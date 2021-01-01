It is akin to Neville saying that Messi could have been one of the greatest ever if only Ratboy had taught him how to be aerially dominant.



Trent posts absolutely insane numbers for a full back. Neville is just stating the obvious. To do anything else would be ridiculous.



Yet English fans lap it up. Of his contemporaries Ashley Cole was continually branded defensively weak. Tell you what though he was levels above Neville.



I will go out on a limb here and say that it's not akin to that at all. Messi being aerially dominant is not as fundamental to Messi's game as Trent being more consistent defensively is fundamental to Trent's game. Neville is a former right-back who is saying that a current right-back is a couple of improvements away from being the best ever in that position.I quite enjoyed you bringing up Ashley Cole though. An attacking full-back who improved his defensive game massively to the point where he is now seen as one of the best to ever play in his position. Nice one for that.