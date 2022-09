He looks physically spent to me and that will effect you mentally also. He's trying ambitious passes and shots in the hope of contributing more to make up for it and he's getting caught out. He needs a break.



It's easy forget he's still only 23 too. He's achieved so much at such a young age, and somehow he has to keep his motivation levels high while also being physically shattered and playing in a struggling team. That's a big ask even for an older, experienced pro. It's no surprise he's going to have rough patches. We just need to be patient for now until he finds his way through it.