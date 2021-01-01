« previous next »
Offline Samie

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9920 on: Yesterday at 09:08:38 pm »
Northcroft another Times journo going in on Southgate just now. ;D

Good job Gareth didn't pick Trent Alexander-Arnold. Wouldn't want a player with 'defensive frailties' in this flawless team.
Offline Ocean Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9921 on: Yesterday at 09:08:47 pm »
The FA just want yes men as managers, regardless of their ability, I wasn't born at this time but everyone wanted Brian Clough as England manager to replace Don revie, but no they go for Ron Greenwood. Many years later everyone wanted Harry Redknapp to take over from Fabio Capello, but no they give it to Roy Hodgson yet another yes man, who was shit, who had us in the bloody relegation zone, before we sacked him after 6 months. The FA keep making the same mistakes because they just want yes men who won't rock the boat and their ability is last on the list. That's why we ain't won fuck all since 1966 world cup.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9922 on: Yesterday at 09:19:36 pm »
Finding it hard to care about this, it's not like he's being picked behind Luke Shaw. James and Walker are both proven at the top level, Trent's started the season in iffy form and Southgate wants someone more defensively inclined. It's not like Trent's been firing on all cylinders at international level anyway.
Offline jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9923 on: Yesterday at 09:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:19:36 pm
Finding it hard to care about this, it's not like he's being picked behind Luke Shaw. James and Walker are both proven at the top level, Trent's started the season in iffy form and Southgate wants someone more defensively inclined. It's not like Trent's been firing on all cylinders at international level anyway.

James has been naff in his last few England performances, and he hasn't been playing that well himself recently. He is a long way behind Trent still despite being a good player.
Offline Samie

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9924 on: Yesterday at 09:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:19:36 pm
Finding it hard to care about this, it's not like he's being picked behind Luke Shaw. James and Walker are both proven at the top level, Trent's started the season in iffy form and Southgate wants someone more defensively inclined. It's not like Trent's been firing on all cylinders at international level anyway.

The dickhead was forced into picking him when he was firing on all cylinders anyway.
Offline Persephone

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9925 on: Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm »
Does anyone really care if Trent gets picked for England? The less games he plays, the better for LFC. He's looked shot so far this season, 2 weeks rest sounds better than playing under that goon Southgate. Hopefully Trent has had time to mentally sort himself out and play to his previous high standards.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9926 on: Yesterday at 09:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Does anyone really care if Trent gets picked for England? The less games he plays, the better for LFC. He's looked shot so far this season, 2 weeks rest sounds better than playing under that goon Southgate. Hopefully Trent has had time to mentally sort himself out and play to his previous high standards.

pretty sure most Liverpool fans wont care.

But it makes for good discussion during an international break, because it is genuinely bonkers, especially when you compare the preferential treatment Southgate gives a genuinely awful defender in Maguire.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9927 on: Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Does anyone really care if Trent gets picked for England? The less games he plays, the better for LFC. He's looked shot so far this season, 2 weeks rest sounds better than playing under that goon Southgate. Hopefully Trent has had time to mentally sort himself out and play to his previous high standards.

No Liverpool fan should care.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9928 on: Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm »
Lots of articles carrying on tonight questioning his treatment of Trent. Fair enough, but where has this energy been over the last 4 years? Theyve waited until his form has dropped off to say all this.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9929 on: Yesterday at 10:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm
Lots of articles carrying on tonight questioning his treatment of Trent. Fair enough, but where has this energy been over the last 4 years? Theyve waited until his form has dropped off to say all this.


I know it sounds abit childish but his treatment of Trent has been unfair, seems to give every player a chance but reluctant to give him a chance. He deserves a lot more Trent, regardless of whether he started the season a bit iffy, hes been almost flawless for about 4 years.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9930 on: Yesterday at 10:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Does anyone really care if Trent gets picked for England? The less games he plays, the better for LFC. He's looked shot so far this season, 2 weeks rest sounds better than playing under that goon Southgate. Hopefully Trent has had time to mentally sort himself out and play to his previous high standards.
Most Liverpool fans wont care, but I suspect it bothers Trent quite a bit.

Hopefully he uses this to spur himself into some better form but it could also dent his already fragile confidence.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9931 on: Yesterday at 10:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:19:36 pm
Finding it hard to care about this, it's not like he's being picked behind Luke Shaw. James and Walker are both proven at the top level, Trent's started the season in iffy form and Southgate wants someone more defensively inclined. It's not like Trent's been firing on all cylinders at international level anyway.
Has Trent even played two consecutive games for England? Hard to show any form at international level when youre rarely playing and clearly dont have any trust from the manager.
Offline David Struhme

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9932 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm »
Southgate has lost the plot.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9933 on: Yesterday at 10:28:27 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm
Southgate has lost the plot.

Good. Amazing that after last season, our fans actually want our players to play more games.

Thiago, quite possibly the best midfielder in the world, isnt getting in the Spain squad. Should we care? Fuck no. He is still performing and so should Trent.
Offline Al 666

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9934 on: Yesterday at 10:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm
It does cause a bit of a problem when the ball is on the ground though.

The idea is to defend deep, have the other two centre backs tuck in. Then rein in the two full backs and have a double pivot in front of the back 5. In Southgate's head, he is trying to make the opposition cross in to the centre of the box. So lionheart Maguire can bravely head it sideways.

We have Southgate an old-fashioned limited stopper as manager setting up the team to protect Maguire.

The sad thing about International football is that pretty much every team is disjointed and lacks working attacking patterns of play, especially if they get a few injuries. So limited shit on a stick negative football can often get you into the latter stages of tournaments.
Offline Al 666

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9935 on: Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:24:19 pm
Has Trent even played two consecutive games for England? Hard to show any form at international level when youre rarely playing and clearly dont have any trust from the manager.

It is reminiscent of Liam Brady not getting games for the ROI under Charlton.

Southgate and Charlton want a functional, simple system that panders to the less talented players.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9936 on: Yesterday at 11:38:37 pm »
I can understand if Southgate's system is so cautious that he doesn't think Trent will work within it so he won't be first choice, but what I can't understand is why he doesn't even want him in the squad as a different option, someone to change things when they need to be more attacking. Surely the point of a squad is to have a variety of options, not just a load of similar players for the same positions.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9937 on: Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Does anyone really care if Trent gets picked for England? The less games he plays, the better for LFC. He's looked shot so far this season, 2 weeks rest sounds better than playing under that goon Southgate. Hopefully Trent has had time to mentally sort himself out and play to his previous high standards.

I would guess Trent probably cares as does his wallet.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9938 on: Today at 12:23:02 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Does anyone really care if Trent gets picked for England? The less games he plays, the better for LFC. He's looked shot so far this season, 2 weeks rest sounds better than playing under that goon Southgate. Hopefully Trent has had time to mentally sort himself out and play to his previous high standards.
I've no idea how much Trent cares, but I couldn't give a monkeys. I'm biased though, because I have no interest in Ingurland or international football.
Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9939 on: Today at 04:32:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm
No Liverpool fan should care.

Itd be great if he got left out of the squad and had time to recover, be back firing all guns in January.
