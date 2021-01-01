« previous next »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9400 on: Yesterday at 05:50:53 pm »
We need a midfielder and he is playing at RB. Just move him up and put Tsmikas at RB
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9401 on: Yesterday at 05:53:47 pm »
Quote from: GBF on Yesterday at 05:50:53 pm
We need a midfielder and he is playing at RB. Just move him up and put Tsmikas at RB
Tsimikas is no Arbeloa.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9402 on: Yesterday at 05:56:47 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 05:16:13 pm
The CL goal was all Robertsons fault with his faux brave heart one man press which gave Valverde and modric all the time and space in the world. Ok Trent didnt have the best spatial awareness to know Vinny Jr was on his shoulder but I hate the way everyone says its Trents fault when if you have played any football ever you would know when a player presses by himself and gets by passed. The over load is so great its basically impossible to defend especially in your back post. Robertson is actually a way bigger problem than Trent who even due to unpopular opinion even wins more tackles than Robbo. Have to remember robbo was a 8m signing from relegated Hull City. Maybe this is his true level.
Good point. I had my head in my hands once Modric? took two players(including Robbo) out of the game with one pass.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9403 on: Yesterday at 06:21:35 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:33:55 am
Brave ?  Or stupid ?  Play Trent in midfield and play who at right back ?
with a fit squad it's Gomez.

right now Millie is the only option really.

Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:33:55 am
Trent is the finest right back in the league in my opinion, one of the very best in Europe. He's been part of one of the best defenses in the country the last 4 or 5 years and his attacking numbers are off the scale. He might do a job in midfield, but he's a bloody fine right back

I find that "argument" loses its appeal the more I see it. just saying "he's a great RB" or even worse "but he's an RB" is meaningless.  it's like his current position is written into the Magna Fukking Carta or something and needs an act of Parliament to change it

nobody's suggesting putting TAA in goal if we go short on goalies ffs.  he's played midfield many times as a youth, and he knows exactly what an RM in our system needs to do.  is it ideal?  of course not, but being down to only 4 healthy midfielders (and I don't see either Hendo or Fab as healthy right now) is far from bloody ideal either.

last night late on Trent let 2-3 MU forwards storm past him on the halfway line and reacted like he didn't even see them ... and just ... strolled back.  how can that go unchallenged?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9404 on: Yesterday at 06:36:03 pm »
I don't know. There seems to be a bit of a hero complex going on. And I just really dislike him being in a more central position. Meh
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9405 on: Yesterday at 09:08:47 pm »
The positioning  or awareness of players around him when defending at times is worrying but of more concern for me is how weve used him in an attacking sense the last 6-12 months. I dont think this obsession weve started to get with playing him narrow is doing him, Salah or the team as a whole any favours. We need to start getting him to the byline and playing wide more often like we used to instead of just hoping he can hit a miracle pass from midfield.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9406 on: Yesterday at 09:43:49 pm »
He's doing better than Robertson. Guess he's an easier target tho.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9407 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:43:49 pm
He's doing better than Robertson. Guess he's an easier target tho.
Last time you saw Robbo getting criticized for lack of hustle was when?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9408 on: Yesterday at 10:00:49 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:43:49 pm
He's doing better than Robertson. Guess he's an easier target tho.
Why would Trent be an easier target than Robertson? The homegrown kid whos come through the academy to become one of the best attacking full-backs in the world.

But it doesnt do anyone any good to ignore his role in that first goal.
« Reply #9409 on: Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm
Last time you saw Robbo getting criticized for lack of hustle was when?

Don't know what lack of hustle means but I can see Trent is asked more of from supporters and the team.
« Reply #9410 on: Yesterday at 10:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:00:49 pm
Why would Trent be an easier target than Robertson? The homegrown kid whos come through the academy to become one of the best attacking full-backs in the world.

But it doesnt do anyone any good to ignore his role in that first goal.
Felt like this thread went into overdrive last night. He's younger than him and he doesn't have a suitable replacement to rest like Robbo does. I don't know if Robbo and Diaz works either.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9411 on: Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:02:53 pm
Felt like this thread went into overdrive last night. He's younger than him and he doesn't have a suitable replacement to rest like Robbo does. I don't know if Robbo and Diaz works either.
If Robertson + Diaz isnt working its not a Robertson issue, hes been fine with Mane and Jota ahead of him, two direct forwards who look to get into the box and score goals.

