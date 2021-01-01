The most mind blowing thing about this season, is that we've changed his position tactically and not only is it making him even more defensively vulnerable he's got 1 assist. We've managed to get less out of him offensively and made him over exposed.
He's essentially playing as an attacking midfielder who covers fullback as opposed to being an attacking fullback.
It's absolute lunacy.
Go through the goals we've conceded this season, about 90% of them come from down Trent side, and why fucking wouldn't they?
Imagine setting up against Liverpool, where you gonna target? Yep, behind Trent, because the guy isn't even playing right back 90% of the game, it's MADNESS. I don't know whos idea this was, but they need punting into the sea.
Back to basics.