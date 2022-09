Most definitely. Salah didnít put pressure on the ball for their goal last night. That said, Trent was in the right position to cover and just chose not to follow his man. And then he loped back. Itís all very well saying heís not getting the help he needs and heíll sometimes be out of position, and those 2 things are making him look worse than he is right now. BUT, heís got to do his job when he is in position. Heís got to react to whatís happening around him. He needed to notice there was no pressure on the back yesterday, he needed to notice the run, he needed to track it.