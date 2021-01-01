« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

lfcred1976

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 06:55:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:27:42 pm
Yeah, that was last month. He's back in training but seeing as he's had no pre season he's going through that now.

https://twitter.com/CalvinRamsay/status/1564301366985740289

Thats it. Probably a good 6-8 weeks behind the rest, and thats assuming he doesnt get injured with the way we operate our training sessions.
Pistolero

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:06:21 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 03:10:58 pm
This was just bizarre.  When I saw it in real time, I did think to myself "I've never seen anything like that before in a top flight match."  When I coached 4th graders I would see that thing a lot...
I seriously thought that there was an invader on the pitch or a bomb had gone off or something that had caused our players to just freeze in place. 


I was watching it with the TV on mute because of the bollock-clenching BT commentary....and genuinely thought there'd been a flag raised, or the ref had whistled for an infringement...was bewildered when I realised no - that was just our entire defence simultaneously grinding to a halt/throwing the towel in...disgraceful really...just wish Ronnie Moran was in the changies waiting for them...
slaphead

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:25:42 pm
Trent will be having a good look at himself today with Kloppo I'm sure. He has been getting grief all season but its on a different level today, which was to be expected. He either has to be dropped or really show what he's about now on Saturday, his performance levels cant be allowed to continue. Klopp seems to be like the kind of manager who will calmly go through each players performance with them and remind them just how good they are. I feel a bit better tonight, it's great when the next game comes quick
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
Seems to have been hell bent on putting on muscle but all that muscle sucks up oxygen and costs you mobility. Think a leaner more athletic Trent would be more effective.
Persephone

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 05:45:21 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
Seems to have been hell bent on putting on muscle but all that muscle sucks up oxygen and costs you mobility. Think a leaner more athletic Trent would be more effective.
He's not even close to being bulky enough for that to be an issue. IMO it's a mental issue with Trent, and whatever it is it needs to be addressed.