Getting back to Trent, he was incredibly poor defensively last night for about 20 minutes then tried too hard in the second half spraying balls everywhere. He had a poor game.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9412 on: Yesterday at 10:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm
If Robertson Diaz isnt working its not a Robertson issue, hes been fine with Mane and Jota ahead of him, two direct forwards who look to get into the box and score goals.

Getting back to Trent, he was incredibly poor defensively last night for about 20 minutes then tried too hard in the second half spraying balls everywhere. He had a poor game.

I dont get why Diaz is struggling now, he linked up well with Robertson last half season. For some mad reason Diaz is super wide, getting easy to mark because he is basically playing on his own and Robertson is underlapping him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9413 on: Yesterday at 10:19:28 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
Don't know what lack of hustle means but I can see Trent is asked more of from supporters and the team.


Its because hes one of us and he will feel the way we do, he is an easy target in general for pundits, everyone really. 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9414 on: Yesterday at 10:22:14 pm »
I'd like him to just play right back.

All this playing centre forward shit isn't fucking working.

I don't want him in half spaces between Henderson & Salah.

I want him to play, at least vs Bournemouth as a traditional right back.

Get Salah 15 yards further inside, I want him close to whoever is playing up front. Let Trent be on the touchline.

I genuinely cannot recall the last time Trent made a run outside Salah on the overlap, it seems to never happen anymore, partly because Salah's decided or been told he's playing in the fucking stand.

Back to basics.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9415 on: Yesterday at 10:35:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:18:48 pm
I dont get why Diaz is struggling now, he linked up well with Robertson last half season. For some mad reason Diaz is super wide, getting easy to mark because he is basically playing on his own and Robertson is underlapping him.
I remember Robertson being interviewed after a game and they were asking him about his link up play with Diaz and how it looks so good already.

Last night it looked like he was playing as a false left winger 😁
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9416 on: Yesterday at 10:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm
If Robertson + Diaz isnt working its not a Robertson issue, hes been fine with Mane and Jota ahead of him, two direct forwards who look to get into the box and score goals.

Getting back to Trent, he was incredibly poor defensively last night for about 20 minutes then tried too hard in the second half spraying balls everywhere. He had a poor game.
It's an issue regardless of whether it's formation, tactics, individuals. Should we give Kostas a try?

Trent isn't immune from criticism but he's hugely important for our team and seems like any negativity and he's one highlighted immediately.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9417 on: Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm »
[quote author ;D=The G in Gerrard link=topic=330638.msg18471871#msg18471871 date=1661290614]
It's an issue regardless of whether it's formation, tactics, individuals. Should we give Kostas a try?

Trent isn't immune from criticism but he's hugely important for our team and seems like any negativity and he's one highlighted immediately.
[/quote] The bottom line is Robbo runs loads bro. He constantly tells you about his rags to riches story. TAA was called the next Gerrard they are not the same level. Kostas has to play this Robertson guy runs into cul de sacs like Wilshere. Disgustingly poor striker of a football,can not dribble or progress the ball,can only cross from deep which has been found out by opposition compared to Trent adding the left foot variation to the game. Something Kostas has shown. Robbo for the last 2 years reminds me of Riise with out his long range shots I was always a Aurelio guy.Also Robbo is very short and gets beat more than Trent and Kostas in the air. How can Robertson have any credit?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9418 on: Yesterday at 11:26:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
Don't know what lack of hustle means but I can see Trent is asked more of from supporters and the team.
hustle = effort.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9419 on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm »
Imagine not showing effort to your job you would be fired. Something Trent shows but can the same be shown by Robertson in his football ability. Lets not forget he told us he was working in Tesco. Trent was the next Stevie. They are not the same.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9420 on: Yesterday at 11:36:15 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:19:28 pm

Its because hes one of us and he will feel the way we do, he is an easy target in general for pundits, everyone really.
I, like just about every Liverpool supporter, love Trent to bits.  (he went to the same school as me so I even feel like we have a connection, as daft as that sounds.)

