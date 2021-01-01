Was disappointing on the first goal, he just stopped playing
Attacking wise he tried as hard as anyone else
we keep asking these lads to go to the well, this is where Klopp comes in now he has to find a way to get them motivated again. They just lost the league and CL and are expected to just put a long hard season behind them and get into it again straight away
Maybe the pre-season was too intense but the game against City in the community shield they looked really good. that's what I don't understand. There's no doubt that Matip/Konate and Thiago are a huge loss, we don't have anyone to replace Thiago and Gomez is just finding his feet in the team again