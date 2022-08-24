Trent has been found out.
Everyone knows how to get at Trent.
Trent is bad defensively.
Yep, the pundits have harped on this for a couple years. And are reveling in being correct because of the Man Utd match.
What i'd like to ask is; if all this is true about Trent, all teams should know this, then why have Liverpool lost only 1, that is one, League match this calendar year?
Why have Liverpool amassed more than 90 points 3 out of the last 4 years with Trent at right back?
Surely to God, if Trent was that bad defensively Liverpool would have lost a hell of a lot more times.
Or maybe Liverpool are just so damn good as a team, pundits had to use a microscope to find some little flaw. And it's damn little considering what Liverpool have won the last 4 years with such a defensive liability at RB.