicable here too :)

Yeah but what did Sacchi or Capello ever win though. They're no Neville and Richards.
Quote from: stevieG786 on October 20, 2022, 12:42:06 am
the whole defence/team was shaky the last 10 minutes. He got done at the end but that was a good bit of skill from the West Ham attacker. Credit where credit is due.  You cant expect him to win every duel surely?

I think the issue is when he does 'switch off' or get done it seems to always be at the cost of a very high quality chance [or worse, a goal] for the opposition. Gomez had a couple of 'moments' the other night but we're fortunate they didn't cost us [they did for him against Napoli]. It seems that any time trent does make an error it's often a costly one. I don't think it's 'defending' he needs to improve on, therefore, it's concentration. And probably scanning around himself more often. The way he vacated his position for the chance at the back post [can't recall who, think it was a lofted rice cross thought] v west ham was 'typical trent', this season at least.
Quote from: Sharado on October 21, 2022, 08:24:33 am
I think the issue is when he does 'switch off' or get done it seems to always be at the cost of a very high quality chance [or worse, a goal] for the opposition. Gomez had a couple of 'moments' the other night but we're fortunate they didn't cost us [they did for him against Napoli]. It seems that any time trent does make an error it's often a costly one. I don't think it's 'defending' he needs to improve on, therefore, it's concentration. And probably scanning around himself more often. The way he vacated his position for the chance at the back post [can't recall who, think it was a lofted rice cross thought] v west ham was 'typical trent', this season at least.
Both Gomez and Trent are susceptible to having bad moments of concentration and when you play in a line as high as ours those can be costly. I'm not sure what can be done to rectify that, considering both are probably aware of the issues but they still persist. I remember Lovren suffered from similar issues and it eventually ended his LFC career, I think Trent and Gomez are far better footballers than Lovren but the mental side of the game is vital and both of them need to improve there because it is hurting the team.
Quote from: Persephone on October 21, 2022, 09:47:09 am
Both Gomez and Trent are susceptible to having bad moments of concentration and when you play in a line as high as ours those can be costly. I'm not sure what can be done to rectify that, considering both are probably aware of the issues but they still persist. I remember Lovren suffered from similar issues and it eventually ended his LFC career, I think Trent and Gomez are far better footballers than Lovren but the mental side of the game is vital and both of them need to improve there because it is hurting the team.

As you said, we played such a high line it is easy to make a defender looked ordinary especially for Trent that spent 75% in the opposition half and doing so much playmaking. But Southgate will ignore all the assists and threats and focus on that one time where a West Ham player dribbled past him.
Quote from: Hazell on October 20, 2022, 10:08:01 pm
Posted in the Konate thread but applicable here too :)

Pretty sure Southgate has achieved more in the game and knows more about football than those two, m8.
Honestly he looks the most uninspired player. Dele Alli had a more graceful decline than him at this point. I wonder what is going on with him. Dont believe for a second he has just believed his own hype. The whole team is in a funk, but he is in a different world.

Edit. To be fair, think i forgot Fabinho is giving him competition as well.
Just seems to have absolutely no awareness of what's going on around him in defensive situations.
Maybe hes in a funk because Southgate told him he wouldnt go to the WC even if hes the last RB on the island? Just really grasping at straws to try to explain whats going on.
Quote from: Syntexity on October 26, 2022, 08:35:55 pm
Honestly he looks the most uninspired player. Dele Alli had a more graceful decline than him at this point. I wonder what is going on with him. Dont believe for a second he has just believed his own hype. The whole team is in a funk, but he is in a different world.

Edit. To be fair, think i forgot Fabinho is giving him competition as well.

Sounds a bit over the top. The kid's coming back from an injury... Give him a minute FFS.
I hope it's established within reasonable minded people that he was never this bad a defender, just recently.

I know the internet isn't the best place to look for such kind, but at least we try.
Quote from: Garnier on October 27, 2022, 04:21:04 am
I hope it's established within reasonable minded people that he was never this bad a defender, just recently.

I know the internet isn't the best place to look for such kind, but at least we try.

I dont think Trent was ever an amazing defender. Just the system did a better job of pressing, defending, covering, controlling. Ever aspect was better so Trent didnt get exposed as much, and Trent was given the freedom to do what he does best knowing he could trust what was behind him

That all fell apart for a multitude of reasons but Trent was still doing what he does best combined with trying a new role for him this season to get him on the ball more

Im not worried either way, Trent is still elite at what he does. He is only 23 and will continue to learn and we will get better when we inject energy and cohesion back into this team.
Its funny, we have a long history of converting our greatest players into new positions.

Famously, Emlyn and Thommo went from midfielders to centre backs after the Red Star game so we were able to play out from the back.

In the early- mid 80s, Kenny start playing more as an attacking midfielder to accommodate having two strikers Hodgson ,Robinson  and Walshy alongside Rushie.

Ronnie Whelan conversion from dynamic left half to anchoring the midfielder was the basis our great 87-90 side. Stevie Nic also won Footballer of the year as a centre back in that period, having been one our greatest ever full backs.

The mid 90s  nearly team was based on Barnesy becoming a playmaker, likewise the Brendan nearly team relying on Stevie playing the Pirlo role.

In other words, build the next great Liverpool team around Trent, arguably one of our greatest players already, but in midfield as per our history.


Quote from: Morgana on October 27, 2022, 12:46:01 am
Sounds a bit over the top. The kid's coming back from an injury... Give him a minute FFS.

He was poor before his injury as well. I would much rather believe the overplayed and needs a proper rest argument. Honestly him not being at the WC and rest instead only to restart the season with Southgate being fired would be the ideal situation.
Southgate has plenty of options to choose from. He should pick Ben white, Lamptey , Cash or Walker-Peters.

I thought he was fine vs Ajax honestly.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:46:55 am
I thought he was fine vs Ajax honestly.

couple of really poor passes - but yes. he was fine.

the narrative for this year is written in the media though - we could have 5-7 clean sheets in a row - he will still be micro-analyzed.
He blocked a shot that was a cert goal .... and of course nobody in the media mentions it.  If any other England RB had done it all we'd be getting is nonstop drool about magnificent defensive instincts.
I love Trent hes actually my favourite defender. Because he does the most clearances and blocks than anyone. Hes generational. Even if he never played for the club again hes part of history as the best ever.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:40:54 am
He blocked a shot that was a cert goal .... and of course nobody in the media mentions it.  If any other England RB had done it all we'd be getting is nonstop drool about magnificent defensive instincts.

Exactly. It was a spectacular block. It's apparently become sport unto itself to criticize him. All started with the England clownshow manager that now is short of right backs. Serves him right. Hope they go out in 3. Or 2 and the 3rd is a dead rubber. How you manage to unsettle your own player when your own player is one of the best in the world by the reckoning of one of the best coaches ever in the game...it defies explanation except to say "Southgate".

The lesson as ever is one we should have learned from the office -- never count on anyone named Gareth.
