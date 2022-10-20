Thought he looked a lot more alert and proactive yesterday.



His current deeper positioning has been an immediate improvement and its another way to take advantage of his passing range. He is still able to significantly affect the game from 30-40 yards deeper because his passing range extends that far, whilst also having the added benefit of lulling opposition into complacency, opposition teams are not used to expecting or containing that threat from deep, which is something we take advantage of with van Dijk's passing range too.



Its something I never understood about the shouts for pushing Trent into midfield, the balance of benefit/risk seems skewed towards risk the further up the field you push him. He's closer to the opposition goal but he's further away from ours and he has less time to get his head up and a pick a pass.