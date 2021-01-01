« previous next »
Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10400 on: Today at 06:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:12:58 pm
Yeah weve been rock solid down that side this half..

So, Gomez is the next scapegoat after Trent then. He has far been from the worst defender today.




Online Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10401 on: Today at 06:22:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:19:50 pm
So, Gomez is the next scapegoat after Trent then. He has far been the worst defender today.
Show me where Ive made Trent a scapegoat?

Im pointing out how difficult it is to play right back in our system and how Trent isnt judged the same.



Offline BER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10402 on: Today at 06:23:48 pm »
Mo living a charmed life.


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10403 on: Today at 06:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:22:40 pm
Show me where Ive made Trent a scapegoat?

Im pointing out how difficult it is to play right back in our system and how Trent isnt judged the same.


I meant your comments towards Gomez, we both know Trent gets blamed for things he hasn't always done. But coming on in the second half is always going to be a test, I don't think Gomez has done too badly. He at least has managed to get some blocks in today.



Online Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10404 on: Today at 06:28:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:25:58 pm


I meant your comments towards Gomez, we both know Trent gets blamed for things he hasn't always done. But coming on in the second half is always going to be a test, I don't think Gomez has done too badly. He at least has managed to get some blocks in today.
So its ok for you to say Trent has been the worst defender but I cant comment on Gomezs defending.

Stop being a fucking hypocrite.



Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10405 on: Today at 06:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:28:01 pm
So its ok for you to say Trent has been the worst defender but I cant comment on Gomezs defending.

Stop being a fucking hypocrite.

Where did I say Trent was the worst defender? None of them played that well today, even Alli made some questionable decisions. If you are making insults, you've already lost your point.



Online Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10406 on: Today at 06:52:46 pm »
Given that we have nothing to lose, I wouldn't mind seeing him in midfield now. Gomez was great, let him play RB.


Offline didi shamone

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10407 on: Today at 06:54:44 pm »
Needs to be an option from the bench when chasing games but he's currently our weakest link and doesn't warrant a starting place. It's sad to watch him now.


Online Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10408 on: Today at 06:55:30 pm »
People are resistant to moving him into midfield when players like Kimmich have successfully moved from RB to CM. At this point, he is costing us too many goals. Most goals we concede come from his side. Not a coincidence.


Offline lfcred1976

  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10409 on: Today at 06:57:58 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 06:23:48 pm
Mo living a charmed life.
#newbigmoneycontract


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10410 on: Today at 06:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:55:30 pm
People are resistant to moving him into midfield when players like Kimmich have successfully moved from RB to CM. At this point, he is costing us too many goals. Most goals we concede come from his side. Not a coincidence.

It doesn't mean Trent is to blame for every goal scored down that side. This is the problem now every goal that gets scored gets pinned on Trent whether it's his fault or not. I would say today our whole defence was out of legs and making daft decisions. But certain players just never get questioned.



Online bornandbRED

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10411 on: Today at 07:00:10 pm »
Hes poor for both goals in the first half. We looked a lot more solid when Gomez came on at right back - he should get the jersey next game.


Online Xanderzone

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10412 on: Today at 07:01:14 pm »
He's just not a full back.

Simple as.


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10413 on: Today at 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:00:10 pm
Hes poor for both goals in the first half. We looked a lot more solid when Gomez came on at right back - he should get the jersey next game.

We were still getting pulled out all over the place.


Offline I've been a good boy.

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10414 on: Today at 07:03:10 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 06:23:48 pm
Mo living a charmed life.
I'm giving him a free pass as I'm worried about how he's going to pay his energy bill on minimum wage.


Online Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10415 on: Today at 07:04:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:59:00 pm
It doesn't mean Trent is to blame for every goal scored down that side. This is the problem now every goal that gets scored gets pinned on Trent whether it's his fault or not. I would say today our whole defence was out of legs and making daft decisions. But certain players just never get questioned.

Hes not but You can go back at each goal weve conceded and the majority of them involve Trents lack of defensive awareness being fatal. Napoli, Brighton, today are just a few off head.


Offline Dree

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10416 on: Today at 07:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 07:01:14 pm
He's just not a full back.

Simple as.

