It'll be Gomez, Ramsay doesn't have the match fitness yet.  But... remember Rob Jones against Utd, it wouldn't be the first time a young Liverpool right back has made his debut and pocketed a flying winger for a top team.
Thats pretty much our ability to progress the ball forward fucked.
It'll be Gomez, Ramsay doesn't have the match fitness yet.  But... remember Rob Jones against Utd, it wouldn't be the first time a young Liverpool right back has made his debut and pocketed a flying winger for a top team.

Trent made his full debut away at OT didn't he?
Probably does him a favour to miss City. Whoever plays right back will get hammered (as Milner did there last season in that game) and Trent would just get slaughtered and blamed for every chance City get. A thankless task.

Need to just stay as compact as possible in that game and limit the damage.

Not that we won't get done down that side as we have structural problems there but there's no comparison between Milner last season who had no pace to the lightning quick Gomez. It was a huge selection mistake last season.
What the hell has happened to his speed?

Look at the clip here from 01:28 onwards: https://www.youtube.com/watch/7HldRlTZj_gp

So quick to track back and less of the sluggish running we see from him now. He looks like he's running in mud nowadays. He is 24. Bemusing how he is getting slower.

Watching the highlights also makes you realise how much Henderson has lost his legs. For the first goal, he was so quick to get to the pass and make a chance out of it. He just doesn't have the ability to do that at all now. Van Dijk has lost his speed too and isn't as aggressive as he used to be.

How I miss that midfield. Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner were all such workhorses who covered so much ground. More often than not the opposition didn't stand a chance to get any sort of control or momentum against us.
What the hell has happened to his speed?

Look at the clip here from 01:28 onwards: https://www.youtube.com/watch/7HldRlTZj_gp

So quick to track back and less of the sluggish running we see from him now. He looks like he's running in mud nowadays. He is 24. Bemusing how he is getting slower.

Watching the highlights also makes you realise how much Henderson has lost his legs. For the first goal, he was so quick to latch onto the loose ball and make a chance out of it. He just doesn't have the ability to do that at all now. Van Dijk has lost his speed too and isn't as aggressive as he used to be.

How I miss that midfield. Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner were all such workhorses who covered so much ground. More often than not the opposition didn't stand a chance to get any sort of control or momentum against us.

He is apparently faster now.
He is apparently faster now.

Is that the general fan view? Or do you mean through stats?
Isn't what Hendo did basic jockeying
Isn't what Hendo did basic jockeying

Speaking of how quick he was to get with the play and make himself available for Mane.
Both Walker and James injured. He might be going to the World Cup after all
Both Walker and James injured. He might be going to the World Cup after all

Southgate would rather play himself at right back.
Southgate would rather play himself at right back.

Hopefully they are both fit for the WC and TAA can stay at home focusing on Liverpool
Reece James out of World Cup contention, unfortunately.
Southgate would rather play himself at right back.
he'd rather play Slabhead at RB than Trent.

wan-bissaka may as well start packing his bags now as well.  the call-up is almost guaranteed.
I'm sure Trent wouldn't exactly be aching to play being 3rd choice, but I suppose it's a World Cup and you'd want to play out of your skin to prove him wrong
It'll never happen but I'd love it if Trent took some sly dig at Southgate in an interview, taking himself out of contention for 3rd/4th choice right back and ending all of the will he/won't he go to the WC discussion. It'd put the pressure on Southgate a bit more as he'd be responsible for England not having Trent in the squad, while Trent could just focus on club football.
