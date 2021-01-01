« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9800 on: Today at 12:43:55 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:12:18 am
Not really sure where that thinking comes from? He takes up those positions anyway and spends as much time around the box as anyone, but he's never been a consistent goal threat from open play. He's got a wicked shot on him but it doesn't result in goals very often.

Exactly weird people watched Gerrard for over 20 years and still didnt understand the type of player he is.

Its not even a Gerrard situation because Gerrard was always a CM, Trent play as a DM but he played even more as an orthodox rb in the youth teams.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9801 on: Today at 12:46:48 am
Must have some issues with mo lately as there was a few times during the game tonight he chose to pass it back to the defence or into the midfield when salah was making runs.  :butt

At fault again for their goal! 😡

Sort it out lad! 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9802 on: Today at 01:02:57 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 12:46:48 am
Must have some issues with mo lately
 


Body language police made an arrest yet?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9803 on: Today at 06:01:09 am
If he retires today, are people going to remember him as a great defender or a great footballer?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9804 on: Today at 09:11:06 am
Quote from: Kundale on Yesterday at 11:59:44 pm
He always had midfielders covering him, he has been a "false rightback" if we can call him that.

Yeah this is exactly it! If hes going to be an attacking RB we need pressure on the ball on turnovers. The goal last night, Napoli, and United, the perfect through ball into the channel was so easy as our pressing was poor. We could ask Trent to compensate by defending in line with the CBs or on the turn, but then he just becomes a normal RB. Klopp needs to sort this. Talk of Ramsay surprises me as if he wouldnt constantly get caught in the channel with no genuine RCM.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9805 on: Today at 09:15:38 am
Most definitely. Salah didnt put pressure on the ball for their goal last night. That said, Trent was in the right position to cover and just chose not to follow his man. And then he loped back. Its all very well saying hes not getting the help he needs and hell sometimes be out of position, and those 2 things are making him look worse than he is right now. BUT, hes got to do his job when he is in position. Hes got to react to whats happening around him. He needed to notice there was no pressure on the back yesterday, he needed to notice the run, he needed to track it.
