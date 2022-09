I would guess that it wasn't said in public - not clear from the tweet. Aside from his hilarious 'man management' and distrust of unique talented players, Southgate's strength is media PR and I doubt he'd have said that out loud to press.



More likely someone has leaked it to show him up, while it's currently in the sports news cycle. Hopefully Trent haha. He ain't playing in the WC, may as well stay home and get proper rest and training in



The job of a Southgate right back is to babysit the central defender inside of him. It's how I was taught to play the role 30 years ago and I presume what Southgate as a central defender demanded of his full-backs throughout his career. Trent isn't that player and neither is James particularly, although James has the advantage that he's more experienced in a back five if England set-up that way.Trent is better off out of it but I suspect he'll be taken along as a third right back for the World Cup as Trippier could also cover as the third left back if needed. I doubt Trent gets much if any game time though.The silver lining is that it may push Trent on to even higher levels. There are aspects of his defensive intensity he could improve upon but caveated with he actually defends very well the majority of the time by using his brain rather than his blood and/or guts.