Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10120 on: Yesterday at 09:02:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:56:51 pm
He's making it easy to not be picked. And that could be a good thing for him and us.

We are not helping him. He is literally the hub of everything we do and he has to do a tonne of a lot of stuff. At to that minimal protection, its no wonder people are having a go at him.

Fuck knows what the solution is. Feels like we have decided to keep doing the same thing and hope he, or should that be the side, snap out of it.

I dont think he is playing that bad. He is still playing some great passes forward and there is no other fullback, maybe apart from Cancelo, who gets close. But he is struggling defensively but being left out to dry.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10121 on: Yesterday at 09:05:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
I don't think it's only the system. Trent has been very poor defensively in all situations the last 8 months.

Yeah he'll be disappointed at his own levels but I'm not sure what we can expect when he has to be the main creative force while defending a flank on his own while the CM ahead goes wandering
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10122 on: Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm »
Thing with Trent is I can forgive defensive shortcomings considering his attacking output.

Its just that a lot of the time he doesn't even seem arsed defensively. He's a scouser and should be leaving every thing he has on the pitch every time he plays.

It feels like he's not doing that at the moment.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10123 on: Yesterday at 09:15:51 pm »
At least England have a midfield even if it's not a particularly good one. Southgate is a negative manager but the basics are there.

Trent is being hung out to dry in whatever we're trying to do.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10124 on: Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm »
His attitude is the problem defensively. He's not particularly quick and is vulnerable to a quick forward on that side (Zaha comes to mind, Rashford etc) but that isn't the issue, it is his passiveness and his lack of intensity. VVD is in the same boat. It has to change.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10125 on: Yesterday at 11:32:51 pm »
He's basically the hub of our attack and the hub of almost all of our defensive breakdowns. Matip or Gomez being constantly dragged over to cover him is leaving Virgil in space and it's making our whole defensive structure something of a joke. Konate doesn't solve this either as the gap would still be huge between him and Virgil in the box. And this isn't even getting into his clear lack of effort at times. I said before I'd bench him and I honestly think for both club and player it's getting to that point. If Klopp is insistent on playing Milner then play him at RB if Ramsey isn't ready. Anything to just stop seeing this ridiculous shit every game now.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10126 on: Yesterday at 11:37:18 pm »
The most mind blowing thing about this season, is that we've changed his position tactically and not only is it making him even more defensively vulnerable he's got 1 assist. We've managed to get less out of him offensively and made him over exposed.

He's essentially playing as an attacking midfielder who covers fullback as opposed to being an attacking fullback.

It's absolute lunacy.

Go through the goals we've conceded this season, about 90% of them come from down Trent side, and why fucking wouldn't they?

Imagine setting up against Liverpool, where you gonna target? Yep, behind Trent, because the guy isn't even playing right back 90% of the game, it's MADNESS. I don't know whos idea this was, but they need punting into the sea.

Back to basics. 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10127 on: Yesterday at 11:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:32:51 pm
He's basically the hub of our attack and the hub of almost all of our defensive breakdowns. Matip or Gomez being constantly dragged over to cover him is leaving Virgil in space and it's making our whole defensive structure something of a joke. Konate doesn't solve this either as the gap would still be huge between him and Virgil in the box. And this isn't even getting into his clear lack of effort at times. I said before I'd bench him and I honestly think for both club and player it's getting to that point. If Klopp is insistent on playing Milner then play him at RB if Ramsey isn't ready. Anything to just stop seeing this ridiculous shit every game now.

It isn't just Trent to be fair, there are multiple players who aren't anywhere near their best level.

I'd put Gomez in at RB, Hendo at No.6, with Harvey and Thiago in midfield, then play Diaz, Jota and Salah. Ibou, Fabinho and Trent available from the bench, and hopefully Robbo, Curtis and Naby back soon as well. We need to put in a few tough games in where we keep a clean sheet and build a bit of confidence at the back. Once our confidence comes back, we can start to re-integrate some out of form players like Fabinho, Trent and others.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10128 on: Today at 12:21:55 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:55:57 pm
It isn't just Trent to be fair, there are multiple players who aren't anywhere near their best level.

I'd put Gomez in at RB, Hendo at No.6, with Harvey and Thiago in midfield, then play Diaz, Jota and Salah. Ibou, Fabinho and Trent available from the bench, and hopefully Robbo, Curtis and Naby back soon as well. We need to put in a few tough games in where we keep a clean sheet and build a bit of confidence at the back. Once our confidence comes back, we can start to re-integrate some out of form players like Fabinho, Trent and others.


Gomez was good when he played at RB last season, the trouble with Trent is that his contribution to our attacking options, including free kicks is immense. Given the paucity of midfield options and I think something radical might be necessary, we scored 3 today against a good defensive team and it's clear it's not the top end where the problem is. Any radical solution relates the back and midfeld.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10129 on: Today at 12:28:23 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:21:55 am

Gomez was good when he played at RB last season, the trouble with Trent is that his contribution to our attacking options, including free kicks is immense. Given the paucity of midfield options and I think something radical might be necessary, we scored 3 today against a good defensive team and it's clear it's not the top end where the problem is. Any radical solution relates the back and midfeld.

