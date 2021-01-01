Most definitely. Salah didnt put pressure on the ball for their goal last night. That said, Trent was in the right position to cover and just chose not to follow his man. And then he loped back. Its all very well saying hes not getting the help he needs and hell sometimes be out of position, and those 2 things are making him look worse than he is right now. BUT, hes got to do his job when he is in position. Hes got to react to whats happening around him. He needed to notice there was no pressure on the back yesterday, he needed to notice the run, he needed to track it.