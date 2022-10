Man go and watch the goal again. Martinelli is accelerating away from goal by the time Trent begins to come over.



Martinelli has already picked the ball up out wide and ran directly towards goal for fifty yards before that still. He has made an out to in run and consciously wants to take Hendo on his outside because that is where the space is. It is exactly what Mo used to do so brilliantly.Hendo should be showing Martinelli down the line when he picks the ball up. Instead he just backtracks and backtracks and allows Martinelli to do what he wants instead of forcing Martinelli to beat him where he can make a man and ball challenge.