Trent's contribution has previously been immense. This season he has scored just 2 goals and registered 0 assists. I'd say that the lad form/confidence/fitness/whatever... isn't what it was. I don't think any player is beyond being dropped, especially if they are nowhere near their best and there is an alternative that isn't actually that bad (Gomez for instance is hardly a bad player). The same goes for Fabinho who's not in a good way (hence Hendo to No.6). We actually have a lot of options in the front 3 (Salah, Diaz, Firmino, Jota, Nunez) and I think we just need to go for consistency in selection there. Personally, I think the best 3 is Diaz, Jota and Salah.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10130 on: Today at 12:30:33 am »
Its really weird, but I sometimes find myself hankering for a player like Markus Babbel at right back. He was pure champagne for that season he played for us. Id really like to see Trent do a Philipp Lahm because Im not sure if right back is working anymore
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10131 on: Today at 12:56:14 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 12:28:23 am
Trent's contribution has previously been immense. This season he has scored just 2 goals and registered 0 assists. I'd say that the lad form/confidence/fitness/whatever... isn't what it was. I don't think any player is beyond being dropped, especially if they are nowhere near their best and there is an alternative that isn't actually that bad (Gomez for instance is hardly a bad player). The same goes for Fabinho who's not in a good way (hence Hendo to No.6). We actually have a lot of options in the front 3 (Salah, Diaz, Firmino, Jota, Nunez) and I think we just need to go for consistency in selection there. Personally, I think the best 3 is Diaz, Jota and Salah.

Yes, agreed, all is not right. A defender is like a keeper, keep conceding and the confidence sinks lower. He looks a lot happier playing further forward and appears sometimes to be trying to compensate for defensive issues by moving inside up front and seeking goals. I believe he did start as a youngster playing up front.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10132 on: Today at 01:03:43 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Yesterday at 11:37:18 pm
The most mind blowing thing about this season, is that we've changed his position tactically and not only is it making him even more defensively vulnerable he's got 1 assist. We've managed to get less out of him offensively and made him over exposed.

He's essentially playing as an attacking midfielder who covers fullback as opposed to being an attacking fullback.

It's absolute lunacy.

Go through the goals we've conceded this season, about 90% of them come from down Trent side, and why fucking wouldn't they?

Imagine setting up against Liverpool, where you gonna target? Yep, behind Trent, because the guy isn't even playing right back 90% of the game, it's MADNESS. I don't know whos idea this was, but they need punting into the sea.

Back to basics.

Its so weird and makes no sense almost like were trying to play him like cancelo play for city but it just isnt working but were persisting with it. Just taking a guess here but it seems like Ljinders has a lot of say in the tactical set up. Was it maybe his idea and hes too stubborn to give up on it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10133 on: Today at 04:13:54 am »
He's basically had no competition for his position in the last 5 years. Even now, its hard to see him actually being dropped, because Gomez can maybe fill in a game or 2, but he's not real competition for the spot. I refuse to believe that his instructions were to let the wide man run past you and stand on the edge of our box for the counterattack doing nothing. He is in terrible form and ideally, you'd want to take him out of the team to get him out of the firing line but I can't see how we can even do that. The alternatives are just not there.
He looks burned out. Far too much football far too early in his career. We've seen this before and he does need to be protected for his own longevity and form.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10134 on: Today at 04:23:36 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Yesterday at 11:37:18 pm
The most mind blowing thing about this season, is that we've changed his position tactically and not only is it making him even more defensively vulnerable he's got 1 assist. We've managed to get less out of him offensively and made him over exposed.

He's essentially playing as an attacking midfielder who covers fullback as opposed to being an attacking fullback.

It's absolute lunacy.

Go through the goals we've conceded this season, about 90% of them come from down Trent side, and why fucking wouldn't they?

Imagine setting up against Liverpool, where you gonna target? Yep, behind Trent, because the guy isn't even playing right back 90% of the game, it's MADNESS. I don't know whos idea this was, but they need punting into the sea.

Back to basics. 

This. All this stuff about desire, competition etc is just humbug. We've overcomplicated our set up and it's creaking all over the pitch. Back to basics, please!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10135 on: Today at 04:46:03 am »
Sounds like heresy but Trent should be a defender, first and foremost.  You can't be moaning about giving the opponent a headstart in 90% of our recent matches and not look at this aspect of the team/game plan/structure etc.  His modified "special" role is not working.  For sure this is only part of our general malaise this season but it's an important weakness identified by our opponents.  I would be amazed if Klopp and the coaching team do not address this issue sooner than later.   On a side note, where are the younger/youth/understudy leftbacks?  Bringing Milner on for Tsimikas or Robbon regularly is not a step forward and poor planning. 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10136 on: Today at 04:57:00 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Yesterday at 11:37:18 pm
The most mind blowing thing about this season, is that we've changed his position tactically and not only is it making him even more defensively vulnerable he's got 1 assist. We've managed to get less out of him offensively and made him over exposed.

He's essentially playing as an attacking midfielder who covers fullback as opposed to being an attacking fullback.

It's absolute lunacy.

Go through the goals we've conceded this season, about 90% of them come from down Trent side, and why fucking wouldn't they?

Imagine setting up against Liverpool, where you gonna target? Yep, behind Trent, because the guy isn't even playing right back 90% of the game, it's MADNESS. I don't know whos idea this was, but they need punting into the sea.

Back to basics. 

Isn't insanity doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results? It's obviously not working whatever they are doing with Alexander so it's time they need to change things up and rejig how they use him. For klopp to keep on moaning about how they need to play through it etc is just slamming their skulls against the walla due xpecting the wall to break instead of their heads!
