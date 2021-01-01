Most definitely. Salah didnt put pressure on the ball for their goal last night. That said, Trent was in the right position to cover and just chose not to follow his man. And then he loped back. Its all very well saying hes not getting the help he needs and hell sometimes be out of position, and those 2 things are making him look worse than he is right now. BUT, hes got to do his job when he is in position. Hes got to react to whats happening around him. He needed to notice there was no pressure on the back yesterday, he needed to notice the run, he needed to track it.