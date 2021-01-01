« previous next »
Northcroft another Times journo going in on Southgate just now. ;D

https://twitter.com/JNorthcroft/status/1574489457146970115

Good job Gareth didn't pick Trent Alexander-Arnold. Wouldn't want a player with 'defensive frailties' in this flawless team.
The FA just want yes men as managers, regardless of their ability, I wasn't born at this time but everyone wanted Brian Clough as England manager to replace Don revie, but no they go for Ron Greenwood. Many years later everyone wanted Harry Redknapp to take over from Fabio Capello, but no they give it to Roy Hodgson yet another yes man, who was shit, who had us in the bloody relegation zone, before we sacked him after 6 months. The FA keep making the same mistakes because they just want yes men who won't rock the boat and their ability is last on the list. That's why we ain't won fuck all since 1966 world cup.
Finding it hard to care about this, it's not like he's being picked behind Luke Shaw. James and Walker are both proven at the top level, Trent's started the season in iffy form and Southgate wants someone more defensively inclined. It's not like Trent's been firing on all cylinders at international level anyway.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:19:36 pm
Finding it hard to care about this, it's not like he's being picked behind Luke Shaw. James and Walker are both proven at the top level, Trent's started the season in iffy form and Southgate wants someone more defensively inclined. It's not like Trent's been firing on all cylinders at international level anyway.

James has been naff in his last few England performances, and he hasn't been playing that well himself recently. He is a long way behind Trent still despite being a good player.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:19:36 pm
Finding it hard to care about this, it's not like he's being picked behind Luke Shaw. James and Walker are both proven at the top level, Trent's started the season in iffy form and Southgate wants someone more defensively inclined. It's not like Trent's been firing on all cylinders at international level anyway.

The dickhead was forced into picking him when he was firing on all cylinders anyway.
Does anyone really care if Trent gets picked for England? The less games he plays, the better for LFC. He's looked shot so far this season, 2 weeks rest sounds better than playing under that goon Southgate. Hopefully Trent has had time to mentally sort himself out and play to his previous high standards.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:37:39 pm
Does anyone really care if Trent gets picked for England? The less games he plays, the better for LFC. He's looked shot so far this season, 2 weeks rest sounds better than playing under that goon Southgate. Hopefully Trent has had time to mentally sort himself out and play to his previous high standards.

pretty sure most Liverpool fans wont care.

But it makes for good discussion during an international break, because it is genuinely bonkers, especially when you compare the preferential treatment Southgate gives a genuinely awful defender in Maguire.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:37:39 pm
Does anyone really care if Trent gets picked for England? The less games he plays, the better for LFC. He's looked shot so far this season, 2 weeks rest sounds better than playing under that goon Southgate. Hopefully Trent has had time to mentally sort himself out and play to his previous high standards.

No Liverpool fan should care.
Lots of articles carrying on tonight questioning his treatment of Trent. Fair enough, but where has this energy been over the last 4 years? Theyve waited until his form has dropped off to say all this.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:15:01 pm
Lots of articles carrying on tonight questioning his treatment of Trent. Fair enough, but where has this energy been over the last 4 years? Theyve waited until his form has dropped off to say all this.


I know it sounds abit childish but his treatment of Trent has been unfair, seems to give every player a chance but reluctant to give him a chance. He deserves a lot more Trent, regardless of whether he started the season a bit iffy, hes been almost flawless for about 4 years.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:37:39 pm
Does anyone really care if Trent gets picked for England? The less games he plays, the better for LFC. He's looked shot so far this season, 2 weeks rest sounds better than playing under that goon Southgate. Hopefully Trent has had time to mentally sort himself out and play to his previous high standards.
Most Liverpool fans wont care, but I suspect it bothers Trent quite a bit.

Hopefully he uses this to spur himself into some better form but it could also dent his already fragile confidence.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:19:36 pm
Finding it hard to care about this, it's not like he's being picked behind Luke Shaw. James and Walker are both proven at the top level, Trent's started the season in iffy form and Southgate wants someone more defensively inclined. It's not like Trent's been firing on all cylinders at international level anyway.
Has Trent even played two consecutive games for England? Hard to show any form at international level when youre rarely playing and clearly dont have any trust from the manager.
Southgate has lost the plot.
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 10:26:08 pm
Southgate has lost the plot.

Good. Amazing that after last season, our fans actually want our players to play more games.

Thiago, quite possibly the best midfielder in the world, isnt getting in the Spain squad. Should we care? Fuck no. He is still performing and so should Trent.
