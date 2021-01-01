Trent will be having a good look at himself today with Kloppo I'm sure. He has been getting grief all season but its on a different level today, which was to be expected. He either has to be dropped or really show what he's about now on Saturday, his performance levels cant be allowed to continue. Klopp seems to be like the kind of manager who will calmly go through each players performance with them and remind them just how good they are. I feel a bit better tonight, it's great when the next game comes quick