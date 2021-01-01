He's basically had no competition for his position in the last 5 years. Even now, its hard to see him actually being dropped, because Gomez can maybe fill in a game or 2, but he's not real competition for the spot. I refuse to believe that his instructions were to let the wide man run past you and stand on the edge of our box for the counterattack doing nothing. He is in terrible form and ideally, you'd want to take him out of the team to get him out of the firing line but I can't see how we can even do that. The alternatives are just not there.

He looks burned out. Far too much football far too early in his career. We've seen this before and he does need to be protected for his own longevity and form.