The FA just want yes men as managers, regardless of their ability, I wasn't born at this time but everyone wanted Brian Clough as England manager to replace Don revie, but no they go for Ron Greenwood. Many years later everyone wanted Harry Redknapp to take over from Fabio Capello, but no they give it to Roy Hodgson yet another yes man, who was shit, who had us in the bloody relegation zone, before we sacked him after 6 months. The FA keep making the same mistakes because they just want yes men who won't rock the boat and their ability is last on the list. That's why we ain't won fuck all since 1966 world cup.