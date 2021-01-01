Ive always thought he was great at attacking, but suspect at defending. Getting Virgil shored up our defence massively.
For me when we beat City in the CL one of the key things was Trent's 1v1 defending v Sane.
From Sky.
Man of the match - Trent Alexander-Arnold
There were plenty of excellent performances from players in red but Alexander-Arnold was particularly impressive at right-back.
Up against Sane, the 19-year-old was composed, kept his position and played a big part in preventing City from creating any clear chances. As well as keeping Sane quiet, he made a crucial intervention in the 55th minute to prevent David Silva sweeping home a cross.