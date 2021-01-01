I quite like Southgate and think he has done a far better job with England than the vast majority of those who have gone before him, but I think he has made a rod for his own back with this right-back issue by not making a decision. His argument has been that all four offer different qualities, and he would be right. Walker's recovery pace makes him a great option defensively, plus he can play in a back three. James is not as quick as Walker, but shares the versatility while also being better going forward. Trippier has always performed well for England under Southgate and has been a solid option for him at left-back also. And Trent has been the best right-back in the world for the last three or four seasons.



There is an argument that Southgate can take three if a couple can play more than one position and there are two extra spots in the squad rather than the usual 23. But no one needs four. So if it's Trent who Southgate doesn't fancy then just stop selecting him. It can't be good for him at this point to just constantly be called up but hardly ever used.