He managed it for five years well enough with a competent midfield. Hes not anything else. Hes not spent years of his development getting the skills to play in midfield.

Gomez got exposed as much RB but did deal a little better but he simply is a better defender and doesnt push up as much. Not things that help the Trent situation.


Offline didi shamone

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10417 on: Today at 07:05:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:01:26 pm
We were still getting pulled out all over the place.

But that was after our midfield looked gassed. And Joe didn't make schoolboy errors.


Offline HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10418 on: Today at 07:09:20 pm »
Can we at least try him in the Right mid position. At least there he wont have as many defensive responsibilities and can maybe concentrate a bit more on creating


Online Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10419 on: Today at 08:23:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:05:37 pm

Fucking No.

Have you ever turned your ankle over ?

Yes, have you ever seen someone turn their ankle and carry on playing yes? are you being a knob? yes should you stfu? yes


Online Bucko - Dubai

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10420 on: Today at 09:06:22 pm »
Unfortunately he is at the point where his lack of defensive ability is costing us more than his offensive side is benefitting us.

For me defenders have to love defending but Trent clearly doesn't, surely a transition of positive has to be considered at this point


Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10421 on: Today at 09:09:19 pm »
Having his first bad patch and people going over the top.



Offline Passmaster Molby

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10422 on: Today at 09:17:32 pm »
In this team, and without the energiser bunnies in midfield to cover his forward runs, I think a role wide right midfield with licence to do damage to the opposition is the way forward for him. He is way too exposed at right back in this team.


Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10423 on: Today at 09:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:17:32 pm
In this team, and without the energiser bunnies in midfield to cover his forward runs, I think a role wide right midfield with licence to do damage to the opposition is the way forward for him. He is way too exposed at right back in this team.

This.


Offline SenorGarcia

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10424 on: Today at 09:44:06 pm »
Part of me wonders if Trent has his own doubts that he should be playing RB and would rather play in midfield. Maybe he sees an opportunity for himself there given our current midfield struggles wild speculation on my part I admit.

As bad as hes been I do also think hes been scapegoated to a certain degree, given the form of the whole team.





Online James...

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10425 on: Today at 10:12:11 pm »
It's his refusal to learn that boils my blood. He looks like he just has zero interest in improving the issues.

The CL final goal was the straw that broke the camels back for me with regards to defending him against the criticism. I honestly thought though it would wise him up. Instead... he has somehow got worse. It's the lack of willingness to sprint. To fight. To leave it all out there.

The manager defends him non stop but it's just not true that it's tactical. We've literally watched Trent play at an exceptional level. His individual level has fallen off a cliff compared to what he was 3 years ago. Not just defensively but going forward. He has 3 assists this calendar year.

What I will say is I don't think the tactics help him offensively. He isn't elite in tight areas. He doesn't think exceptionally quickly or excel at one touch close range passing. He doesn't play well on the half turn. He does excel however when the game is all ahead of him and he has time to pick a pass. So why we watched him play wide for years and rack up assists like no RB in PL history, and we collectively racked up points like almost no team in PL history, we then decided to have play pretty much every position other than RB I don't know. Having him standing in CM is awful. Put him back to being wide and having the game in front of him.

Defensively... he just needs to start putting in more effort. It's as simple as that. Say what you want about Carra and Gerrard but they'd die on the park for the team... Trent won't even sprint for it.


Online Guz-kop

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10426 on: Today at 10:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 07:04:32 pm
He managed it for five years well enough with a competent midfield. Hes not anything else. Hes not spent years of his development getting the skills to play in midfield.

Gomez got exposed as much RB but did deal a little better but he simply is a better defender and doesnt push up as much. Not things that help the Trent situation.

We were sat back and he's a defender first and foremost so no surprise there. One could argue having someone so defensively minded at a time we couldn't keep the ball or threaten hindered that side of the game. I dunno. I'm with the opinion that we've played tight rope football for 5 years and been happy to gamble on our full backs to make them a huge attacking threat. Now that we've lost the defensive safety cover they're always going to look exposed. Don't buy the argument he's not capable but we do have to think about how we utilise them now. The transition to getting more creativity in the middle of the park hasn't really worked at all


