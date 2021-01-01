« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 950380 times)

Today at 07:58:05 am
WorldChampions:
I'm Trent's biggest fan and think the shouts that he can't defend are ridiculous. However last night was a disgraceful performance.

Nobody is saying he can't defend he just doesn't look like he wants to defend at the minute which is inexcusable. One positive is on present form he will get a good rest in November because no way does he go to the world cup in this form.
Today at 07:59:04 am
That Georgian lad had him on toast. Cant believe they only paid 8.5 million for him.
Today at 08:02:03 am
Lack of competition makes you complacent.
Today at 08:22:08 am
Think now is the time to consider pushing him further up the pitch.

To play at right back, especially in a 4 rather than a 5, you need to relish being a defender and enjoy the battles.
It's clear that he loves the offensive side but does the defending because he has to. Was evident in the clips where he was wandering around the box when they scored the 2nd.

Why not try him in Elliotts position where he can be infront of goal more and be a goalscoring threat and can still help with the defending up the pitch
Today at 08:28:15 am
Bucko - Dubai:
Think now is the time to consider pushing him further up the pitch.

To play at right back, especially in a 4 rather than a 5, you need to relish being a defender and enjoy the battles.
It's clear that he loves the offensive side but does the defending because he has to. Was evident in the clips where he was wandering around the box when they scored the 2nd.

Why not try him in Elliotts position where he can be infront of goal more and be a goalscoring threat and can still help with the defending up the pitch

I think we should try reducing the number of times the ball is easily played behind him and he has no chance of catching the runner anyway. Putting Trent in midfield wouldnt help the replacement RB.
Today at 08:29:51 am
Bucko - Dubai:
Think now is the time to consider pushing him further up the pitch.

To play at right back, especially in a 4 rather than a 5, you need to relish being a defender and enjoy the battles.
It's clear that he loves the offensive side but does the defending because he has to. Was evident in the clips where he was wandering around the box when they scored the 2nd.

Why not try him in Elliotts position where he can be infront of goal more and be a goalscoring threat and can still help with the defending up the pitch
He looks physically fucked, putting him in to midfeld just means he can't cover the ground there and we still leave open space to counter in to
Today at 08:38:57 am
Trent has never wanted to defend. His mindset has never been into it. Going all the way back to when Rashford rinsed him at OT a few years ago.

Is he even a right back? Did he play there for the academy? Seems like he has been shoe-horned into the side because of his attacking output, which I do understand. You can't not have him in the side. It's almost as if they accept we're going to get done down the right but we'll crack on.

Don't get me wrong, he has had good games against top players defensively but few and far between. You can talk protection, and yes without cover ahead and beside him he's set up to fail. Elliott, for all his promise and ability does not get the defensive side yet. Salah, forward thinking 90% of the time. Gomez has stunk the gaff out most of the season. Trent needs help. Matip is much more assured next to him, reads the game better than Gomez and positions himself accordingly.

No doubt if he moved forward, he'd flourish. The range of passing and directness is always a threat.

What is unforgiveable is the attitude of the lad, jogging, walking - going through the motions. Disgusting. Needs a rocket.
