Not really sure why this is such a big story - Southgate didn't fancy him when he was turning in world class performances every week, he's certainly not going to pick him when he's in arguably the poorest form of his career, and Trent will probably know deep down his current levels don't necessarily warrant it.
Honestly, as much as I obviously totally disagree with the Southgate's use of Trent more generally, there's zero merit in playing him right now. He's clearly not in Southgate's plans for the short term - giving him minutes in a dead-rubber against Germany clearly isn't going to suddenly change his mind, and it isn't going to help him learn anything useful for the World Cup, so it would purely be bowing to the media narrative when he's already made a decision. It'll be a shame for Trent if this is indicative of him being dropped from the WC squad altogether, but it was always a possibility and his standing with the NT clearly won't change until the manager does.
It feels like the media are piling onto this particular story because it's an easy narrative in light of a poor run of England performances when in terms of issues with this England side, I'd actually put the Trent vs James vs Walker debate pretty far down the list.