that doesn't mean I'm blind to his shortcomings.  last night he was lethargic reacting to their attacks. simple fact. and not the first time it's been noticed by a lot of people.  he's not immune from criticism any more than anyone else is.

vs CP he played his guts out when we went down to 10 men, so maybe he's simply totally drained of energy / adrenaline. 

but like you say, there's no sub for him right now given Joe is needed at CB.
to be honest if it was up to me I'd rest Robbo (Tsimi in) and Trent (Millie only option) for a game or two (not in the same game), but i can't see that happening at all.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9421 on: Yesterday at 11:41:46 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:19:28 pm

Its because hes one of us and he will feel the way we do, he is an easy target in general for pundits, everyone really. 
Agreed.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9422 on: Yesterday at 11:42:44 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm
The bottom line is Robbo runs loads bro. He constantly tells you about his rags to riches story. TAA was called the next Gerrard they are not the same level. Kostas has to play this Robertson guy runs into cul de sacs like Wilshere. Disgustingly poor striker of a football,can not dribble or progress the ball,can only cross from deep which has been found out by opposition compared to Trent adding the left foot variation to the game. Something Kostas has shown. Robbo for the last 2 years reminds me of Riise with out his long range shots I was always a Aurelio guy.Also Robbo is very short and gets beat more than Trent and Kostas in the air. How can Robertson have any credit?
I don't even know where to start ::)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9423 on: Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:42:44 pm
I don't even know where to start ::)

I'd start with ignoring it meself.  :)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9424 on: Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:36:15 pm
I, like just about every Liverpool supporter, love Trent to bits.  (he went to the same school as me so I even feel like we have a connection, as daft as that sounds.)

that doesn't mean I'm blind to his shortcomings.  last night he was lethargic reacting to their attacks. simple fact. and not the first time it's been noticed by a lot of people.  he's not immune from criticism any more than anyone else is.

vs CP he played his guts out when we went down to 10 men, so maybe he's simply totally drained of energy / adrenaline. 

but like you say, there's no sub for him right now given Joe is needed at CB.
to be honest if it was up to me I'd rest Robbo (Tsimi in) and Trent (Millie only option) for a game or two (not in the same game), but i can't see that happening at all.

Yeah hes definitely not immune from some criticism. Agree with you, hes due a rest, the sheer amount of games hes played at the highest of levels since he was a teenager is madness. We do miss him when hes not playing, hopefully Ramsay will be fit soon and give him abit of a rest.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9425 on: Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm
I'd start with ignoring it meself.  :)
Good point ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9426 on: Yesterday at 11:51:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm
Good point ;D


 Hows robertson got any credit 🤣 oh dear.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9427 on: Today at 12:00:52 am »
Do you fools watch football or just skim through it. Robertson is Aly Cissoko in the technique terms.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9428 on: Today at 12:02:58 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:00:52 am
Do you fools watch football or just skim through it. Robertson is Aly Cissoko in the technique terms.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9429 on: Today at 12:26:28 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:00:52 am
Do you fools watch football or just skim through it. Robertson is Aly Cissoko in the technique terms.

Please go away.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9430 on: Today at 12:49:19 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:00:52 am
Do you fools watch football or just skim through it. Robertson is Aly Cissoko in the technique terms.

yeah - that aly cissoko that whipped in double digit assist crosses year in and year out.

yeah, we're the fools.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9431 on: Today at 01:29:00 am »

What about Hendo. He was marking a player then stepped out when he had no chance to win the ball then did exactly what TAA did, stopped playing thinking Milner will block Sancho. What Hendo did is even worse,  McTominay made a run to the box and was free to shot if Milner didn't dive and Sancho was forced to pass it to him.

I don't know why this urge to fault TAA. Utd should have scored earlier in a 2v2 situation. If your going to blame someone then it's the tactics and bad planning with our midfield before blaming Trent.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9432 on: Today at 05:35:53 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 12:26:28 am
Please go away.

But dad, can we keep him?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9433 on: Today at 06:30:33 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:00:52 am
Do you fools watch football or just skim through it. Robertson is Aly Cissoko in the technique terms.

Are you fuckin serious?? Jog on lad
