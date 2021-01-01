« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 931804 times)

Online robertobaggio37

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 10:28:17 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:16:30 am
We ask so much from Trent but it doesnt excuse his lack of effort/attitude so far this season. Something has been off with him in every game so far its like he doesnt have that fire in his belly to do the defending for the team or maybe hes just knackered. It doesnt help that he gets zero help from others down his side though I guess

This, he looks mentally and physically shot. Doesn't help that the new signing who was supposed to provide some competition/breather is out injured for god knows how long.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 10:29:09 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm
Not at his best, but some of the criticism is over the top here.

Look at the midfields we're putting out there.  He's basically the creative force in the team.  He's as creative as De Bruyne.  It's just we play him at full-back.  We're expecting him to be the passer/creative force while also demanding him to track back and defend everything.  How good would KDB have looked at full-back against Allan Saint-Maximin?

We're putting too much on his plate, especially when the midfield has lost its athleticism to cover, and the rest of the defenders are also in poor form.  He may deserve some criticism, but it's also up to the coaches to figure out how to get the best out of him if full-back is just too much for him right now.

Given the sheer number of games he's played since he was a teenager, he's probably not at his physical best either.

So put him in midfield. His defending has been pretty poor for years now
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 10:31:31 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:29:09 am
So put him in midfield. His defending has been pretty poor for years now

Klopp isn't brave to do that, but he's brave enough to change Milner's position and role every week
Online slaphead

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 10:33:55 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:31:31 am
Klopp isn't brave to do that, but he's brave enough to change Milner's position and role every week

Brave ?  Or stupid ?  Play Trent in midfield and play who at right back ? Trent is the finest right back in the league in my opinion, one of the very best in Europe. He's been part of one of the best defenses in the country the last 4 or 5 years and his attacking numbers are off the scale. He might do a job in midfield, but he's a bloody fine right back
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9364 on: Today at 10:46:19 am »
He looks so heavy and cumbersome. Maybe less underwater bench pressing and more focus on agility, balance, and coordination.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9365 on: Today at 10:48:12 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:25:01 am
He's not exactly getting the greatest amount of protection either right now though, I like Elliot but he ain't helping out that much which leaves us with a 32 year old Henderson and a 45 year old Milner

He was shite for the goal(s) though
I get that but his decision making was terrible and he was getting done for pace time and time again.
Online proudred

« Reply #9366 on: Today at 10:49:31 am »
He looks unmotivated to me. Needs a reminding that he will not continue to start irrespective of form.
Online tubby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9367 on: Today at 10:49:34 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:46:19 am
He looks so heavy and cumbersome. Maybe less underwater bench pressing and more focus on agility, balance, and coordination.

I'm not seeing that, he looks as athletic as ever, he's just playing too many roles and doesn't know whether to stick or twist.  We've adapted our tactics to move him into that right-sided midfield role, but then he has to also defend as a right back at the same time.  Just play him in midfield if we want him there, I just don't get it.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9368 on: Today at 10:50:12 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:48:12 am
I get that but his decision making was terrible and he was getting done for pace time and time again.

Oh definitely, sometimes looks like he's far to cool to work hard
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9369 on: Today at 10:52:33 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:33:55 am
Brave ?  Or stupid ?  Play Trent in midfield and play who at right back ? Trent is the finest right back in the league in my opinion, one of the very best in Europe. He's been part of one of the best defenses in the country the last 4 or 5 years and his attacking numbers are off the scale. He might do a job in midfield, but he's a bloody fine right back

Play Gomez at right back, Trent right midfielder and Salah at right forward.
Online na fir dearg

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9370 on: Today at 10:55:09 am »
Was disappointing on the first goal, he just stopped playing  :(

Attacking wise he tried as hard as anyone else

we keep asking these lads to go to the well, this is where Klopp comes in now he has to find a way to get them motivated again. They just lost the league and CL and are expected to just put a long hard season behind them and get into it again straight away

Maybe the pre-season was too intense but the game against City in the community shield they looked really good. that's what I don't understand. There's no doubt that Matip/Konate and Thiago are a huge loss, we don't have anyone to replace Thiago and Gomez is just finding his feet in the team again
